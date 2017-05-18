Hundreds gather at vigil to remember Rocky Mountain softball player

Hundreds of family and friends gathered at the Rocky Mountain High softball field Wednesday night to celebrate the life of Kathryn Marshall, a 15-year-old freshman who died Friday afternoon.
Rocky Mountain head softball coach Brian White told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday that a cause of death had not yet been confirmed but that she had been admitted to the hospital Friday morning and died later that day.
Marshall played on Rocky Mountain’s varsity softball team and was remembered as a loving teenager who got along with everyone.
“All her teachers loved her in class. She was just a pleasure to be around, wherever you were at,” White said. “She was just a great person. All these people loved her.”
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments