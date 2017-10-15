Impressed by her first performance, U.S. women’s soccer calls up Boise native again

Centennial High graduate Sofia Huerta was named to the 22-player roster for the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s upcoming friendlies against South Korea this week.
The games at 6 p.m. Thursday (FS1) and noon Sunday (ESPN) give the Boise native a chance to make her second appearance for the U.S. and continue to impress national team coaches ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Huerta became the first Idaho native to play for the women’s national team Sept. 15 against New Zealand, coming on in the 51st minute as a defender and setting up an Alex Morgan goal in the 79th minute.
Consider us SHOOK. @alexmorgan13 puts an exclamation point on the #USWNT's win. pic.twitter.com/AylYss0AJ3— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) September 16, 2017
The 24-year-old received approval from FIFA on Sept. 14 for a one-time change of national team associations after playing for Mexico in the U-20 World Cup in 2012. The U.S. added her as a last-minute addition before its New Zealand game, so this week marks the first time she was officially named to the U.S. roster.
Huerta received another honor last week as she was elected to the National Women’s Soccer League Second XI, the league’s second team, for the second time in three years. She scored six goals and tallied four assists for the Chicago Red Stars in 25 games this season.
