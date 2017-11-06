Boise, Bishop Kelly sweep Idaho’s first sanctioned high school swimming state titles

In swimming’s first year as an Idaho-sanctioned high school sport, traditional powers Boise and Bishop Kelly dominated the state meets again.
Boise ran away with the boys and girls team titles in the 5A classification, and Bishop Kelly won the 4A boys and girls team titles Saturday at the Boise Aquatic Center.
Boise senior Sammie Eyolfson led the Braves’ girls team with victories in the 500-yard freestyle (4 minutes, 59.71 seconds) and 100-yard breastroke (1:03.61), in addition to swimming legs of the state championship-winning 200-yard medley (1:46.89) and 400-yard freestyle (3:38.13) relay teams.
Gage Dewsbury also had a hand in four state titles for the Boise boys: the 200-yard medley relay (1:37.74), 50-yard freestyle (21.90), 100-yard freestyle (48.25) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:14.14).
At the 4A level, Bishop Kelly’s Thomas Roark turned in the fastest times in any classification in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles in 21.16 and 45.45 seconds. The LSU commit also led the Knights to relay titles in the 200-yard freestyle (1:31.91) and 200-yard medley (1:39.94) relays.
Bishop Kelly sophomore Anika Rubocki also racked up four state medals, winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.84) and 100-yard backstroke (59.61), as well as relay titles in the 200- (1:41.87) and 400-yard freestyle (3:43.43).
STATE MEET
Friday-Saturday
At Boise Aquatic Center
CLASS 5A
Girls team scores: 1, Boise 389. 2, Eagle 189. 3, Rocky Mountain 175. 4, Mountain View 156. 5, Lake City 154. 6, Centennial 141. 7, Post Falls 118. t-8, Borah 102. t-8, Coeur d’Alene 102. 10, Nampa 76. 11, Timberline 75. t-12, Madison 31. t-12, Capital 31. 14, Meridian 28. 15, Hillcrest 24. 16, Bonneville 12. 17, Highland 12. 18, Lewiston 6.
Boys team scores: 1, Boise 331. 2, Coeur d’Alene 190. 3, Centennial 180. 4, Eagle 164.5. 5, Capital 156. 6, Lake City 127. 7, Hillcrest 107. 8, Timberline 105. 9, Madison 89. 10, Rocky Mountain 85. 11, Rigby 75.5. 12, Post Falls 65. 13, Mountain View 42. 14, Highland 41. 15, Bonneville 30. 16, Meridian 28. 17, Borah 27. 18, Lewiston 6.
CLASS 4A
Girls team scores: 1, Bishop Kelly 228. 2, Idaho Falls 226. 3, Sandpoint 186. 4, Skyline 131. 5, Wood River 120. 6, Minico 91. 7, Century 86. 8, Lakeland 82. 9, Twin Falls 77. 10, Canyon Ridge 70. 11, Moscow 40. 12, Ridgevue 39. 13, Mountain Home 17. 14, Jerome 14.
Boys team scores: 1, Bishop Kelly 253. 2, Idaho Falls 184. 3, Century 166. 4, Sandpoint 129. 5, Wood River 111. t-6, Skyline 88. t-6, Canyon Ridge 88. 8, Skyview 82. 9, Lakeland 80. 10, Moscow 74. 11, Twin Falls 38. 12, Caldwell 29. 13, Ridgevue 28. 14, Minico 20. 15, Jerome 18.
CLASS 3A-1A
Girls team scores: 1, Kimberly 120. t-2, Gooding 66. t-2, Marsh Valley 66. 4, Riverstone 40. 5, Bonners Ferry 37.
Boys team scores: 1, Kimberly 136. 2, Gooding 68. t-3, Northwest Academy 40. t-3, Nampa Christian 40.
