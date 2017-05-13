Saturday’s prep scores & highlights: Vallivue baseball, Ridgevue softball clinch state bids

HIGHLIGHTS
SOFTBALL
▪ Eden Cook threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 13 to lead Boise to a 4-0 win over Lewiston in a 5A state tournament play-in game. No Lewiston batter advanced past second base.
▪ Ridgevue rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a four-run sixth inning to secure a spot in the state tournament in its first year. Kendall Pena drove in the winning run in the 5-4 victory over Vallivue.
▪ Middleton won its first 4A district championship in extra innings. See the full story here.
See the full state tournament brackets
BASEBALL
▪ Vallivue’s season was six outs from ending. But back-to-back, sixth-inning doubles from Lan Larison and Gabe Childs tied the game, then gave the Falcons the lead in a 4-3 victory over Bishop Kelly to clinch a spot at state.
▪ Skyview rallied past Middleton to win its fourth district title in five years. See the full story here.
See the full state tournament brackets
SOFTBALL
5A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
BOISE 4, LEWISTON 0
Boise
020
000
2
—
4
6
0
Lewiston
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Boise (20-7) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 1-4, Grace Shimatsu 1-3, Karsyn Zaragoza 1-4, Taiana Round 2-3 (2 RBIs), Ambryn Fortier 1-4. Pitchers: Eden Cook (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K.
Lewiston — Hitters: Madelynn Skinner 1-3, Sandra Kinney 1-1, Jacqueline House 1-1. Pitchers: Cheyenne Rose (L) 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 12 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Third place
Ridgevue 5, Vallivue 4; Ridgevue (19-7-2) to state as 3C; Vallivue (17-11) eliminated
Championship
Middleton 3, Bishop Kelly 2 (8); Middleton (24-3) to state as 3A; Bishop Kelly (18-7) to state as 3B
RIDGEVUE 5, VALLIVUE 4
Vallivue
310
000
0
—
4
5
2
Ridgevue
001
004
x
—
5
7
2
Vallivue (17-11) — Hitters: Alyssa Goff 3-4 (2B), Kona Bustos 1-3 (2B), Lindsey Henderson 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Lexie Zucker (L) 5.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Goff 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Ridgevue (19-7-2) — Hitters: Kiley Knedall 2-4 (2B, 3B), Carly Pena 1-2, Courtney Flaherty 2-3 (RBI), Jazmin Ramirez 1-3 (RBI), Kendall Pena 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Gracie Walters (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 10 K.
MIDDLETON 3, BISHOP KELLY 2 (8)
Bishop Kelly
000
100
10
—
2
4
3
Middleton
000
200
01
—
3
5
4
Bishop Kelly (18-7) — Hitters: Annie Davidson 1-4, Laura Lockard 1-3, Riley Jones 2-3 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Jaylynn Stinson 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Jones (L) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Middleton (24-3) — Hitters: Sage Huggins 1-4, Tayler Guerra 1-4, Aleah Mendiola 1-4 (RBI), Lainey Lyle 1-3 (RBI), Ellie Conley 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Lyle 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Reylene Cortes (W) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
1A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Quad Park, Caldwell
FRIDAY
First round
Greenleaf 22, Garden Valley 11
Glenns Ferry 11, Wilder 0
Semifinals
Horseshoe Bend 16, Greenleaf 0 (3); Horseshoe Bend to state
Notus 10, Glenns Ferry 3
SATURDAY
Elimination games
Glenns Ferry 19, Garden Valley 18 (8)
Greenleaf 13, Wilder 3
Championship
Horseshoe Bend 5, Notus 3; Horseshoe Bend (17-2) to state as 3A; Notus (16-4) to state as 3B
Third-place game
Glenns Ferry 10, Greenleaf 5; Glenns Ferry to state
OTHER SCORES
3A state play-in game
Timberlake 17, Fruitland 7
2A state play-in game
Melba 4, Bear Lake 2
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Coeur d’Alene High
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: Kuna (19-6) vs. Highland (23-2), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Meridian (19-7) vs. Lake City (20-2), noon
Game 3: Boise (20-7) vs. Eagle (25-2), 10 a.m.
Game 4: Rocky Mountain (17-7) vs. Bonneville (9-16), noon
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Post Falls High
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: Ridgevue (19-7-2) vs. Pocatello (23-4), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Twin Falls (19-7-1) vs. Middleton (24-3), noon
Game 3: Blackfoot (15-9) vs. Sandpoint (11-3), 10 a.m.
Game 4: Bishop Kelly (18-7) vs. Canyon Ridge (16-9), noon
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Buhl High
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: Buhl vs. Bonners Ferry, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Homedale (18-7-1) vs. Marsh Valley (17-8), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Weiser (11-11) vs. Teton, 9 a.m.
Game 3: Timberlake (16-3) vs. Filer (19-6), 11 a.m.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Orofino High
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: Nampa Christian (12-12) vs. Orofino, 10 a.m.
Game 2: West Jefferson (10-11) vs. Malad (17-6), noon
Game 3: St. Maries (6-9) vs. New Plymouth (17-6), 10 a.m.
Game 4: Melba (18-7) vs. Declo, noon
1A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Lewiston HIgh
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: Potlatch vs. Notus (16-4), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Glenns Ferry vs. Genesee, 11 a.m.
Second round
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Prairie, 1 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Horseshoe Bend (17-2), 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
5A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
COEUR D’ALENE 8, MTN. VIEW 3
Mtn. View
000
003
0
—
3
6
2
Coeur d’Alene
000
071
x
—
8
9
2
Mountain View (18-12) — Hitters: Carson Smith 1-2, Charles Alandt 2-4, Boden Mills 1-2, Tanner McGrath 1-2 (2B, RBI), Devon Sharts 1-3. Pitchers: Alandt (L) 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Smith 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Riley Harrison 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Coeur d’Alene (15-10) — Hitters: Cameron Luckey 1-4, Jackson Sumner 2-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Trevor Luckey 1-4, Kallen Langley 2-3 (2 RBIs), Quinton Bunch 1-2, Caleb Beggerly 1-2 (2B, RBI), Devin Johnson 1-3 (2 RBIs). Pitchers: Sumner (W) 6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Brett Keesee 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
At Vallivue
Third-place game
Vallivue 4, Bishop Kelly 3; Vallivue (15-12) to state; Bishop Kelly (16-11) eliminated
Championship
Skyview 5, Middleton 3; Skyview (23-3) to state as 3A; Middleton (17-9) to state as 3B
VALLIVUE 4, BISHOP KELLY 3
Vallivue
001
012
0
—
4
9
0
Bishop Kelly
200
100
0
—
3
7
2
Vallivue (15-12) — Hitters: Gabe Childs 2-3 (2B, RBI), Zach Gipson 2-4, Moises Rascon 2-3 (RBI), Jake Daniel 1-3, Cooper Sutton 1-3, Lan Larison 1-3 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Augustine Valdez (W) 5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Cobe Lehman (SV) 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Bishop Kelly (16-11) — Hitters: Conor Callanan 3-4, Ben Ranieri 1-4, Josh Vaughan 1-3 (RBI), Caden Centers 1-4 (2 RBIs), Kyle Adams 1-3. Pitchers: Josh Socha (L) 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; CJ Claiborne 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
SKYVIEW 5, MIDDLETON 3
Middleton
201
000
0
—
3
5
3
Skyview
000
023
x
—
5
5
2
Middleton (17-9) — Hitters: Hayden Smith 1-2, Trevor Lara 1-4, Brayden Mitchell 1-3 (2B, RBI), DJ Hagler 1-2, Joe Orrison 1-3. Pitchers: Smith 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Lara (L) 0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Darin Post 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Skyview (23-3) — Hitters: Julian Masuca 1-2, Blake Maxwell 1-2 (RBI), Cody Balle 1-3 (RBI), Bryson Vaughn 1-2, Brody Babneau 1-2 (2 RBIs). Pitchers: Vaughn 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Brody Babneau (W) 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
OTHER SCORES
2A state play-in game
Nampa Christian 11, St. Maries 8
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
First round
At Borah High
Game 1: Timberline (19-7) vs. Madison (14-10), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Capital (17-7) vs. Lewiston (18-6), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Columbia (11-16) vs. Bonneville (21-7), 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Coeur d’Alene (15-10) vs. Rocky Mountain (19-5), 7:15 p.m.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bishop Kelly High
THURSDAY
First round
Game 1: Vallivue (15-12) vs. Idaho Falls (18-9), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Jerome (13-13) vs. Skyview (23-3), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Skyline (15-13) vs. Lakeland (11-8), 4 p.m.
Game 4: Middleton (17-9) vs. Twin Falls (24-3), 7 p.m.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.
THURSDAY
First round
Game 1: Bonners Ferry (18-3) vs. Teton, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Payette (15-11) vs. Kimberly (18-4), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Sugar-Salem (19-4-1) vs. Timberlake (7-9), 4 p.m.
Game 4: Fruitland (19-3) vs. Marsh Valley (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Melaleuca Field, Idaho Falls
THURSDAY
First round
Game 1: Malad vs. New Plymouth (14-11), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Melba (16-7) vs. Grangeville (11-10), 12:45 p.m.
Game 3: Nampa Christian (16-9) vs. Bear Lake (8-14), 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Declo (11-10) vs. Challis, 7 p.m.
1A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Orofino High
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: 2C vs. Wilder (7-7), 10 a.m.
Game 2: 2D vs. 2B, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. 2A, 3:30 p.m.
Gamer 4: Winner 2 vs. Glenns Ferry, 6 p.m.
Note: Due to weather delays, the District Two Tournament will not conclude until Monday.
TENNIS
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Championship matches
Boys singles — (3) Adam Tzeng (Eagle) def. (1) Chris Jirout (Capital) 6-0, 6-1.
Girls singles — (1) Sydnie Binder (Borah) def. (2) Devon Austin-Canning (Timberline) 6-0, 6-3.
Boys doubles — (2) Eric Lim/Nick Byrne (Boise) def. (1) Juan Carlos Mezquita/Hyrum Preece (Columbia) 6-4, 6-1.
Girls doubles — (2) Jenn Wong/Greta Walser (Boise) def. (1) Cassidy Binder/Madeline Kraus (Borah) 6-0, 6-3.
Mixed doubles — (2) Lysandra ZamudioMichael/Davis (Columbia) def. (1) Sophia Uhlenkott/Tanner Hill (Meridian) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Team scores
Boys — 1. Boise 57.5, 2. Eagle 47, 3. Meridian 42, 4. Capital 31.5, 5. Timberline 30, 6. (tie) Rocky Mountain 27.5, Columbia 27.5, 8. Mountain View 20, 9. Nampa 20.5, 10. Borah 9.5, 11. Centennial 5, 12. Kuna 3.
Girls — 1. Timberline 53, 2. Boise 52.5, 3. Borah 44.5, 4. Centennial 33, 5. Mountain View 28, 6. Rocky Mountain 25.5, 7. Columbia 20.5, 8. Eagle 19, 9. Nampa 18.5, 10. Kuna 9, 11. Capital 9.5, 12. Meridian 8.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top 5 placers per event to state
Results not provided.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Team scores
Boys — 1. Fruitland 69.5, 2. Parma 67, 3. Weiser 17.5, 4. Payette 10, 5. Homedale 5.
Girls — 1. Parma 76, 2. Fruitland 57.5, 3. Weiser 29.5, 4. Homedale 6, 5. Payette 2.
State qualifiers
Boys singles — 1. Payden Rohrbacher (Parma), 2. Josiah Whiting (Fruitland), 3. Austin Smith (Fruitland), 4. Logan Lloyd (Fruitland), 5. Bryce Bake (Payette), 6. Isaac To’omalatai (Weiser).
Girls singles — 1. Grace Soulen (Weiser), 2. Kat Merges (Parma), 3. Kaylee Benear (Fruitland), 4. Chance Lee (Fruitland), 5. Ashley Brown (Parma), 6. Kassidy Forsberg (Parma).
Boys doubles — 1. Ryan Nielsen/Jared Nielsen (Parma), 2. Alek Farmer/Joe Henggeler (Fruitland), 3. Bridger Bumgarner/Matt Westover (Weiser), 4. Benj Compas/Parker Dodge (Parma), 5. Blake Mahler/McKay Olsen (Fruitland), 6. Dillon Ovitt/Kyler Sandquist (Payette).
Girls doubles — 1. Nikki Baird/Bennett Richards (Parma), 2. Courtney Weber/Macey Wheeler (Parma), 3. Hannah Hardin/Jessica O’Dell (Fruitland), 4. Kelsey Fitzsimonds/Anna Hanigan (Fruitland), 5. Mikayla Smith/Makayla Kelly (Homedale), 6. Alecia Lundberg/Andrea Bouvia (Weiser).
Mixed doubles — 1. Kali Grambo/Blaine Rohrbacher (Parma), 2. Taylor Phillips/Parker Lloyd (Fruitland), 3. Ashley Gentry/Jett Binyon (Parma), 4. Lilly Richins/Josh Henggeler (Fruitland), 5. Alex Ammerman/Jared Bake (Payette), 6. Jessica Evans/Ben Holoway (Homedale).
BOYS & GIRLS GOLF
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Monday-Tuesday
5A at Teton Lakes, Rexburg
4A at Pinecrest, Idaho Falls
3A at Idaho Falls CC
2A at Jefferson Hills, Rigby
TRACK & FIELD
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Ridgevue
Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top three to state
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Bishop Kelly 226.5, 2. Skyview 115, 3. Ridgevue 80, 4. Middleton 67.5, 5. Caldwell 63, 6. Emmett 59, 7. Mountain Home 46, 8. Vallivue 42.
Individual results
100: 1, Rebecca Troescher, Bishop Kelly, 12.91. 2, Payton Kirtley, Bishop Kelly, 12.96. 3, Madi Carson, Ridgevue, 12.97. 4, Rachel Mohlke, Skyview, 13.12. 5, Emmy Williams, Middleton, 13.17. 6, Olivia Johnson, Bishop Kelly, 13.30.
200: 1, Chloe Barylski, Ridgevue, 26.56. 2, Rebecca Troescher, Bishop Kelly, 27.01. 3, Ashley Campbell, Middleton, 27.50. 4, Marina Tong, Bishop Kelly, 28.07. 5, Payton Kirtley, Bishop Kelly, 28.17. 6, Danielle Marston, Emmett, 28.86.
400: 1, Chloe Barylski, Ridgevue, 58.56. 2, Lauren Elwer, Bishop Kelly, 1:00.49. 3, Sena Stillman, Bishop Kelly, 1:00.75. 4, Makenzie Jacobsen, Skyview, 1:01.79. 5, Sophia Smith, Middleton, 1:02.19. 6, Whitney Bower, Skyview, 1:02.73.
800: 1, Danielle Van Lith, Ridgevue, 2:21.23. 2, Gemma LaVergne, Emmett, 2:23.49. 3, Makenzie Jacobsen, Skyview, 2:27.42. 4, Tatum Seastrand, Bishop Kelly, 2:27.82. 5, Kasidy Peterson, Skyview, 2:27.94. 6, Shayla Bendall, Vallivue, 2:31.08.
1,600: 1, Gemma LaVergne, Emmett, 5:23.59. 2, Tatum Seastrand, Bishop Kelly, 5:27.80. 3, Emma Wilkes, Ridgevue, 5:28.01. 4, Annalisa Hamilton, Vallivue, 5:30.66. 5, Rebecca Bodine, Bishop Kelly, 5:31.36. 6, Sarah Anewalt, Bishop Kelly, 5:32.08.
3,200: 1, Gemma LaVergne, Emmett, 11:27.23. 2, Rebecca Bodine, Bishop Kelly, 11:42.05. 3, Tatum Seastrand, Bishop Kelly, 11:42.87. 4, Emma Wilkes, Ridgevue, 11:46.58. 5, Hannah Webster, Caldwell, 11:56.05. 6, Annalisa Hamilton, Vallivue, 12:04.34.
100H: 1, Lindsey Schmidt, Bishop Kelly, 15.43. 2, Carlee Heindel, Middleton, 15.84. 3, Amaia Van Tol, Bishop Kelly, 16.10. 4, Channing Albertson, Skyview, 16.78. 5, Phyllisia Sawyer, Bishop Kelly, 17.54. 6, Rachel Johnson, Mountain Home, 17.66.
300H: 1, Carlee Heindel, Middleton, 45.77. 2, Lauren Elwer, Bishop Kelly, 47.28. 3, Rachel Johnson, Mountain Home, 48.81. 4, Amaia Van Tol, Bishop Kelly, 50.47. 5, Annika Coffman, Bishop Kelly, 50.55. 6, Molly Dayley, Caldwell, 50.79.
4x100: 1, Bishop Kelly (Payton Kirtley , Marina Tong , Emma Haener , Rebecca Troescher ), 50.47. 2, Middleton (Carlee Heindel , Ashley Campbell , Sydney Clegg , Emmy Williams ), 51.04. 3, Caldwell (Gabriela Corado , Madison Shields-McLeish , Landaisha Johnson , Charlene Zabel ), 52.80.
4x200: 1, Bishop Kelly (Payton Kirtley , Marina Tong , Emma Harrington , Rebecca Troescher ), 1:47.70. 2, Middleton (Carlee Heindel , Sydney Clegg , Emmy Williams , Ashley Campbell ), 1:48.20. 3, Skyview (Natalie Robison , Lydia Renschler , Whitney Bower , Rachel Mohlke ), 1:48.68.
4x400: 1, Bishop Kelly (Brittany Coffman , Lauren Elwer , Grace Mulcahy , Sena Stillman ), 4:07.99. 2, Ridgevue (Danielle Van Lith , Lauren Van Lith , Jessie White , Chloe Barylski ), 4:12.02. 3, Skyview (Kasidy Peterson , Makenzie Jacobsen , Natalie Robison , Whitney Bower ), 4:17.17.
800 medley: 1, Bishop Kelly (Olivia Johnson , Emma Haener , Marina Tong , Sena Stillman ), 1:53.48. 2, Skyview (Brenna Rill , Maryn Stevens , Rachel Mohlke , Whitney Bower ), 1:55.28. 3, Middleton 1:55.63.
High jump: 1, Lindsey Schmidt, Bishop Kelly, 5-06. 2, Lydia Renschler, Skyview, 5-00. 3, Danielle Nay, Skyview, 4-10. 4, Asia Jackson, Mountain Home, J4-10. 4, Aly Tekippe, Bishop Kelly, J4-10. 6, Abbigail Acarregui, Mountain Home, 4-08.
Pole vault: 1, Auby Barr, Skyview, 10-06. 2, Madi Carson, Ridgevue, 10-00. 3, Aly Tekippe, Bishop Kelly, 9-06. 4, Maura Kido, Skyview, 9-00. 5, Rachel Johnson, Mountain Home, 8-06. 6, Taylor Crawford, Bishop Kelly, J8-06.
Long jump: 1, Aly Tekippe, Bishop Kelly, 17-05. 2, Lindsey Schmidt, Bishop Kelly, 16-07.50. 3, Madi Carson, Ridgevue, 15-08.75. 4, Auby Barr, Skyview, 15-05.75. 5, Natalie Robison, Skyview, 15-02.50. 6, Shaely Robison, Skyview, 14-10.75.
Triple jump: 1, Lindsey Schmidt, Bishop Kelly, 37-03. 2, Channing Albertson, Skyview, 34-07.50. 3, Maddie Villarreal, Vallivue, 34-05. 4, Natalie Robison, Skyview, 34-00. 5, Tori Sengelmann, Bishop Kelly, 33-10, w:NWI. 6, Sena Stillman, Bishop Kelly, 33-09.50.
Shot put: 1, Lita Forse, Caldwell, 39-11.75. 2, Alyssa Wheeler, Caldwell, 37-07. 3, Shacole Hughes, Vallivue, 37-04.50. 4, Lillie Smith, Emmett, 37-01. 5, Maddie Villarreal, Vallivue, 35-05.25. 6, Carmen Breen, Ridgevue, 34-00.75.
Discus: 1, Lita Forse, Caldwell, 127-08. 2, Sable Lohmeier, Mountain Home, 125-08. 3, Lillie Smith, Emmett, 114-02. 4, Abby Ramsey, Middleton, 113-06. 5, Sydney Wallace, Vallivue, 110-00. 6, Alyssa Wheeler, Caldwell, 107-07.
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Bishop Kelly 202.5, 2. Skyview 107.5, 3. Ridgevue 81.5, 4. Caldwell 79, 5. Vallivue 72.5, 6. Emmett 55.5, 7. Middleton 52, 8. Mountain Home 44.5.
Individual results
100: 1, Khalil Forehand, Bishop Kelly, 10.96. 2, Connor Lofthus, Skyview, 11.24. 3, Cameron Foley, Bishop Kelly, 11.40. 4, Corey Wockenfuss, Skyview, 11.49. 5, Rex Irby, Bishop Kelly, 11.59. 5, Dominique Morris, Mountain Home, 11.59.
200: 1, Khalil Forehand, Bishop Kelly, 22.52. 2, Kade Linder, Ridgevue, 22.69. 3, Connor Lofthus, Skyview, 22.90. 4, Kyle Pierce, Skyview, 23.09. 5,Luc Overton, Emmett, 23.34. 6, Dominique Morris, Mountain Home, 23.44.
400: 1, Kade Linder, Ridgevue, 49.88. 2, Kyle Pierce, Skyview, 50.37. 3, Randy Rodriguez, Ridgevue, 50.88. 4, Jaden Wright, Mountain Home, 51.75. 5, Bryce Adams, Ridgevue, 51.85. 6, Isaiah Schlegel, Skyview, 52.40.
800: 1, Kyler Waddell, Ridgevue, 2:01.67. 2, Mark Castaneda, Vallivue, 2:02.10. 3, Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly, 2:04.00. 4, Vincent Groner, Vallivue, 2:04.60. 5, Walker Harris, Mountain Home, 2:05.24. 6, Christian Pearson, Vallivue, 2:06.24.
1,600: 1, Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly, 4:27.23. 2, Mark Castaneda, Vallivue, 4:28.01. 3, Vincent Groner, Vallivue, 4:29.56. 4, Christian Pearson, Vallivue, 4:40.32. 5, Juan Saavedra, Caldwell, 4:46.83. 6, Donovan Fuhriman, Ridgevue, 4:47.57.
3,200: 1, Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly, 9:42.05. 2, Mark Castaneda, Vallivue, 9:51.83. 3, Vincent Groner, Vallivue, 10:14.95. 4, Juan Saavedra, Caldwell, 10:27.66. 5, Dax Wyatts, Middleton, 10:32.04. 6, Anthony Deleon, Vallivue, 10:36.69.
110H: 1, Alex Pagan, Bishop Kelly, 15.41. 2, Nate Griswold, Caldwell, 15.55. 3, Reece Robinett, Middleton, 15.68. 4, Andrew Graviet, Skyview, 15.71. 5, Reed Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 16.07. 6, Taylor Thuernagle, Skyview, 16.33.
300H: 1, Nate Griswold, Caldwell, 41.97. 2, Kendrik Caldwell, Ridgevue, 42.16. 3, Alex Pagan, Bishop Kelly, 42.34. 4, Jace Rodgers, Middleton, 42.87. 5, Reed Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 44.47. 6, Taylor Thuernagle, Skyview, 44.53.
4x100: 1, Bishop Kelly (Alex Pagan , Cameron Foley , Rex Irby , Khalil Forehand ), 42.98. 2, Skyview (Andrew Graviet , Isaiah Schlegel , Corey Wockenfuss , Connor Lofthus ), 43.55. 3, Ridgevue (Aiven Boungnavong , Eliot Bicak , Michael Sondermann , Will Bourne ), 44.92.
4x200: 1, Skyview (Corey Wockenfuss , Isaiah Schlegel , Kyle Pierce , Connor Lofthus), 1:30.90. 2, Bishop Kelly (Cameron Foley , Jack Hemseri , Vince Sengelmann , Khalil Forehand ), 1:32.22. 3, Vallivue (Cole Robbins , Keyshawn Henry , Tanner Johnston , Mason Child ), 1:36.19.
4x400: 1, Ridgevue (Kade Linder , Randy Rodriguez , Quinn Rodriguez , Bryce Adams ), 3:29.21. 2, Skyview (Corey Wockenfuss , Isaiah Schlegel , Andrew Graviet , Kyle Pierce ), 3:29.62. 3, Bishop Kelly (Alex Pagan , Archer Berry , Jacob Russell , Vince Sengelmann ), 3:31.91.
1,600 medley: 1, Bishop Kelly (Rex Irby , Jack Hemseri , Jacob Russell , Nicholas Russell ), 3:40.67. 2, Mountain Home (Dominique Morris , Bryson Wright , Chris Wright , Walker Harris ), 3:41.08. 3, Ridgevue (Bryce Adams , Kade Linder , Quinn Rodriguez , Kyler Waddell ), 3:41.79.
High jump: 1, Noah Rohrdanz, Caldwell, 5-09. 2, Troy Colleran, Bishop Kelly, 5-07. 3, Darrian Walker, Emmett, J5-07. 3, Jacob Russell, Bishop Kelly, J5-07. 5, Mason Perrine, Skyview, 5-05. 5, Patrick Collins, Vallivue, 5-05.
Pole vault: 1, Darrian Walker, Emmett, 14-06. 2, Jaden Wright, Mountain Home, 13-06. 3, Brendan Redd, Skyview, 13-00. 4, Cameron Manker, Caldwell, 12-06. 5, Kimball Helms, Emmett, 12-00. 6, Cameron Preston, Ridgevue, J12-00.
Long jump: 1, Vince Sengelmann, Bishop Kelly, 21-00. 2, Raoul Johnson, Bishop Kelly, 20-06.75. 3, Taylor Thuernagle, Skyview, 20-06.25. 4, Rex Irby, Bishop Kelly, 20-02.50. 5, Nate Griswold, Caldwell, 20-02. 6, Troy Colleran, Bishop Kelly, 20-01.50.
Triple jump: 1, Taylor Thuernagle, Skyview, 42-11. 2, Vince Sengelmann, Bishop Kelly, 41-10.25. 3, Nate Griswold, Caldwell, 40-10. 4, Raoul Johnson, Bishop Kelly, 40-08.50. 5, Mitchel Maxfield, Emmett, 39-05.25. 6, Jordan Klein-Walden, Mountain Home, 39-05.
Shot put: 1, Ben Hruby, Bishop Kelly, 52-00. 2, Josh Mertz, Middleton, 51-08.50. 3, Adam Nebel, Skyview, 49-04. 4, Daniel Cantrell, Bishop Kelly, 48-09.50. 5, Coby Yates, Emmett, 48-06. 6, Zack Ramos, Caldwell, 46-08.
Discus: 1, Coby Yates, Emmett, 153-03. 2, Ben Hruby, Bishop Kelly, 147-10. 3, Josh Mertz, Middleton, 145-10. 4, Daniel Cantrell, Bishop Kelly, 143-00. 5, Zack Ramos, Caldwell, 132-00. 6, Colby Farar, Ridgevue, 124-00.
BOYS LACROSSE
EAGLE 18, BOISE 4
Boise — Andrew Meyer 2 goals; Johnny Hale 1 goal; Ryan Swarts 1 goal; Thomas Konrath 1 assist. Goalkeeper: River Greenfield 19 saves.
Eagle — Dakota Huckvale 5 goals, 2 assists; Luke Favillo 1 goal, 1 assist; Nik Gillihan 2 goals, 1 assist; Kevin Howard 3 goals, 1 assist; Luke Majors 1 goal, 1 assist; Henry Surkamer 2 goals; Josh Troy 1 goal; Zane Friedt 2 goals; Brennan Condie 1 goal; Connor Kimball 1 assist; Shane Egen 1 assist; Grant Egen 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Dylan Leming 5 saves; Brenden Billing 10 saves.
ROCKY MTN. 13, CENTENNIAL 2
Centennial — Brody Fielding 1 goal; Trent Patton 1 assist; Brennon White 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Brett Ottinger 13 saves.
Rocky Mountain — Brady Earnest 2 goals, 1 assist; Erik Anderson 3 assists; David Harris 1 goal; Carson Plant 2 goals; Tanner Underhill 1 assist; Jerrick Latimer 2 goals; Timmy Berard 1 assist; Tucker Ewing 2 goals; Chase Underhill 1 assist; Tyler Hawes 1 goal; Caden Whitt 2 goals; Brayden Lenon 1 goal; Keegan Echevarria 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Hunter Jardine 8 saves.
CAPITAL 12, VALLIVUE 3
Vallivue (7-4) — Brenden Reinhart 1 goal; Justin Snell 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Miller 1 goal; Ridge Royce 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Mason Singleton 18 saves.
Capital (7-4) — Parker Critz 1 goal; Andrew Thomas 3 goals, 4 assists; John Paterson 1 goal; Charles Pennington 1 goal, 1 assist; Jackson Beers 2 goals, 1 assists; Grayson Lauer 2 goals; Ammon Bowman 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Piva 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Drew Holstein 5 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Late Friday
BISHOP KELLY 16, BORAH 6
Borah — Solen Sheirbon 2 goals; Lexie Pickett 1 goal; Amanda Wolf 2 goals; Alexia Chapman 1 goal.Goalkeeper: Nickee Brumbaugh 13 saves.
Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephenson 3 goals; Adriana Berriochoa 3 goals, 1 assist; Lily Shalz 4 goals; Julia Smith 3 goals; Liz Holdridge 1 goal; Sarah Mokwa 1 goal; Elena Rebholtz 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Elena Rebholtz 4 saves.
EAGLE 18, MTN. VIEW 2
Mountain View — Hailey Hill 1 goal; Adriana Bryant 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalkeeper Grace Hall 10 saves.
Eagle — Josie Ewing 5 goals, 1 assist; Meredith Teel 7 goals; Audra Deakins 1 goal, 2 assists; Anya Szentes 2 goals, 3 assists; Maddie Northcut 1 assist; Jesse Salomonson 1 goal; Brookelynn Stone 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 7 saves.
