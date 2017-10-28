Skyview volleyball proves it’s no fluke, repeats as 4A state champions

The Skyview High volleyball team made history last season, becoming the first 4A SIC team to win a state title in history.
The Hawks proved that was no flash in the pan this weekend, entering as the heavy tournament favorite and sweeping four straight matches at Post Falls High to repeat as 4A state champions.
“It’s one of those things you don’t understand until you go through it,” Skyview coach Kevin Murphy said of being the favorite. “But you could just tell teams were really geared up for us. We played a couple teams here this tournament and you could tell they all came out so excited, just flying around. We kind of had to learn to weather the storm a bit.”
Skyview (40-3) beat Twin Falls 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 in the championship match. Dani Nay led the Hawks with 16 kills, while Whitney Bower added 10 kills, 18 assists and 11 digs.
Skyview didn’t drop a set at the state tournament or to an Idaho team all season long. Its only losses, and the only sets it dropped, came in the gold bracket at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas.
But Murphy said the Hawks faced plenty of challenges at the state tournament and handled them all, a testament to his seasoned squad.
“A lot of the games were 15-15, 16-16 or 17-17,” Murphy said. “For us to come out on top of all those, these kids just know how to finish and close games.”
TWO MORE TITLES COMING BACK TO VALLEY
Nampa Christian repeated as 2A state champions, beating Malad 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19 at Lakeland High to roll through the tournament undefeated and win its ninth state championship in program history.
Horseshoe Bend also went through the 1A Division I tournament undefeated, topping Troy in four sets for the its first state title since 2008.
Other Treasure Valley teams to win trophies at the state tournaments include Timberline (fourth in 5A), Middleton (fourth in 4A), Ambrose (third in 1A Division I) and Salmon River (fourth in 1A Division II).
Homedale football rolls into quarterfinals
The Trojans held Priest River (4-5) to 151 total yards of offense and eight first downs on their way to a 40-8 victory in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
Homedale (7-2) quarterback Daniel Uranga completed 5 of 6 passes for 143 yards and a TD, and Drew Deal added 98 yards and two TDs on six carries.
Homedale faces Shelley (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Shelley High in the quarterfinals.
