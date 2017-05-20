Live updates: Idaho high school 5A/4A state track & field finals

The final day of the 5A/4A state track and field meet is Saturday at Dona Larsen Park.
Here are updates for Treasure Valley athletes as events become final throughout the day:
▪ Caldwell senior Lita Forse won the 4A girls shot put for the second year — and the fourth year in a row for a Caldwell female shot putter — with a season-best throw of 42 feet, 4 inches. Forse, a Washington State signee, finished second in the discus Friday.
▪ Capital senior Britt Ipsen won his second and third events of the meet, taking the 5A boys high jump (6-8) in the morning and then winning the triple jump with a mark of 47 feet, 2 inches. He could add a fourth gold in the 110 hurdles.
▪ Skyview senior Auby Barr won the 4A girls pole vault for the fourth year in a row. Barr, who will be a preferred walk-on at Boise State this fall, cleared 11 feet. Barr’s older sister, Chelsea Barr, won four consecutive pole vault titles at the 2A level from 2006-09 at Nampa Christian High.
▪ Bishop Kelly senior Lindsey Schmidt, a future Princeton heptathlete, won her third event of the 4A meet with a long jump of 17 feet, 10 inches. Schmidt also won the triple jump and high jump Friday and still has the 100 hurdles to go.
▪ 4x200 relay wins: Bishop Kelly (4A girls, 1:44.02), Twin Falls (4A boys, 1:28.28), Mountain View (5A girls, 1:41.13) and Mountain View (5A boys, 1:27.29). The Mavs’ boys and girls each set an overall state meet record.
▪ 1,600 meters: Blackfoot’s Michelle Pratt (4A girls, 5:00.70), Moscow’s Josh Corgatelli (4A boys, 4:18.85), Mountain View’s Lexy Halladay (5A girls, 5:52.51), and Bonneville’s Coen Haroldsen (5A boys, 4:20.73). Halladay’s time breaks the previous overall record of 4:53.86, set by Borah’s Sara Christianson in 2016.
▪ 100 hurdles: Bishop Kelly’s Lindsey Schmidt (4A girls, 14.92), and Capital’s Emma Cole (5A girls, 14.80). Schmidt now has four state titles at this meet.
▪ 110 hurdles: Bishop Kelly’s Alex Pagan (4A boys, 15.05), and Rocky Mountain’s Zach Meyer (5A boys, 14.72). Capital’s Britt Ipsen had his fourth win in hand, but stumbled a bit on the landing from his final hurdle and finished third.
▪ 400 meters: Pocatello’s Harlee Hales (4A girls, 56.30), and Ridgevue’s Kade Linder (4A boys, 49.05). Linder overtook Canyon Ridge’s Abdelgadir Mohamed down the final stretch, setting a classification record. Autumn Kidd fell as she crossed the finish line, but she did enough to win the 5A girls race in 57.33, just ahead of Eagle’s Brooklyn Bingham at 57.36. The 5A boys title came down to a photo finish, with the win going to Post Falls senior Parker Walton in 48.33. Walton fell into a somersault as he crossed the finish line, edging Lake City’s Alex Ayers (48.40) and Mountain View’s Caleb Hardy (48.67).
▪ 100 meters: Bishop Kelly’s Rebecca Troescher (4A girls, 12.48), Twin Falls’ Muamer Mujic (4A boys, 10.79), Hillcrest’s Araoluwa Omotowa (5A girls, 12.26) and Rocky Mountain’s Carter Kuehl (5A boys, 10.66). Omotowa beat Mountain View’s Asha Byrd by 6-one thousandths of a second.
▪ 800 meters: Blackfoot senior Michelle Pratt broke the overall meet record with her win in 4A girls coompetition in 2:11.47. The previous record was 2:13.23 set by Boise’s Emily Hamlin in 2014.
