Bishop Kelly boys, girls cruise to 4A District Three track titles

A season after sweeping the 4A team championships at the state meet, the Bishop Kelly High boys and girls easily won district titles Saturday at Ridgevue High.

The BK girls totaled 226.5 points and won nine events to top second-place Skyview (115) by more than 100 points. Ridgevue was third with 80 points, and Middleton was fourth with 67.5.

Senior Lindsey Schmidt won the 100-meter hurdles (15.43 seconds), high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (37-3), and the Knights won all four relay events.

Khalil Forehand collected individual victories in the 100 (10.96) and 200 (22.52) and anchored the Knights’ winning 4x100 relay team (42.98) as the BK boys produced 202.5 points.

Skyview was second with 107.5 points, and Ridgevue was third with 81.5.

The top five individuals in each event advance to state, plus one at-large berth, and the top three relays secure state spots.

The 5A/4A state meet is Friday and Saturday at Dona Larsen Park.