Skyview baseball hangs another district championship banner

The Skyview High baseball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit through four innings to win its fourth district championship in the past five years with a 5-3 victory over Middleton.
Skyview cut the lead to 3-2 entering the sixth at Vallivue High, then Brody Babneau broke the game open with a two-run single to left field that gave the Hawks (23-3) their first and only lead of the game.
Babneau also earned the win on the mound, throwing 4 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.
Skyview returns to the state tournament for the sixth time in seven years, where it will open against Jerome (13-13) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Kelly High.
Middleton (17-9), the defending state champ, also qualified for state. It takes on Twin Falls (24-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
See the full state tournament brackets here.
