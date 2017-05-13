Varsity Extra

May 13, 2017 6:46 PM

Skyview baseball hangs another district championship banner

By Michael Lycklama

The Skyview High baseball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit through four innings to win its fourth district championship in the past five years with a 5-3 victory over Middleton.

Skyview cut the lead to 3-2 entering the sixth at Vallivue High, then Brody Babneau broke the game open with a two-run single to left field that gave the Hawks (23-3) their first and only lead of the game.

Babneau also earned the win on the mound, throwing 4 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.

Skyview returns to the state tournament for the sixth time in seven years, where it will open against Jerome (13-13) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Kelly High.

Middleton (17-9), the defending state champ, also qualified for state. It takes on Twin Falls (24-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

