Centennial’s Makayla Christensen celebrates a goal against Borah in the 5A District Three Championship game. The Utah commit scored 44 goals this season as Centennial became the first 5A SIC girls soccer team to win district and state titles in the same season.
Centennial’s Makayla Christensen celebrates a goal against Borah in the 5A District Three Championship game. The Utah commit scored 44 goals this season as Centennial became the first 5A SIC girls soccer team to win district and state titles in the same season. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Centennial’s Makayla Christensen celebrates a goal against Borah in the 5A District Three Championship game. The Utah commit scored 44 goals this season as Centennial became the first 5A SIC girls soccer team to win district and state titles in the same season. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Varsity Extra

All-conference girls soccer teams unveiled. Where did your favorite player land?

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 8:04 PM

Note: All-conference teams are chosen each league’s coaches

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Makayla Christensen, sr., F, Centennial

Coach of the Year: Steve Tipping, Borah

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Jordyn Dalling, jr., Rocky Mountain

Madison Carter, sr., Timberline

Mirryn Tylinski, sr., Borah

Midfielders

Kylee Geis, jr., Borah

Lily Schlake, sr., Rocky Mountain

Tara Brennan, jr., Boise

Bailee Nelson, sr., Mountain View

Defenders

Grace Pekovich, jr., Centennial

Lilly Gwin, jr., Boise

Haley Apple, jr., Timberline

Brynna Herridge, sr., Rocky Mountain

Goalkeeper

Shenae Kreps, sr., Columbia

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Josie Bush, sr., Centennial

Abby Keeley, sr., Boise

Olivia Vance, so., Mountain View

Midfielders

Olivia Smith, sr., Eagle

Gabi Coprivnicar, sr., Timberline

Aanika Stevens, sr., Centennial

Zoe Transtrum, sr., Borah

Defenders

Macie Nelson, sr., Borah

McKenzie Kilpatrick, sr., Borah

Josie Young, sr., Centennial

Meghan Holloman, sr., Kuna

Goalkeeper

Anneka Lewerenz, sr., Boise

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards

Juliet Grech, jr., Eagle

Tori Sloan, sr., Mountain View

Abigail Wilson, sr., Kuna

Eden Makaafi, so., Borah

Kearney Hoggan, so., Eagle

Taylor Stanard, sr., Columbia

Midfielders

Payton McBride, jr., Borah

Peyton Dion, fr., Columbia

Kennedi Paul, sr., Capital

Payton Baratcart, so., Boise

Delaney Reed, jr., Capital

Maeve Pierson, so., Timberline

Rozalyn Marzocco, sr., Eagle

Abigail Wilson, sr., Kuna

Delaney Johnston, sr., Centennial

Sydney Allen, sr., Eagle

Kenly VanOstrand, so., Mountain View

Defenders

Ava Ranson, so., Timberline

Kaydree Rapp, fr., Mountain View

Lauren Reiber, sr., Borah

Hallie Hoggan, sr., Eagle

Grace Sherner, jr., Capital

Hailey Hockett, jr., Columbia

Taeler Hughes, sr., Rocky Mountain

Cami Talbot, sr., Eagle

Payton Anderson, sr., Centennial

Bella Brickner, so., Timberline

Charlote Hobson, jr., Meridian

Rachel Hall, sr., Rocky Mountain

Goalkeepers

Hailey Hill, jr., Borah

Ciera Johnson, sr., Capital

Justine Humphrey, so., Mountain View

Karleigh Belnap, sr., Timberline

Hannah Simpson, sr., Eagle

BK girls soccer
Bishop Kelly celebrates its 42nd straight win and back-to-back state titles Oct. 21 at Middleton High.
Steve Conner For the Idaho Statesman

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Brenna Rill, sr., M/F, Skyview

Coach of the Year: Jason Obert, Skyview

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Esmi Galvan, sr., Skyview

Lauren Elwer, jr., Bishop Kelly

Midfielders

Allison Wolf, so., Skyview

Hannah Heaton, sr., Bishop Kelly

Grace Elwer, jr., Bishop Kelly

Sydney Cromwell, so., Bishop Kelly

Defenders

Rachel Ray, jr., Skyview

Isabella Vinsonhaler, so., Bishop Kelly

Evelyn Elwer, jr., Bishop Kelly

Alyssa Goff, sr., Vallivue

Goalkeeper

Sydney Smith, sr., Caldwell

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Lizzy Gonzalez, jr., Vallivue

Emmy Williams, jr., Middleton

Midfielders

Gabby Corado, sr., Caldwell

Trasie Hogin, sr., Skyview

Abby Furrow, jr., Middleton

Abi Bufford, sr., Vallivue

Defenders

Abby Kofoed, jr., Middleton

Azia Mound, sr., Middleton

Kylin Olsen, so., Caldwell

Dayna Schwerd, sr., Ridgevue

Goalkeeper

Arianna Evdokimo, sr., Skyview

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards

Katie Catalano, sr., Bishop Kelly

Madison Price, jr., Vallivue

Maria Mumford, Emmett

Stephanie Castillo, jr., Ridgevue

Grace Mulcahy, so., Bishop Kelly

Midfielders

Kayla Soto, fr., Caldwell

Kenadee Stucki, so., Skyview

Casimira Thomas, jr., Vallivue

Addi Wyatt, fr., Middleton

Mackenzie Niksich, jr., Mountain Home

Asia Jackson, jr., Mountain Home

Tatum Seastrand, jr., Bishop Kelly

Makenna Ricks, sr., Ridgevue

Sydney Roehr, Emmett

Abby Knight, Emmett

Leslie Castrejon, so., Caldwell

Alexis Pond, fr., Bishop Kelly

Defenders

Clarissa Lucas, sr., Mountain Home

Brittany Coffman, sr., Bishop Kelly

Alexia Hernandez, sr., Ridgevue

Crystal March, sr., Ridgevue

Lexi Chaparro, so., Skyview

Jill Gooch, so., Bishop Kelly

Liz Moretti, sr., Middleton

Madison Shields-McLeish, jr., Caldwell

Goldie Mumford, Emmett

Cierra Graciet, Emmett

Ranae Sanchez, jr., Vallivue

Goalkeepers

Nicole Anderson, sr., Bishop Kelly

Gentry Gates, so., Ridgevue

Hailee Mize, jr., Vallivue

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the ninth week of the 2017 season. Music: "1.26 Beat1" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays
Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship 0:31

Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship
Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block 0:25

Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block

View More Video