At state cross country, Mountain View’s Halladay tunes out hype, dominates on own terms

Mountain View sophomore Lexy Halladay admits the pressure started to get to her this year.
Entering the cross country season with national accolades under her belt, all eyes were trained on her. Every competitor gunned for a piece of her. And the whispers around every meet weren’t whether would she win, but by how much?
“People at school would tell me, ‘Hey, good luck at your race, even though you’re going to win,’ ” the Mountain View sophomore said. “That’s a lot of pressure. But I’m slowly getting the ability to run my race and push everyone out of my head.”
Halladay did just that Saturday, bolting out to the lead at the starting line and holding it throughout the 5-kilometer course at Eagle Island State Park to repeat as the 5A girls individual state champ. She finished the course in 17 minutes, 50.44 seconds, 15.14 seconds ahead of Boise’s Eve Jensen.
“I wanted it to be a fast race,” Halladay said. “It wasn’t the time I wanted. But still, I went out how I wanted it to.”
Jumping out to early leads has put Halladay in trouble in the past. But as the target on her back has grown with each victory, Halladay has learned to run races against herself, not just the field.
“She knows she’s one of the best in the country,” Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said. “The training is geared for that. She’s really figuring it out.”
Saturday’s title brings her state championship haul to five midway through her sophomore year. In addition to winning a state cross country title as a freshman, she won track championships in the 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 relay in the spring, setting state records in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Halladay burst on the national stage over the summer when she won the invite-only adidas Dream Mile in Boston. But she said the state championships still remain special.
“It’s everyone’s dream to get a state championship,” said Halladay, who won every race she entered this fall. “To be able to have the opportunity to get it multiple times, it’s a blessing.”
Halladay isn’t done, though. She and the rest of the Mavericks will return to Eagle Island State Park on Nov. 11 for the Northwest Regional Championship. Halladay finished second in that meet as a freshman before taking 16th at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland.
“This year, we just wanted to get through these meets as easy as possible because we’ve got a goal on the big stage at Portland at the national championships,” Harris said. “We want to get our team there. Our girls team, unbeknownst to most people, is ranked 12th in the country. They just happened to have a bad day today. That’s over, now we move on.”
Eagle topped Mountain View for the 5A girls team title, 63 to 78. Three Mustangs finished inside the top 10 – Lizzy Dildine (fourth), McKenna Emerson (seventh) and Ashley LaJocies (eighth) – to lead Eagle to its second title in three years.
Rocky Mountain cruised to the boys team title at 37 points, 25 ahead of second-place Mountain View. Four Grizzlies finished inside the top 10: Drew Hiatt (fourth), Gavin Pollock (sixth), Braden Heath (seventh) and Ashton Siwek (ninth).
BK’S RUSSELL REPEATS
Bishop Kelly junior Nicholas Russell turned in the fastest time in any classification Saturday — 15:37.65 — to repeat as the 4A boys champ. He finished 12.91 seconds ahead of Idaho Falls’ Zach Erikson.
Russell won his first state title last season in Pocatello, but he said repeating in front of a large crowd of friends and family made his second title even more memorable.
“I kind of liked it here because I had a lot more people from my school cheering me on,” Russell said. “And I’ve run this course quite a few times, so it felt like home.”
LIBERTY CHARTER SWEEPS 1A TITLES
The Nampa charter school took home both the 1A boys and girls team titles.
The girls ran away with the team title with 45 points, 42 points ahead of Deary. Cory Hamblin led the Patriots with her fifth-place finish.
The boys won the team title with 75 points, 22 ahead of Challis and Valley. Caleb Hamblin finished in fifth place.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
CROSS COUNTRY
STATE MEET
Saturday
At Eagle Island State Park
CLASS 5A
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Eagle 63. 2, Mtn View 78. 3, Boise 90. 4, Madison 130. 5, Coeur d’Alene 152. 6, Rocky Mtn 156. 7, Meridian 172. 8, Timberline 177. 9, Highland 193. 10, Rigby 206.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Lexy Halladay, Mtn View, 17:50.44. 2, Eve Jensen, Boise, 18:05.58. 3, Rosina Machu, Boise, 18:31.73. 4, Lizzy Dildine, Eagle, 18:33.39. 5, Rachel Morrin, Madison, 18:34.07. 6, Maggie Liebich, Boise, 18:36.78. 7, McKenna Emerson, Eagle, 18:46.47. 8, Ashley LaJocies, Eagle, 18:52.02. 9, Robyn Reeder, Capital, 18:52.03. 10, Janessa Lemon, Madison, 18:52.63. 11, Aubrey Thueson, Centennial, 18:53.06. 12, Sydney Shanahan, Post Falls, 18:54.59. 13, Julia LaMar, Eagle, 18:58.00. 14, Hailey Phillips, Rigby, 18:58.47. 15, Anastasia Russell, Timberline, 18:59.93. 16, Lauren Forster, Coeur d'Alene, 19:02.05. 17, Brittney Hansen, Meridian, 19:07.97. 18, Makenna Schuler, Mtn View, 19:08.41. 19, Olivia Demars, Meridian, 19:14.26. 20, Payton Fratusco, Rocky Mtn, 19:14.69.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Rocky Mtn 37. 2, Mtn View 62. 3, Timberline 98. 4, Lewiston 110. 5, Kuna 146. 6, Boise 155. 7, Borah 194. 8, Hillcrest 202. 9, Madison 213. 10, Rigby 243. 11, Coeur d’Alene 262.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Stetson Moss, Bonneville, 15:51.41. 2, Matt Stark, Mtn View, 16:10.78. 3, Chad Humphreys, Coeur d'Alene, 16:18.35. 4, Joey Perez, Lewiston, 16:18.65. 5, Drew Hiatt, Rocky Mtn, 16:20.53. 6, Josh Simboli, Timberline, 16:24.63. 7, Gavin Pollock, Rocky Mtn, 16:25.32. 8, Brenden Kilgore, Highland, 16:28.61. 9, Derek Litzsinger, Eagle, 16:29.94. 10, Braden Heath, Rocky Mtn, 16:30.28. 11, Jorgen Lowry, Mtn View, 16:32.45. 12, Ashton Siwek, Rocky Mtn, 16:33.84. 13, Brandon Walker, Mtn View, 16:36.98. 14, Joey Tolman, Rocky Mtn, 16:38.15. 15, Spencer Stutz, Madison, 16:39.88. 16, Carter Gordon, Lake City, 16:41.21. 17, Zach Taylor, Hillcrest, 16:43.78. 18, Seth Kohler, Rocky Mtn, 16:44.63. 19, Sakti Woodbury, Lewiston, 16:46.95. 20, Ries Ruehrwein, Timberline, 16:48.89.
CLASS 4A
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Skyline, 54. 2, Twin Falls, 58. 3, Sandpoint, 96. 4, Bishop Kelly, 109. 5, Idaho Falls, 124. 6, Blackfoot, 163. 7, Middleton, 227. 8, Jerome, 233. 9, Emmett, 251. 10, Mtn Home, 256. 11, Lakeland, 270. 12, Wood River, 291.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls, 18:22.46. 2, Sariah Harrison, Skyline, 18:34.62. 3, Gemma LaVergne, Emmett, 18:46.39. 4, Macy Olson, Skyline , 19:09.86. 5, Kami Withers, Twin Falls, 19:22.16. 6, Abby Hurst, Blackfoot, 19:32.20. 7, Breanne Herrmann, Skyline, 19:35.15. 8, Hannah Davidson, Sandpoint, 19:35.40. 9, Paige Shumway, Preston, 19:44.08. 10, Adria Roberts, Skyline, 19:44.87. 11, Rebecca Bodine, Bishop Kelly, 19:48.24. 12, Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot, 19:49.60. 13, Laurel Hicke, Moscow, 19:53.27. 14, Katherine Kaul, Sandpoint, 19:57.16. 15, Nicole Cook, Jerome, 20:02.43. 16, Leah Myers, Middleton, 20:04.87. 17, Ashley Hutchinson, Twin Falls, 20:06.20. 18, Anna Ranieri, Bishop Kelly, 20:09.10. 19, Brinlee Garling, Twin Falls, 20:13.84. 20, Emma Clarke, Idaho Falls, 20:15.56.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Idaho Falls, 72. 2, Canyon Ridge, 112. 3, Vallivue, 113. 4, Preston, 129. 5, Blackfoot, 148. 6, Skyline, 163. 7, Twin Falls, 164. 8, Ridgevue, 200. 9, Bishop Kelly, 200. 10, Jerome, 207. 11, Caldwell, 212. 12, Sandpoint, 233. 13, Lakeland, 411.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly, 15:37.65. 2, Zach Erikson, Idaho Falls, 15:50.56. 3, Cannon Leavitt, Twin Falls, 15:56.17. 4, Dallin Hart, Skyline, 16:20.26. 5, Mark Castaneda, Vallivue, 16:22.13. 6, Jacob Detemple, Burley, 16:25.96. 7, McKay Harms, Skyline, 16:28.55. 8, Trajan Holtzen, Canyon Ridge, 16:28.58. 9, Dallin Bird, Pocatello, 16:30.03. 10, Christian Pearson, Vallivue, 16:35.75. 11, Riley Reid, Preston, 16:36.71. 12, Anthony DeLeon, Vallivue, 16:37.38. 13, Josh Harrison, Preston, 16:37.80. 14, Reed Eddington, Idaho Falls, 16:38.38. 15, Cache Traveller, Twin Falls, 16:39.03. 16, Mitchell Athay, Idaho Falls, 16:39.19. 17, Logan Forester, Ridgevue, 16:40.24. 18, Austin Despain, Blackfoot, 16:42.16. 19, Gabe Smith-Nilsen, Wood River, 16:43.99. 20, Brett Flerchinger, Bishop Kelly, 16:44.13.
CLASS 3A
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Sugar-Salem 54. 2, Kimberly 76. 3, Buhl 90. 4, Shelley 93. 5, Timberlake 111. 6. Fruitland 180. 7, Snake River 195. 8, Bonners Ferry 200. 9, Weiser 204. 10, Priest River 238. 11, Parma 241
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Karlie Callahan, Shelley, 19:01.04. 2, Sarenady Price, Sugar-Salem, 19:08.32. 3, Mary Kate Marshall, Filer, 19:38.58. 4, Abbey Shirts, Weiser,19:39.31. 5, Brinley Humphreys, Kimberly, 19:56.72. 6, Lauren Hillam, Fruitland, 20:12.52. 7, Megan Galbraith, Sugar-Salem, 20:12.97. 8, Meg Walker, Kimberly, 20:15.24. 9, Serena Sheldon, Buhl, 20:17.06. 10, Abigail Peightal, Timberlake, 20:19.58. 11, Kendra Benson, Buhl, 20:24.20. 12, Jordan Young, Bonners Ferr, 20:24.22. 13, Annie Walker, Kimberly, 20:34.77. 14, Emma Dunster, South Fremon, 20:37.22. 15, Jessica Williams, Shelley, 20:39.51. 16, Carlee Anderson, Sugar-Salem, 20:42.03. 17, Taya Brewer, Sugar-Salem, 20:42.57. 18, Savannah Caudle, Timberlake, 20:51.39. 19, Jade Jackson, Sugar-Salem, 20:58.13. 20, Keely Wolf, Gooding, 21:00.88.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Sugar-Salem 24. 2, Shelley 61. 3, Timberlake 132. 4, Snake River 133. 5, Buhl 148. 6, Kimberly 154. 7, Parma 154. 8, Fruitland 195. 9, Priest River 198. 10, Bonners Ferry 258. 11, Weiser 298.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Brennan Anderson, Sugar-Salem, 16:04.09. 2, Kooper Williams, Sugar-Salem, 16:11.95. 3, Taylor Hill, Sugar-Salem, 16:44.11. 4, Keagan Andersen, Shelley,16:47.93. 5, Braidon Stokes, Snake River, 16:51.07. 6, Daniel Butler, Buhl, 16:52.80. 7, Brigham Murdoch, Shelley, 16:59.13. 8, Jaren Merrill, Sugar-Salem, 17:03.97. 9, Kirby Heider, Kimberly, 17:06.15. 10, Parker Galbraith, Sugar-Salem, 17:09.73. 11, Jonathan Frew, Shelley, 17:10.97. 12, Shelby Harding, Filer, 17:13.00. 13, Alex Peterson, Parma, 17:18.32. 14, Owen Rogers, Gooding, 17:18.87. 15, Lorenzo High, Snake River, 17:18.98. 16,Stetson Beus, Parma, 17:20.40. 17, Wade Withers, Snake River, 17:21.11. 18, Cameron Parkes, Priest River, 17:26.83. 19, Jordan Hardy, Timberlake, 17:27.23. 20, Nielsen Lundgren, Buhl, 17:29.31.
CLASS 2A
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Soda Springs 40. 2, Salmon 85. 3, Ririe 109. 4, Melba 122. 5, Cole Valley Christian 131. 6, Bear Lake 162. 7, McCall-Donnelly 175. 8, Firth 178. 9, West Jefferson 200. 10, Declo 236.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Josi Kelsey, Bear Lake, 19:27.16. 2, Sophie McManus, McCall-Donnelly, 19:41.78. 3, Kylahn Heritage, Melba, 19:47.85. 4, Kate White, Soda Springs, 20:02.59. 5, Keyra Bragg, Salmon, 20:03.60. 6, Cassi Robbins, Firth, 20:13.58. 7, Becca Lau, Soda Springs, 20:14.12. 8, Jenna Gaines, Soda Springs, 20:14.77. 9, Kathryne McCullough, Soda Springs, 20:21.63. 10, Katie Jo Gebhardt, Salmon, 20:21.70. 11, Leah Cannon, Salmon, 20:24.61. 12, Ysela Pellayo, Soda Springs, 20:27.78. 13, Kelsey Young, Soda Springs, 20:33.00. 14, Cheylah Volkers, Melba, 20:33.11. 15, Olivia Klein, Cole Valley, 20:34.58. 16, Kazel Webb, Ririe, 20:38.78. 17, Alexa Horsley, Soda Springs, 20:41.00. 18, Elizabeth Spencer, West Jeffers, 20:41.22. 19, Allie Severe, West Jeffers, 20:41.52. 20, Marissa Cole, Melba, 20:44.47.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Soda Springs 67. 2, Salmon 68. 3, Melba 102. 4, Cole Valley Christian 104. 5, Ririe 117. 6, Bear Lake 128. 7, Declo 131. 8, McCall-Donnelly 170. 9, Firth 232.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Jackson Pratt, Bear Lake, 15:41.59. 2, Andy Gebhardt, Salmon, 16:33.45. 3, Jacob Moffat, West Side, 16:38.67. 4, Cade Arellano, Soda Springs, 16:47.93. 5, John Simmons, Salmon, 16:55.65. 6, Nathanael Fehringer, Cole Valley, 16:59.37. 7, Fabian Castro, Melba, 17:02.76. 8, Brennen Donahue, Cole Valley, 17:04.11. 9, Henry Workman, Soda Springs, 17:10.52. 10, Carter McCullough, Soda Springs, 17:29.16. 11, Austin Hoopes, Declo, 17:31.26. 12, Stetson Machen, Ririe, 17:32.68. 13, Wyatt Garner, Declo, 17:33.09. 14, Duncan Blackmon, Declo, 17:34.77. 15, Nathan Tanner, Ririe, 17:36.31. 16, Cameron Williams, Melba, 17:36.77. 17, Treygan Bragg, Salmon, 17:37.15. 18, Kohl Marion, Ririe, 17:37.50. 19, McClay Sommers, Salmon, 17:37.89. 20, Jadyn Berry, Nampa Christian, 17:39.55.
CLASS 1A
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Liberty Charter 45. 2, Deary 87. 3, Oakley 99. 4, Ambrose 114. 5, Grace 114. 6, Prairie 128. 7, Troy 130. 8, Xavier Charter 133.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Natalya Babcock, Butte County, 19:27.18. 2, Britta Holmberg, Ambrose, 19:33.27. 3, Melanie Gianopulos, Clearwater Valley, 20:24.98. 4, Erica Kent, Richfield, 20:35.64. 5, Cory Hamblin, Liberty Charter, 20:52.10. 6, Tess Washburn, Liberty Charter, 21:03.48. 7, Kelsey Henry, Valley, 21:04.69. 8, Keely Cranney, Oakley, 21:09.34. 9, Sophia Mazzoni, Community School, 21:15.22. 10, Gabrielle Peppard, Liberty Charter, 21:21.11. 11, Ciara Chaffee, Prairie, 21:38.04. 12, Ashauntay Leonard, Deary, 21:38.71. 13, Sage Earnest, Victory Charter, 21:39.89. 14, Morgan Hansen, Grace, 21:43.39. 15, Caylee Bradshaw, Rockland, 21:58.51. 16, Keri Richmond, Troy, 21:59.92. 17, Azlyn Gillette, Oakley, 22:14.57. 18, Meara McManus, Deary, 22:17.44. 19, Katelyn Gardner, Liberty Charter, 22:19.71. 20, Olivia Quinton, Xavier Charter, 22:44.24.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1, Liberty Charter 75. 2, Challis 97. 3, Valley 97. 4, Greenleaf 123. 5, Victory Charter 125. 6, Troy 143. 7, Logos 150. 8, Grace 191. 9, Kamiah 208. 10, Castleford 210. 11, Butte County 283. 12, Highland 286.
STATE MEDALISTS (Top 20) — 1, Ben Christensen, Valley, 16:11.25. 2, Daniel Dixon, Greenleaf, 16:11.71. 3, Henry Raff, Community School, 16:37.00. 4, Johnny Hagenbuch, Community School, 16:44.83. 5, Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Charter, 16:56.22. 6, Michael MacMenamin, Kamiah, 17:03.24. 7, Cole Hinnenkamp, Liberty Charter, 17:06.14. 8, Jacob Duffy, Victory Charter, 17:19.64. 9, Garrett Christensen, Valley, 17:26.24. 10, Nathan Critchfield, Oakley, 17:29.82. 11, Rafael Villa, Victory Charter, 17:32.08. 12, Ty Redick, Challis, 17:33.21. 13, Takehito Koizuka, Challis, 17:37.10. 14, Justin Silveira, Castleford, 17:39.39. 15, Joshua Lay, Troy, 17:45.07. 16, David Phillis, Troy, 17:45.51. 17, Michael Andersen, Grace, 17:55.18. 18, Morgan Weeks, Highland, 18:01.72. 19, Joe McGuigan, Nezperce, 18:02.87. 20, August Igielski, Logos, 18:03.45.
