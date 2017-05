5A SIC all-conference baseball team released. Where did your favorite player land?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Quick finish: Here are the fastest kids in 5A track Pause 3:01 Modernist dinners in Boise? Absolutely: State & Lemp 0:48 Play ball: see all of Boise State's new baseball uniforms 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 0:35 Growing Fresca Mexican Foods to expand with Caldwell plant 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:16 Truck crashes into Nampa store 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 1:56 Mother's Day has special meaning for mom with cancer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Rocky Mountain High baseball team beat Timberline 11-4 for the Idaho 5A state baseball championship. Left-hander Matt Hansen recorded the final out. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

