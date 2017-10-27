District champs Timberline, Skyview remain in hunt for state volleyball titles

Timberline High is the only Treasure Valley volleyball team still alive in the 5A state tournament after Friday’s matches at Coeur d’Alene.
The Wolves (19-4) lost their opening match to Madison but then eliminated 5A Southern Idaho Conference foes Rocky Mountain and Eagle.
Timberline plays Madison again Saturday morning in a loser-out match. Lake City and Bonneville each went unbeaten on the first day. The loser of their Saturday semifinal takes on the Timberline-Madison winner for a spot in the championship.
Timberline would need to win four consecutive matches to claim the title, a feat the Wolves accomplished at last week’s district tournament.
4A
Defending champion Skyview had no trouble in its first two tournament matches, sweeping Burley and Century at Post Falls.
The Hawks (19-0) take on Twin Falls on Saturday morning with a spot in the championship on the line.
Middleton remains in contention in the losers’ bracket. The Vikings (16-4) play Burley in a loser-out match, with the winner advancing to play the Skyview-Twin Falls loser.
Brynn McKnight led Middleton with 33 kills in three games, and Haily Davis added 75 assists.
3A
District Three qualifiers Homedale and Fruitland each went two-and-out at Lake City.
South Fremont and Sugar-Salem play in a semifinal on Saturday morning, while Timberlake and Kimberly meet in a loser-out match.
2A
Nampa Christian is on track to defend its state championship with wins over West Jefferson and Cole Valley Christian at Lakeland.
The Trojans face Firth in a semifinal Saturday morning, and Malad and West Side meet in the losers’ bracket.
1A D-I
Ambrose and Horseshoe Bend each went unbeaten on the first day of action at Lewis-Clark State College.
The two District Three teams meet in the semifinals Saturday. Challis and Troy are alive in the losers’ bracket.
1A D-II
A five-set loss to Butte County in the second round sent Salmon River into the losers’ bracket.
But the Savages can still make their way back to the championship if they win four matches Saturday, starting with Lighthouse Christian in a loser-out match.
Watersprings and Butte County play for a championship berth Saturday morning.
