All-conference girls soccer teams unveiled. Where did your favorite player land?

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Makayla Christensen, sr., F, Centennial
Coach of the Year: Steve Tipping, Borah
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Jordyn Dalling, jr., Rocky Mountain
Madison Carter, sr., Timberline
Mirryn Tylinski, sr., Borah
Midfielders
Kylee Geis, jr., Borah
Lily Schlake, sr., Rocky Mountain
Tara Brennan, jr., Boise
Bailee Nelson, sr., Mountain View
Defenders
Grace Pekovich, jr., Centennial
Lilly Gwin, jr., Boise
Haley Apple, jr., Timberline
Brynna Herridge, sr., Rocky Mountain
Goalkeeper
Shenae Kreps, sr., Columbia
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Josie Bush, sr., Centennial
Abby Keeley, sr., Boise
Olivia Vance, so., Mountain View
Midfielders
Olivia Smith, sr., Eagle
Gabi Coprivnicar, sr., Timberline
Aanika Stevens, sr., Centennial
Zoe Transtrum, sr., Borah
Defenders
Macie Nelson, sr., Borah
McKenzie Kilpatrick, sr., Borah
Josie Young, sr., Centennial
Meghan Holloman, sr., Kuna
Goalkeeper
Anneka Lewerenz, sr., Boise
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Juliet Grech, jr., Eagle
Tori Sloan, sr., Mountain View
Abigail Wilson, sr., Kuna
Eden Makaafi, so., Borah
Kearney Hoggan, so., Eagle
Taylor Stanard, sr., Columbia
Midfielders
Payton McBride, jr., Borah
Peyton Dion, fr., Columbia
Kennedi Paul, sr., Capital
Payton Baratcart, so., Boise
Delaney Reed, jr., Capital
Maeve Pierson, so., Timberline
Rozalyn Marzocco, sr., Eagle
Abigail Wilson, sr., Kuna
Delaney Johnston, sr., Centennial
Sydney Allen, sr., Eagle
Kenly VanOstrand, so., Mountain View
Defenders
Ava Ranson, so., Timberline
Kaydree Rapp, fr., Mountain View
Lauren Reiber, sr., Borah
Hallie Hoggan, sr., Eagle
Grace Sherner, jr., Capital
Hailey Hockett, jr., Columbia
Taeler Hughes, sr., Rocky Mountain
Cami Talbot, sr., Eagle
Payton Anderson, sr., Centennial
Bella Brickner, so., Timberline
Charlote Hobson, jr., Meridian
Rachel Hall, sr., Rocky Mountain
Goalkeepers
Hailey Hill, jr., Borah
Ciera Johnson, sr., Capital
Justine Humphrey, so., Mountain View
Karleigh Belnap, sr., Timberline
Hannah Simpson, sr., Eagle
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Brenna Rill, sr., M/F, Skyview
Coach of the Year: Jason Obert, Skyview
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Esmi Galvan, sr., Skyview
Lauren Elwer, jr., Bishop Kelly
Midfielders
Allison Wolf, so., Skyview
Hannah Heaton, sr., Bishop Kelly
Grace Elwer, jr., Bishop Kelly
Sydney Cromwell, so., Bishop Kelly
Defenders
Rachel Ray, jr., Skyview
Isabella Vinsonhaler, so., Bishop Kelly
Evelyn Elwer, jr., Bishop Kelly
Alyssa Goff, sr., Vallivue
Goalkeeper
Sydney Smith, sr., Caldwell
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Lizzy Gonzalez, jr., Vallivue
Emmy Williams, jr., Middleton
Midfielders
Gabby Corado, sr., Caldwell
Trasie Hogin, sr., Skyview
Abby Furrow, jr., Middleton
Abi Bufford, sr., Vallivue
Defenders
Abby Kofoed, jr., Middleton
Azia Mound, sr., Middleton
Kylin Olsen, so., Caldwell
Dayna Schwerd, sr., Ridgevue
Goalkeeper
Arianna Evdokimo, sr., Skyview
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Katie Catalano, sr., Bishop Kelly
Madison Price, jr., Vallivue
Maria Mumford, Emmett
Stephanie Castillo, jr., Ridgevue
Grace Mulcahy, so., Bishop Kelly
Midfielders
Kayla Soto, fr., Caldwell
Kenadee Stucki, so., Skyview
Casimira Thomas, jr., Vallivue
Addi Wyatt, fr., Middleton
Mackenzie Niksich, jr., Mountain Home
Asia Jackson, jr., Mountain Home
Tatum Seastrand, jr., Bishop Kelly
Makenna Ricks, sr., Ridgevue
Sydney Roehr, Emmett
Abby Knight, Emmett
Leslie Castrejon, so., Caldwell
Alexis Pond, fr., Bishop Kelly
Defenders
Clarissa Lucas, sr., Mountain Home
Brittany Coffman, sr., Bishop Kelly
Alexia Hernandez, sr., Ridgevue
Crystal March, sr., Ridgevue
Lexi Chaparro, so., Skyview
Jill Gooch, so., Bishop Kelly
Liz Moretti, sr., Middleton
Madison Shields-McLeish, jr., Caldwell
Goldie Mumford, Emmett
Cierra Graciet, Emmett
Ranae Sanchez, jr., Vallivue
Goalkeepers
Nicole Anderson, sr., Bishop Kelly
Gentry Gates, so., Ridgevue
Hailee Mize, jr., Vallivue
