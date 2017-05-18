Timberline baseball blanks Madison, rolls into 5A state semifinals

The Timberline High baseball team cruised to a first-round victory Thursday at the 5A state tournament, beating Madison 11-0 in six innings at Borah High.
Sophomore Layton Wagner, making his third start of the season, held Madison to two hits through 5 ⅔ scoreless innings before Joe Sullivan closed out the game.
Timberline (20-7) advances to the 5A state semifinals for the second time in three years, where it will face the winner of Thursday’s Lewiston-Capital matchup.
This is a breaking news post. Check back for a full story later.
Comments