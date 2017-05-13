Middleton softball clinches first 4A district title in history in extra innings

After finishing as the district runner-up each of the past two seasons, the Middleton High softball team captured its first 4A District Three Tournament title in program history Saturday with a 3-2 win over Bishop Kelly in eight innings.
Bishop Kelly forced extra innings on its home field when Riley Jones’ double tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning. But the Vikings (24-3) wasted little time in putting the game away.
Sage Huggins started the eighth inning on second base due to the international tiebreaker rule. She advanced to third on Tayler Guerra’s single, and then Aleah Mendiola’s walk-off single ended Middleton’s 11-year district title drought.
The Vikings last won a district championship in 2006, when they competed at the 3A level.
Middleton, the defending state champ, opens its title defense against Twin Falls (19-7-1) at 11 a.m. Friday in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Post Falls High. Bishop Kelly (18-7) also qualified for state and faces Canyon Ridge (16-9) at 11 a.m. Friday.
See the full state tournament brackets here.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments