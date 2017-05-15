Two Madison High baseball players arrested a week before state tournament

A pair of Madison High senior baseball players were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday, one day after the Bobcats won the 5A District Five-Six Tournament championship, East Idaho News first reported.
Arthur Paul Morales III and Briggs Neff were both arrested on one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession Thursday, Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis said. Morales was charged Friday on suspicion of two additional felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and posted a $35,000 bond.
Morales is the son of Madison coach Art Morales, and Neff is the Bobcat’s starting center fielder. Both are 18.
Madison Athletic Director Erick Wills confirmed the school removed the two players from the team after their arrests.
Madison (14-10) opens the 5A state tournament against Timberline (19-7) at 10 a.m. Thursday at Borah High.
