Boise boys, Borah girls claim 5A tennis titles; Eagle’s Tseng, Borah’s Binder win singles

Consider Eagle’s Adam Tseng unofficially retired from singles play. Call it a family tradition.
Tseng, a junior, won his second straight 5A singles title Saturday afternoon, defeating Hillcrest’s Kyler Hartman 6-1, 6-0 at the Appleton Tennis Courts. As a freshman, Tseng won a state doubles title with his older brother, Andrew. Next year, he plans on winning doubles with his younger brother.
If Saturday was his last singles match as a high school tennis player, he’s walking off in nearly perfect fashion.
“It’s honestly a thrill. It’s definitely exciting. Hard work’s paid off,” Tseng said. “When I was a freshman, I played with my older brother … next year I’ll be a senior and we’re going to continue the family tradition.”
The Boise boys won the 5A team title and Borah the 5A girls championship. Borah’s Sydnie Binder won the 5A girls singles title, defeating Timberline’s Devon Austin-Canning 6-2, 6-1. Boise’s doubles team of Eric Lim and Nicholas Byrne defeated Madison’s team, 6-4, 6-0, and Boise’s girls doubles team of Jennifer Wong and Greta Walser won a thriller over Borah’s team, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8). Columbia’s Lysandra Zamudio and Michael Davis won mixed doubles.
Binder, who was runner-up the past two years in 5A singles, capped off a perfect 28-0 season Saturday with her title.
“There’s nothing wrong with making it to the finals. But there’s just something different about winning it,” Binder said. “This year I wasn’t the underdog anymore.”
Binder, whose grandfather, Tony Binder, is the team’s head coach, is moving to Portland. Her mother, Traci, coaches at Pacific University. Traci Binder had been the Lions’ coach until this season.
“This is it here,” Sydnie Binder said. “(There was) a little more pressure to win it this year. But it’s good.”
