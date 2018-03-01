Austin Bolt’s last-minute flurry lifts Borah into 5A boys basketball semifinals

Salmon River's Jordyn Pottenger sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Savages to a 55-54 win over Council in the second-place game at the 1A Division II District Three Tournament. Video courtesy of Joni Shepherd.
Offensive lineman Zack Bennett has signed a letter of intent with Florida Atlantic as part of National Signing Day. The Rocky Mountain High grad spent two years at Arizona Western before signing with FAU.
Capital High’s Seth Egbert made a game-winning, 35-foot 3-pointer to lead the Eagles to a 58-57 overtime victory over Meridian on Tuesday in the 5A SIC opener for both boys basketball teams. Video courtesy of Alec Weber.