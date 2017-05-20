Rain postpones 5A state softball tournament to Sunday — again

For the second year in a row, rain is wreaking havoc with Idaho’s 5A state softball tournament.
Continuing rain and soggy fields at Coeur d’Alene High forced the 5A tournament to postpone all of Saturday’s games to Sunday. Kuna (21-7) faces Boise (22-8) at 11 a.m. MT at Lake City High, while two-time defending state champ Eagle (27-2) faces Lake City (22-2) at 11 a.m. MT at Coeur d’Alene in the first semifinal of the double-elimination tournament.
You can see the updated tournament bracket here.
Last year, the 5A state tournament finished at Mountain View on Sunday after rain pounded the fields at Bonneville High in Idaho Falls and rendered its fields unplayable.
As of 12:30 p.m., the 4A state tournament at Post Falls, the 2A state tournament at Orofino and the 1A state tournament at Lewiston were still being played as scheduled.
