Idaho state tourney roundup: Eagle eyes another softball crown

Two-time defending state champion Eagle High survived an opening-round scare in the first round of the 5A state softball tournament on Friday, May 19 thanks to Hailey Fisher's walk-off homer. Eagle beat 5A SIC foe Boise 1-0. Provided by Bentli Corta

