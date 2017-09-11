Boise’s Kaden Baratcart holds off a Timberline defender last year in the district tournament semifinals at Timberline High.
Varsity Extra

Treasure Valley boys and girls soccer scoring, goalkeeper leaders

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

September 11, 2017 6:26 PM

Boys and girls soccer coaches in the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conferences are encouraged to submit their scoring and goalkeeper leaders once a week to the Idaho Statesman.

Don’t see your favorite team or player listed? Remind your coach or offer to help input stats.

Updated noon, Sept. 11, 2017

GIRLS SOCCER

5A SIC

Players

Conference

Overall

Player

Team

G

A

Pts

G

A

Pts

Tylinski, M.

BOR

4

1

9

9

2

20

McBride, P.

BOR

2

1

5

5

4

14

Geis, K.

BOR

3

1

7

5

3

13

Allen, S.

EAG

2

0

4

4

3

11

Vogelpohl, S.

BOR

3

1

7

4

2

10

Marzocco, R.

EAG

1

2

4

3

4

10

Rapp, K.

MTV

1

0

2

3

4

10

Grech, J.

EAG

1

0

2

4

1

9

Transtrum, Z.

BOR

1

1

3

3

3

9

Hoggan, K.

EAG

1

0

2

4

0

8

Keeley, A.

BOI

1

0

2

3

2

8

Makaafi, E.

BOR

1

2

4

2

3

7

Baratcart, P.

BOI

1

0

2

3

0

6

Sand, A.

BOI

3

0

6

3

0

6

Vance, O.

MTV

1

0

2

3

0

6

Morandi, E.

MTV

0

0

0

3

0

6

Kilpatrick, M.

BOR

1

2

4

2

2

6

Smith, O.

EAG

0

1

1

1

4

6

Goalkeepers

Player

Team

Min

GA

Saves

GAA

Hill, H.

BOR

340

0

12

0.00

Makaafi, E.

BOR

160

1

2

0.50

McDonald, K.

MTV

187

2

17

0.86

Simpson, H.

EAG

468

7

20

1.20

Kreps, S.

COL

480

8

64

1.33

Lewerenz, A.

BOI

335

7

26

1.67

 

4A SIC

Players

Conference

Overall

Player

Team

G

A

Pts

G

A

Pts

Rill, B.

SKY

12

1

25

16

4

36

Elwer, L.

BK

9

2

20

15

2

32

Gonzalez, E.

VAL

7

2

16

10

3

23

Galvan, E.

SKY

7

3

17

9

3

21

Castillo, S.

RID

7

1

15

8

1

17

Wolf, A.

SKY

4

4

12

5

6

16

Stoddard, C.

CAL

5

0

10

7

0

14

Thomas, C.

VAL

5

1

11

6

1

13

Seastrand, T.

BK

4

4

12

4

4

12

Heaton, H.

BK

4

4

12

4

4

12

Price, M.

VAL

2

1

5

5

2

12

Olsen, K.

CAL

3

1

7

5

1

11

Soto, K.

CAL

2

1

5

4

3

11

Corado, G.

CAL

3

1

7

4

2

10

Soto, I.

RID

3

3

9

3

4

10

Woods, B.

VAL

4

0

8

5

0

10

Goalkeepers

Player

Team

Min

GA

Saves

GAA

Evdokimo, A.

SKY

545

6

60

0.88

Anderson, N

BK

480

7

14

1.17

 

BOYS SOCCER

Only two 5A SIC boys programs submitted stats, so the Idaho Statesman is holding off on running leaders.

4A SIC

Players

Conference

Overall

Player

Team

G

A

Pts

G

A

Pts

Rossi, A.

MID

6

2

14

7

5

19

Martinez, B.

SKY

4

1

9

6

2

14

Moffat, B.

MID

3

3

9

4

4

12

Ackerman, T.

SKY

1

2

4

4

4

12

Lungren, B.

SKY

3

3

9

3

6

12

Ryden, T.

BK

5

1

11

5

1

11

Carey, M.

BK

2

3

7

2

3

7

Heck, C.

MID

1

1

3

3

1

7

Duncan, J.

MID

0

1

1

2

2

6

Ayala, N.

MID

2

0

4

2

1

5

Wyatt, D.

MID

1

1

3

2

1

5

Goalkeepers

Player

Team

Min

GA

Saves

GAA

Lohrengel, C.

MID

360

9

26

2.00

Ryan, S.

BK

480

19

57

3.17

