Hundreds gather at vigil to remember Rocky Mountain softball player

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 Rocky Mountain High remembers Kathryn Marshall Pause 0:35 Eagle softball wins district title on O'Connor's walk-off double 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 2:22 Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the life of Rocky Mountain High freshman Kathryn Marshall, who passed away Friday at the age of 15. mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the life of Rocky Mountain High freshman Kathryn Marshall, who passed away Friday at the age of 15. mkatz@idahostatesman.com