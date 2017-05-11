Varsity Extra

Thursday’s prep scores & highlights: Mountain View rallies to state play-in game berth

HIGHLIGHTS

SOFTBALL

▪  Eden Cook pitched a complete game to lead Boise to a 4-1 win over Capital and a spot in the state play-in game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Payette.

See the full softball district tournament brackets here.

BASEBALL

▪  Boden Mills’ go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Mountain View to a 3-1 win over Centennial. The Mavericks advance to the state play-in game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston’s Frank Church Field against Coeur d’Alene (14-10).

See the full baseball district tournament brackets here.

SOFTBALL

See full district tournament brackets here

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

Fifth place

At Timberline

Boise 4, Capital 1; Boise (19-7) to state play-in game vs. Lewiston at TBD Saturday at Payette; Capital (18-11) eliminated

Championship

At Boise

Eagle 2, Meridian 1; Eagle (25-2) to state as 3A; Meridian (19-7) to state as 3B

BOISE 4, CAPITAL 1

Capital

000

001

0

1

3

6

Boise

001

210

x

4

5

0

Capital (18-11) — Hitters: Devanie Ferguson 1-3 (2B, RBI), Nicole Powers 1-2, Maddie Link 1-2 (2B). Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 9 K.

Boise (19-7) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 2-4 (RBI), Eden Cook 2-3, Hope Shimatsu 1-3. Pitchers: Cook (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.

EAGLE 2, MERIDIAN 1

Meridian

000

010

0

1

6

1

Eagle

001

000

1

2

5

4

Meridian (19-7) — Hitters: Sam DeSloover 1-4, Devon Stapleton 3-4 (2B, RBI), Ashley Brink 1-3, Ali Rice 1-3. Pitchers: Jordyn Miller (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Eagle (25-2) — Hitters: Noelle Foster 2-3 (RBI), Ashley O’Connor 2-3 (2B, RBI), Kate Kukla 1-2. Pitchers: Autumn Moffat (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

At Bishop Kelly

Elimination games

Game 9: Mountain Home (8-13) vs. Ridgevue (17-7-2), 3 p.m.

Game 10: Emmett (5-20) vs. Vallivue (16-10), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Bishop Kelly

Third place

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

Championship

Game 12: Middleton (23-3) vs. Bishop Kelly (18-6), noon (both to state)

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Homedale

THURSDAY

Elimination game

Weiser 14, Payette 11

Championship

Homedale 9, Fruitland 2; Homedale (18-7-1) to state

Second-place game

Weiser 20, Fruitland 16; Weiser to state; Fruitland to state play-in game vs. 1B at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fruitland/Payette

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

At Nampa Christian

Elimination games

Nampa Christian 9, McCall-Donnelly 6

Cole Valley Christian 9, Marsing 4

Semifinal

New Plymouth 15, Melba 10; New Plymouth to state

FRIDAY

At Nampa Christian

Elimination game

Game 8: Nampa Christian vs. Winner 6, 10 a.m.

Semifinal

Game 9: Cole Valley Christian vs. Melba, 12:30 p.m. (loser to state play-in game)

Championship

Game 10: New Plymouth vs. Winner 9, 3 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 5:30 p.m.; both to state)

1A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Quad Park, Caldwell

FRIDAY

First round

Game 1: Greenleaf vs. Garden Valley, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Wilder vs. Glenns Ferry, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Horseshoe Bend, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Notus, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

SATURDAY

Elimination games

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 4, noon

Game 6: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, noon

Championship

Game 7: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 2 p.m.

Third-place game

Game 8: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 4 p.m. (winner to state)

BASEBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

See full district tournament brackets here

THURSDAY

Fifth place

At Centennial

Mountain View 3, Centennial 1; Mountain View (18-11) to state play-in game vs. Coeur d’Alene (14-10) 2 p.m. Saturday at Frank Church Field, Lewiston; Centennial (12-12-1) eliminated

Third place

At Capital

Timberline 9, Columbia 6; Timberline (19-7) to state as 3C; Columbia (11-16) to state as 3D

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1

Tuesday: Rocky Mountain 5, Capital 0; Rocky Mountain (19-5) to state as 3A, Capital (17-7) to state as 3B

MTN. VIEW 3, CENTENNIAL 1

Centennial

000

001

0

1

6

2

Mtn. View

000

003

x

3

5

2

Centennial (12-12-1) — Hitters: Bloom 1-4 (2B), Martin 2-4, Britt 2-3 (2B), Cook 1-1 (RBI). Pitchers: Ogata (L) 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Smith 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Mountain View (18-11) — Hitters: Charles Alandt 2-3 (2B), Boden Mills 1-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Levi Adams Burrell 1-3 (RBI), Devon Sharts 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Ryan McCormick 4.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Jaydon Yancey 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Riley Harrison (W) 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

TIMBERLINE 9, COLUMBIA 6

Columbia

001

001

4

6

8

0

Timberline

240

210

x

9

9

2

Columbia (11-16) — Hitters: Garret Turner 3-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Colton Makinster 1-4, Braden Ray 1-3, Marcus Scott 1-2, Carson Brown 1-1, Kyle Gable 1-1 (2B). Pitchers: Brown (L) 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Gable 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Derek Scott 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Timberline (19-7) — Hitters: Connor Riddle 1-1, Jonah Hultberg 2-3 (RBI), Tomas Vizgirdas 2-3 (RBI), Colton Shaner 1-1, Layton Wagner 2-4 (2 RBIs), Ayden Callahan 1-2 (2B, 3 RBIs). Pitchers: Vizgirdas 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Joe Sullivan (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Dawson Zebarth 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Jacob Randall 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

At Vallivue

Elimination games

Game 9: Emmett (5-19) vs. Bishop Kelly (15-10), 4:30 p.m.

Game 10: Ridgevue (11-14) vs. Vallivue (13-12), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Vallivue

Third-place game

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state)

Championship

Game 12: Skyview (22-3) vs. Middleton (17-8), 1 p.m. (both to state)

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

Second place

Payette 13, Parma 0 (5); Payette (15-11) to state

TENNIS

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top nine placers per event to state

Wednesday’s late results

Boys singles: (1) Chris Jirout (Cap) def (8) Lowell Hutton (Boise) 6-2, 6-1; Chandler Dopp (Mer) def (5) Peter Chiu (Tim) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; (3) Adam Tzeng (Eagle) def (6) Lucas Dibelius (MV) 6-1, 6-2; (2) Garret Katayama (Boise) def (7) Ashton Link (Mer) 6-2, 6-3.

Girls singles: (1) Sydnie Binder (Borah) def (8) Bella Rico (MV) 6-0, 6-1; (6) Sarah Dean (Tim) def (4) Leiana Almaraz (Nampa) 6-2, 6-1; (3) Lina Boylan (Cent) def (5) Ella Samer (Boise) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; (2) Devon Austin-Canning (Tim) def (9) Hailey Shannon (Borah) 6-2, 6-1.

Boys doubles: (1) Mezquita/Preece (Col) def Yu/Mullin (Boise) 6-1, 6-1; (5) Manzer/McCarney (Mer) def (4) Ma/Jones (Tim) 6-2, 6-2; (3) Hirst/Smith (Eagle) def (6) Moore/Butikofer (Rocky) 6-2, 6-2; (2) Lim/Byrne (Boise) def Taylor/Campbell (Cap) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls doubles: (1) C Binder/Kraus (Borah) def Hastings/Milleman-Shaw (MV) 6-1, 6-1; (5) Clayton/Jackson (Tim) def (4) VanOrder/Carlson 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3; (6) Ma/Chiou (Tim) def (3) Shirley/L Hastings (MV) 6-2, 7-6(3); (2) Wong/Walser (Boise) def Kent/Saxey (Eagle) 6-0, 6-2.

Mixed doubles: (1) Uhlenkott/Hill (Mer) def Armstrong/Reisig (Borah) 6-2, 6-2; (5) Amorebieta/Williams (Eagle) def (4) Haroian/Lubamersky (Boise) 6-1, 6-3; (3) R Hall/Sessions (Rocky) def (6); Mercado/Baker (MV); (2) Zamudio/Davis (Col) def Bradburn/Shieh (Cent) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Friday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third- and fourth-place matches 9 a.m. at Julia Davis

First- and second-place matches 11 a.m. at Julia Davis

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top five placers per event to state

Friday

Matches start at 8 a.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue

Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue

Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School

Saturday

Matches start at 8 a.m.

All championship and consolation matches at Ridgevue High

Finals scheduled for 2 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top six placers per event to state

Friday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow

TRACK & FIELD

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Mountain View

Individual events: Top nine to state

Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Friday

Field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Ridgevue

Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top three to state

Friday

Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Fruitland

Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Top two to state

Wednesday-Thursday

No results reported

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

1A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

Girls lacrosse

EAGLE 24, SKYVIEW 5

Skyview — Karli Chaloupka 2 goals, 1 assist; Kylie Wilson 2 goals, 1 assist; Noelle Wadsworth 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Maddie Edens 6 saves; Olivia Tener 3 saves.

Eagle — Josie Ewing 5 goals, 2 assists; Hannah Victor 3 goals, 2 assists; Allie Peery 1 goal; Meredith Teel 5 goals, 1 assist; Audra Deakins 1 goal; Anya Szentes 2 goals, 4 assists; Maddie Northcut 1 goal; Brookelynn Stone 3 goals; Tayllor Deim 2 goals, 1 assist; JuJu Trudel 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 3 saves

MTN. VIEW 9, CENTENNIAL 7

Centennial — Kate Elder 1 goal, 1 assist; Jenna Obed 1 goal; Nicole Neilsen 1 goal; Alexi Gathman 1 assist; Emily Alder 1 goal; McCall Freidenberger 2 goals; Shea Shelton 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hannah Wauchope 12 saves.

Mountain View (9-6) — Hailey Hill 1 goal; DevRee Rapp 1 assist; Carly Fullmer 1 goal; Adraina Bryant 1 goal; Rylie Vanderwiel 2 goals; Grace Carico 1 goal; Kelsey Hinrichs 1 assist; Kaylee Anderson 3 goals. Goalkeeper: Grace Hall 4 saves.

 

Late Wednesday

EAGLE 23, MTN. VIEW 4

Mountain View — Erika Filbert 1 goal; Ashlynee Hernandez 1 goal; Rylie Vanderweil 1 goal; Kelsey Hinrichs 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Grace Hall 2 saves.

Eagle — Josie Ewing 4 goals, 2 assists; Hannah Victor 2 goals; Meredith Teel 5 goals, 1 assist; Audra Deakins 1 goal; Katelyn Gliege 1 assist; Anya Szentes 2 goals, 2 assists; Maddie Northcut 2 goals; Jesse Salomonson 1 goal; Brookelynn Stone 4 goals, 1 assist; Savannah Longson 2 goals; Tayllor Deim 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 7 saves.

BISHOP KELLY 16, BORAH 6

Borah — Solen Sheirbon 2 goals; Lexie Pickett 1 goal; Olivia Greeley 1 goal; Amanda Wolf 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Nickee Brumbaugh 19 saves.

Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephenson 2 goals, 1 assist; Adriana Berriochoa 3 goals; Lily Shalz 4 goals, 1 assist; Ali Mullin 1 goal; Julia Smith 2 goals; Caroline Nist 1 goal, 1 assist; Emma Grant 2 goals; Saylor Nelson 1 goal; Liz Holdridge 2 assists. Goalkeeper: Elena Rebholtz 9 saves.

MTN. VIEW 17, CENTENNIAL 8

Centennial — Kate Elder 2 goals; Jenna Obed 1 goal; Alexi Gathman 1 goal; McCall Freidenberger 1 goal; Shea Shelton 3 goals. Goalkeeper: Hannah Wauchope.

Mountain View — Ashlynee Hernandez 3 goals; Emma Woods 1 assist; Carly Fullmer 1 goal; Adraina Bryant 2 goals; Rylie Vanderwiel 3 goals; Sophie Boyd 1 goal; Kelsey Hinrichs 5 goals; Kaylee Anderson 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Grace Hall 9 saves.

