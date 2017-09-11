Treasure Valley boys and girls soccer scoring, goalkeeper leaders

Boys and girls soccer coaches in the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conferences are encouraged to submit their scoring and goalkeeper leaders once a week to the Idaho Statesman.
Don’t see your favorite team or player listed? Remind your coach or offer to help input stats.
Updated noon, Sept. 11, 2017
GIRLS SOCCER
5A SIC
Players
Conference
Overall
Player
Team
G
A
Pts
G
A
Pts
Tylinski, M.
BOR
4
1
9
9
2
20
McBride, P.
BOR
2
1
5
5
4
14
Geis, K.
BOR
3
1
7
5
3
13
Allen, S.
EAG
2
0
4
4
3
11
Vogelpohl, S.
BOR
3
1
7
4
2
10
Marzocco, R.
EAG
1
2
4
3
4
10
Rapp, K.
MTV
1
0
2
3
4
10
Grech, J.
EAG
1
0
2
4
1
9
Transtrum, Z.
BOR
1
1
3
3
3
9
Hoggan, K.
EAG
1
0
2
4
0
8
Keeley, A.
BOI
1
0
2
3
2
8
Makaafi, E.
BOR
1
2
4
2
3
7
Baratcart, P.
BOI
1
0
2
3
0
6
Sand, A.
BOI
3
0
6
3
0
6
Vance, O.
MTV
1
0
2
3
0
6
Morandi, E.
MTV
0
0
0
3
0
6
Kilpatrick, M.
BOR
1
2
4
2
2
6
Smith, O.
EAG
0
1
1
1
4
6
Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Min
GA
Saves
GAA
Hill, H.
BOR
340
0
12
0.00
Makaafi, E.
BOR
160
1
2
0.50
McDonald, K.
MTV
187
2
17
0.86
Simpson, H.
EAG
468
7
20
1.20
Kreps, S.
COL
480
8
64
1.33
Lewerenz, A.
BOI
335
7
26
1.67
4A SIC
Players
Conference
Overall
Player
Team
G
A
Pts
G
A
Pts
Rill, B.
SKY
12
1
25
16
4
36
Elwer, L.
BK
9
2
20
15
2
32
Gonzalez, E.
VAL
7
2
16
10
3
23
Galvan, E.
SKY
7
3
17
9
3
21
Castillo, S.
RID
7
1
15
8
1
17
Wolf, A.
SKY
4
4
12
5
6
16
Stoddard, C.
CAL
5
0
10
7
0
14
Thomas, C.
VAL
5
1
11
6
1
13
Seastrand, T.
BK
4
4
12
4
4
12
Heaton, H.
BK
4
4
12
4
4
12
Price, M.
VAL
2
1
5
5
2
12
Olsen, K.
CAL
3
1
7
5
1
11
Soto, K.
CAL
2
1
5
4
3
11
Corado, G.
CAL
3
1
7
4
2
10
Soto, I.
RID
3
3
9
3
4
10
Woods, B.
VAL
4
0
8
5
0
10
Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Min
GA
Saves
GAA
Evdokimo, A.
SKY
545
6
60
0.88
Anderson, N
BK
480
7
14
1.17
BOYS SOCCER
Only two 5A SIC boys programs submitted stats, so the Idaho Statesman is holding off on running leaders.
4A SIC
Players
Conference
Overall
Player
Team
G
A
Pts
G
A
Pts
Rossi, A.
MID
6
2
14
7
5
19
Martinez, B.
SKY
4
1
9
6
2
14
Moffat, B.
MID
3
3
9
4
4
12
Ackerman, T.
SKY
1
2
4
4
4
12
Lungren, B.
SKY
3
3
9
3
6
12
Ryden, T.
BK
5
1
11
5
1
11
Carey, M.
BK
2
3
7
2
3
7
Heck, C.
MID
1
1
3
3
1
7
Duncan, J.
MID
0
1
1
2
2
6
Ayala, N.
MID
2
0
4
2
1
5
Wyatt, D.
MID
1
1
3
2
1
5
Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Min
GA
Saves
GAA
Lohrengel, C.
MID
360
9
26
2.00
Ryan, S.
BK
480
19
57
3.17
