Varsity Extra athletes of the week: May 8-13

Sophomore Ashley O'Connor hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Eagle a 2-1 win over Meridian in the 5A District Three championship game. Senior Autumn Moffat scored from first base on the play. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com