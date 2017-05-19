Live updates: Idaho 5A/4A high school state track and field meet Day 1

There will be 20 event finals on the first day of the 5A/4A state track and field meet Friday at Dona Larsen Park.
Here are some of the early highlights from Friday’s competition.
▪ Bishop Kelly senior Lindsey Schmidt won the 4A girls triple jump (37 feet, 5.5 inches) and high jump (5-6).
▪ Caldwell junior Nate Griswold became a repeat winner in the 4A boys triple jump with his mark of 45-10.25. It was a personal best for Griswold, and he accomplished it on his final jump of the finals, taking him from third to first.
▪ Mountain View junior Tori Sloan set a personal best in the 5A girls long jump not once but twice. Sloan won the event with a leap of 18-4.25. It was her first time surpassing the 18-foot mark.
▪ Former gymnast Sierra Kiser of Boise picked up the pole vault as a sophomore. After finishing second at the district meet last week, Kiser won the 5A girls pole vault with a clearance of 11-6. Madison’s Lexi Wightman also cleared 11-6, but Kiser won with fewer attempts.
▪ Mountain Home senior Sable Lohmeier got a late start to the track season as she was recovering from a broken foot she sustained during basketball. The time off didn’t prove detrimental, as Lohmeier threw a personal-best 140-4 to win the 4A girls discus. She finished third last season.
▪ Capital senior Britt Ipsen performed as expected in the 5A boys long jump, winning by more than a foot with his mark of 23-3. Ipsen also won the event in 2015 and finished second last year.
▪ Even his opponents swarmed in for a group after Boise junior Seth Nims won the 5A boys pole vault with a personal-best height of 15 feet, 3 inches. Nims finished second at state last season.
▪ Winners from outside the Valley included Lake City’s Emily Hernandez in the 5A girls shot put (43-2); Coeur d’Alene’s Grady Leonard in the 5A boys shot put (61-5.5); Century’s Dokota Erchul in the 4A boys high jump (6-6); Skyline’s Daniel Helsley in the 4A boys discus (172-4).
▪ The Pocatello girls won the 4A sprint medley, while Canyon Ridge held off a late Blackfoot charge to win the 4A boys medley.
▪ The Rocky Mountain boys and girls swept the 5A 4x800-meter relay finals. Megan Boals, Nathalia Campos, Laura Heywood and Faith Dilmore gave the Grizzlies their fifth straight state title in the event. Tanner Roark, Ashton Siwek, Gavin Pollock and Anthony Ghiorso won the boys race.
