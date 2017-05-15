Varsity Extra athletes of the week: May 8-13

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
SOFTBALL
Ashley O’Connor, Eagle: The sophomore hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Eagle to its second straight 5A District Three Tournament championship with a 2-1 win over Meridian. O’Connor finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
BASEBALL
Gabe Hughes, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore pitcher threw a four-hit shutout to lead Rocky Mountain to a 5-0 victory against Capital and a sweep of the three-game, 5A District Three Tournament championship series. Hughes struck out nine, walked three and retired 16 of the final 20 batters he faced.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Asha Byrd, Mountain View: The freshman sprinter tied for first in the 100 meters (12.45 seconds), won the 200 meters (25.27) and ran a leg on the Mavericks’ winning 4x200 relay team (1:41.91) to help the Mountain View girls win the 5A District Three team championship. Byrd also added a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Carter Kuehl, Rocky Mountain: The junior swept the 100 (10.78 seconds) and 200 (21.66) at the 5A District Three track and field meet at Mountain View High, helping the Grizzlies win the team title. His 200 time is a personal best and ranks No. 1 in the state this season, according to athletic.net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lysandra Zamudio, Columbia: The senior teamed with partner Michael Davis to win the 5A District Three Tournament mixed doubles title. Second-seeded Zamudio and Davis upended top-ranked Sophie Uhlenkott and Tanner Hill of Meridian 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Michael Davis, Columbia: The junior teamed with partner Lysandra Zamudio to win the 5A District Three Tournament mixed doubles title. Second-seeded Davis and Zamudio upended top-ranked Sophie Uhlenkott and Tanner Hill of Meridian 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
GIRLS GOLF
Maddie Cudworth, Timberline: The sophomore won a one-hole playoff against Meridian senior Kaitlyn Fleming to win the 5A District Three Tournament individual girls title at Shadow Valley Golf Course. Cudworth shot a 4-over 76 through 18 holes as the Wolves won their second team title in a row.
BOYS GOLF
Carson Barry, Rocky Mountain: The junior and defending state champion claimed the 5A District Three Tournament individual boys title at Falcon Crest Golf Club. Barry, an Oregon State commit, shot a 5-under 67 as the Grizzlies won their third straight team championship.
