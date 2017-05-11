Eagle High softball repeats as district champ on walk-off double

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star Pause 1:00 Bogus Basin's summer facelift begins 1:25 New library branch will join the Bown Crossing community in East Boise 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:58 Garden City flooding recedes after downed tree drifts but will rising flows cause more? 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 2:08 A 2-minute tour of The Grove Hotel's $2 million penthouse condo 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:03 Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Sophomore Ashley O'Connor hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Eagle a 2-1 win over Meridian in the 5A District Three championship game. Senior Autumn Moffat scored from first base on the play. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com