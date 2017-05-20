Idaho state tourney roundup: Eagle eyes another softball crown

The Eagle High softball team kept its three-peat hopes alive in the 5A softball state tournament Friday in Coeur d’Alene.
The two-time defending state champions face Lake City (22-2) in a semifinal game Saturday.
The Mustangs (27-2), who survived few close calls during the 5A SIC regular season, needed a Hailey Fisher walk-off homer to beat Boise 1-0 in the opener. Eagle knocked off conference foe Rocky Mountain 9-4 later in the day.
Boise (22-8) later beat Highland 3-1 and will square off with Kuna (21-7) in the fourth-place game Saturday. Kuna eliminated Rocky Mountain 16-6 in six innings.
4A baseball
Skyview (24-4) will play for third place Saturday after a 9-8 loss to Idaho Falls in the semifinals. The Hawks face Skyline (16-14) at 1 p.m. at Bishop Kelly High, while Vallivue (16-13) takes on Lakeland (12-9) for the consolation championship at 10 a.m.
4A softball
Gracie Walters tossed a one-hit shutout to lead Ridgevue over Twin Falls 5-0 and into a semifinal against Sandpoint at 10 a.m. Saturday in Post Falls.
Walters struck out 13 to lead the Warhawks (21-7-2) to their second consecutive state-tournament shutout. She recorded 10 strikeouts in the first-year school’s 5-0 victory against Pocatello in the opener.
Defending champion Middleton (26-4) is still alive after a 5-2, elimination-game victory over Bishop Kelly.
3A baseball
Three-time defending state champ Fruitland cruised into the state finals with a 17-1, six-inning win over Sugar-Salem. The Grizzlies (21-3) face Bonners Ferry (20-3) for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Treasure Valley Community College.
