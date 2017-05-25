Boise Nationals’ Quentin Anderson, right, and John Spurling of Idaho Rush Premier fight for a header during the U-19 boys championship game last season at the Simplot Sports Complex. The Nationals won the boys title in every age group in 2016.
May 25, 2017 9:12 AM

Memorial Day weekend brings youth sports tradition — state soccer championships

By Michael Lycklama

More than 1,000 of Idaho’s top youth soccer players descend upon the Treasure Valley over Memorial Day weekend for the annual State Cup tournaments.

Competition begins Friday at the Simplot Sports Complex as 46 girls teams and 40 boys teams vie for state titles in six age groups (U-19/20, U-17, U-16, U-15, U-14 and U-13). The Idaho Youth Soccer Association crowns its club champions Monday.

Every boys team in the state will be gunning for the Boise Nationals, which won each age group title last season. Treasure Valley clubs also swept the girls championships last year with Boise Nationals and FC Nova each winning two and Indie Chicas one.

The Boise Nationals already have the U-18 boys title under their belt, while FC Nova won the U-18 girls championship. Those tournaments finished last weekend to avoid high school graduations.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

