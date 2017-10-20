Behind free kick master, Borah reaches final in state soccer; Boise falls in shootout

0:25 Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block Pause

2:15 New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care

1:11 She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

8:03 Boise State ready to play better at home than last time, coach Bryan Harsin says

2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

1:20 Flying Pie Pizzaria and Bistro gets new name and menu on Broadway