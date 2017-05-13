Boise boys, Timberline girls win 5A District Three tennis titles

Eagle’s Adam Tzeng and Borah’s Sydnie Binder each won in straight sets in the championship singles matches of the 5A District Three tennis tournament Friday at Julia Davis Park.
It was the first district title for Binder, who has finished as the state runner-up the past two seasons, while Tzeng — the defending state champion — was a repeat winner.
Led by doubles champions Eric Lim and Nick Byrne, Boise won the boys team title with 57.5 points. Timberline edged Boise by 1/2 point for the girls championship, 53 to 52.5.
No. 2 seeds Jenn Wong and Greta Walser of Boise, and Lysandra Zamudio and Michael Davis of Columbia claimed the girls doubles and mixed doubles championships, respectively.
The top nine placers in each event advance to state Friday and Saturday at Timberline High (boys doubles, girls doubles, mixed doubles), Appleton Tennis Center (boys singles) and Julia Davis Park (girls singles). Championship matches start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Appleton.
