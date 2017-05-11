Thursday’s prep scores & highlights: Mountain View rallies to state play-in game berth

HIGHLIGHTS
SOFTBALL
▪ Eden Cook pitched a complete game to lead Boise to a 4-1 win over Capital and a spot in the state play-in game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Payette.
See the full softball district tournament brackets here.
BASEBALL
▪ Boden Mills’ go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Mountain View to a 3-1 win over Centennial. The Mavericks advance to the state play-in game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston’s Frank Church Field against Coeur d’Alene (14-10).
See the full baseball district tournament brackets here.
SOFTBALL
See full district tournament brackets here
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
Fifth place
At Timberline
Boise 4, Capital 1; Boise (19-7) to state play-in game vs. Lewiston at TBD Saturday at Payette; Capital (18-11) eliminated
Championship
At Boise
Eagle 2, Meridian 1; Eagle (25-2) to state as 3A; Meridian (19-7) to state as 3B
BOISE 4, CAPITAL 1
Capital
000
001
0
—
1
3
6
Boise
001
210
x
—
4
5
0
Capital (18-11) — Hitters: Devanie Ferguson 1-3 (2B, RBI), Nicole Powers 1-2, Maddie Link 1-2 (2B). Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 9 K.
Boise (19-7) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 2-4 (RBI), Eden Cook 2-3, Hope Shimatsu 1-3. Pitchers: Cook (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.
EAGLE 2, MERIDIAN 1
Meridian
000
010
0
—
1
6
1
Eagle
001
000
1
—
2
5
4
Meridian (19-7) — Hitters: Sam DeSloover 1-4, Devon Stapleton 3-4 (2B, RBI), Ashley Brink 1-3, Ali Rice 1-3. Pitchers: Jordyn Miller (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Eagle (25-2) — Hitters: Noelle Foster 2-3 (RBI), Ashley O’Connor 2-3 (2B, RBI), Kate Kukla 1-2. Pitchers: Autumn Moffat (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Elimination games
Game 9: Mountain Home (8-13) vs. Ridgevue (17-7-2), 3 p.m.
Game 10: Emmett (5-20) vs. Vallivue (16-10), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Third place
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
Championship
Game 12: Middleton (23-3) vs. Bishop Kelly (18-6), noon (both to state)
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Homedale
THURSDAY
Elimination game
Weiser 14, Payette 11
Championship
Homedale 9, Fruitland 2; Homedale (18-7-1) to state
Second-place game
Weiser 20, Fruitland 16; Weiser to state; Fruitland to state play-in game vs. 1B at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fruitland/Payette
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
At Nampa Christian
Elimination games
Nampa Christian 9, McCall-Donnelly 6
Cole Valley Christian 9, Marsing 4
Semifinal
New Plymouth 15, Melba 10; New Plymouth to state
FRIDAY
At Nampa Christian
Elimination game
Game 8: Nampa Christian vs. Winner 6, 10 a.m.
Semifinal
Game 9: Cole Valley Christian vs. Melba, 12:30 p.m. (loser to state play-in game)
Championship
Game 10: New Plymouth vs. Winner 9, 3 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 5:30 p.m.; both to state)
1A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Quad Park, Caldwell
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: Greenleaf vs. Garden Valley, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Wilder vs. Glenns Ferry, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Horseshoe Bend, 8 p.m. (winner to state)
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Notus, 8 p.m. (winner to state)
SATURDAY
Elimination games
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 4, noon
Game 6: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, noon
Championship
Game 7: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 2 p.m.
Third-place game
Game 8: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 4 p.m. (winner to state)
BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
See full district tournament brackets here
THURSDAY
Fifth place
At Centennial
Mountain View 3, Centennial 1; Mountain View (18-11) to state play-in game vs. Coeur d’Alene (14-10) 2 p.m. Saturday at Frank Church Field, Lewiston; Centennial (12-12-1) eliminated
Third place
At Capital
Timberline 9, Columbia 6; Timberline (19-7) to state as 3C; Columbia (11-16) to state as 3D
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-three)
Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1
Tuesday: Rocky Mountain 5, Capital 0; Rocky Mountain (19-5) to state as 3A, Capital (17-7) to state as 3B
MTN. VIEW 3, CENTENNIAL 1
Centennial
000
001
0
—
1
6
2
Mtn. View
000
003
x
—
3
5
2
Centennial (12-12-1) — Hitters: Bloom 1-4 (2B), Martin 2-4, Britt 2-3 (2B), Cook 1-1 (RBI). Pitchers: Ogata (L) 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Smith 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Mountain View (18-11) — Hitters: Charles Alandt 2-3 (2B), Boden Mills 1-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Levi Adams Burrell 1-3 (RBI), Devon Sharts 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Ryan McCormick 4.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Jaydon Yancey 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Riley Harrison (W) 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
TIMBERLINE 9, COLUMBIA 6
Columbia
001
001
4
—
6
8
0
Timberline
240
210
x
—
9
9
2
Columbia (11-16) — Hitters: Garret Turner 3-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Colton Makinster 1-4, Braden Ray 1-3, Marcus Scott 1-2, Carson Brown 1-1, Kyle Gable 1-1 (2B). Pitchers: Brown (L) 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Gable 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Derek Scott 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Timberline (19-7) — Hitters: Connor Riddle 1-1, Jonah Hultberg 2-3 (RBI), Tomas Vizgirdas 2-3 (RBI), Colton Shaner 1-1, Layton Wagner 2-4 (2 RBIs), Ayden Callahan 1-2 (2B, 3 RBIs). Pitchers: Vizgirdas 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Joe Sullivan (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Dawson Zebarth 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Jacob Randall 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY
At Vallivue
Elimination games
Game 9: Emmett (5-19) vs. Bishop Kelly (15-10), 4:30 p.m.
Game 10: Ridgevue (11-14) vs. Vallivue (13-12), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Vallivue
Third-place game
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state)
Championship
Game 12: Skyview (22-3) vs. Middleton (17-8), 1 p.m. (both to state)
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
Second place
Payette 13, Parma 0 (5); Payette (15-11) to state
TENNIS
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top nine placers per event to state
Wednesday’s late results
Boys singles: (1) Chris Jirout (Cap) def (8) Lowell Hutton (Boise) 6-2, 6-1; Chandler Dopp (Mer) def (5) Peter Chiu (Tim) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; (3) Adam Tzeng (Eagle) def (6) Lucas Dibelius (MV) 6-1, 6-2; (2) Garret Katayama (Boise) def (7) Ashton Link (Mer) 6-2, 6-3.
Girls singles: (1) Sydnie Binder (Borah) def (8) Bella Rico (MV) 6-0, 6-1; (6) Sarah Dean (Tim) def (4) Leiana Almaraz (Nampa) 6-2, 6-1; (3) Lina Boylan (Cent) def (5) Ella Samer (Boise) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; (2) Devon Austin-Canning (Tim) def (9) Hailey Shannon (Borah) 6-2, 6-1.
Boys doubles: (1) Mezquita/Preece (Col) def Yu/Mullin (Boise) 6-1, 6-1; (5) Manzer/McCarney (Mer) def (4) Ma/Jones (Tim) 6-2, 6-2; (3) Hirst/Smith (Eagle) def (6) Moore/Butikofer (Rocky) 6-2, 6-2; (2) Lim/Byrne (Boise) def Taylor/Campbell (Cap) 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles: (1) C Binder/Kraus (Borah) def Hastings/Milleman-Shaw (MV) 6-1, 6-1; (5) Clayton/Jackson (Tim) def (4) VanOrder/Carlson 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3; (6) Ma/Chiou (Tim) def (3) Shirley/L Hastings (MV) 6-2, 7-6(3); (2) Wong/Walser (Boise) def Kent/Saxey (Eagle) 6-0, 6-2.
Mixed doubles: (1) Uhlenkott/Hill (Mer) def Armstrong/Reisig (Borah) 6-2, 6-2; (5) Amorebieta/Williams (Eagle) def (4) Haroian/Lubamersky (Boise) 6-1, 6-3; (3) R Hall/Sessions (Rocky) def (6); Mercado/Baker (MV); (2) Zamudio/Davis (Col) def Bradburn/Shieh (Cent) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Friday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third- and fourth-place matches 9 a.m. at Julia Davis
First- and second-place matches 11 a.m. at Julia Davis
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top five placers per event to state
Friday
Matches start at 8 a.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue
Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue
Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School
Saturday
Matches start at 8 a.m.
All championship and consolation matches at Ridgevue High
Finals scheduled for 2 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top six placers per event to state
Friday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow
TRACK & FIELD
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Mountain View
Individual events: Top nine to state
Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Friday
Field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Ridgevue
Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top three to state
Friday
Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Fruitland
Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Top two to state
Wednesday-Thursday
No results reported
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
1A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
Girls lacrosse
EAGLE 24, SKYVIEW 5
Skyview — Karli Chaloupka 2 goals, 1 assist; Kylie Wilson 2 goals, 1 assist; Noelle Wadsworth 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Maddie Edens 6 saves; Olivia Tener 3 saves.
Eagle — Josie Ewing 5 goals, 2 assists; Hannah Victor 3 goals, 2 assists; Allie Peery 1 goal; Meredith Teel 5 goals, 1 assist; Audra Deakins 1 goal; Anya Szentes 2 goals, 4 assists; Maddie Northcut 1 goal; Brookelynn Stone 3 goals; Tayllor Deim 2 goals, 1 assist; JuJu Trudel 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 3 saves
MTN. VIEW 9, CENTENNIAL 7
Centennial — Kate Elder 1 goal, 1 assist; Jenna Obed 1 goal; Nicole Neilsen 1 goal; Alexi Gathman 1 assist; Emily Alder 1 goal; McCall Freidenberger 2 goals; Shea Shelton 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hannah Wauchope 12 saves.
Mountain View (9-6) — Hailey Hill 1 goal; DevRee Rapp 1 assist; Carly Fullmer 1 goal; Adraina Bryant 1 goal; Rylie Vanderwiel 2 goals; Grace Carico 1 goal; Kelsey Hinrichs 1 assist; Kaylee Anderson 3 goals. Goalkeeper: Grace Hall 4 saves.
Late Wednesday
EAGLE 23, MTN. VIEW 4
Mountain View — Erika Filbert 1 goal; Ashlynee Hernandez 1 goal; Rylie Vanderweil 1 goal; Kelsey Hinrichs 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Grace Hall 2 saves.
Eagle — Josie Ewing 4 goals, 2 assists; Hannah Victor 2 goals; Meredith Teel 5 goals, 1 assist; Audra Deakins 1 goal; Katelyn Gliege 1 assist; Anya Szentes 2 goals, 2 assists; Maddie Northcut 2 goals; Jesse Salomonson 1 goal; Brookelynn Stone 4 goals, 1 assist; Savannah Longson 2 goals; Tayllor Deim 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 7 saves.
BISHOP KELLY 16, BORAH 6
Borah — Solen Sheirbon 2 goals; Lexie Pickett 1 goal; Olivia Greeley 1 goal; Amanda Wolf 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Nickee Brumbaugh 19 saves.
Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephenson 2 goals, 1 assist; Adriana Berriochoa 3 goals; Lily Shalz 4 goals, 1 assist; Ali Mullin 1 goal; Julia Smith 2 goals; Caroline Nist 1 goal, 1 assist; Emma Grant 2 goals; Saylor Nelson 1 goal; Liz Holdridge 2 assists. Goalkeeper: Elena Rebholtz 9 saves.
MTN. VIEW 17, CENTENNIAL 8
Centennial — Kate Elder 2 goals; Jenna Obed 1 goal; Alexi Gathman 1 goal; McCall Freidenberger 1 goal; Shea Shelton 3 goals. Goalkeeper: Hannah Wauchope.
Mountain View — Ashlynee Hernandez 3 goals; Emma Woods 1 assist; Carly Fullmer 1 goal; Adraina Bryant 2 goals; Rylie Vanderwiel 3 goals; Sophie Boyd 1 goal; Kelsey Hinrichs 5 goals; Kaylee Anderson 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Grace Hall 9 saves.
Comments