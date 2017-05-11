Wednesday’s prep scores & highlights: Wilfert’s walk-off home run sends Rocky to state

HIGHLIGHTS
SOFTBALL
▪ Katelyn Wilfert belted a walk-off, three-run home run to center field to clinch Rocky Mountain a 5a state tournament berth with a 6-3 win over Capital. She also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Grizzlies.
▪ Rylee Newman scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning on a Boise error as Kuna rallied for a 6-5 win that clinched its spot at the state tournament. Kuna trailed 5-4 entering the seventh.
▪ Sage Huggins and Aleah Mendiola each went 3-for-4 as Middleton clinched its spot at the 4A state tournament with a 6-2 win over Vallivue. The Vikings take on Bishop Kelly for the 4A District Three title Saturday.
▪ Jessica Ruffing ripped a two-run home run to left field in the top of the seventh inning to guarantee Bishop Kelly a state tournament berth with a come-from-behind, 4-3 win at Ridgevue.
BASEBALL
▪ Chad Martin’s two-run triple broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning as Centennial pulled out a 7-3 win over Eagle to extend its season. Zach Britt followed with a two-run double later in the inning.
▪ Jayson Hibbard fired a six-hit shutout and struck out four to lead Skyview back to the state tournament with a 3-0 win over Vallivue. Skyview takes on Middleton for the district championship on Saturday.
▪ Defending state champ Middleton broke out for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally for an 8-6 win over Bishop Kelly and clinch its spot at state.
▪ Wilder (7-7) clinched its spot at state as the District Three runner-up with a 10-4 victory over Horseshoe Bend. The 1A WIC does not hold a district tournament and awards state berths based on the regular season standings.
SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Boise
Rocky Mountain 6, Capital 3; Rocky Mountain (17-7) to state as 3D
At Timberline
Kuna 6, Boise 5; Kuna (19-6) to state as 3C
THURSDAY
Fifth place
At Timberline
Game 11: Capital (18-10) vs. Boise (18-7), 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)
Championship
At Boise
Game 12: Meridian (19-6) vs. Eagle (24-2), 6 p.m. (both to state)
ROCKY MTN. 6, CAPITAL 3
Capital
002
100
0
—
3
6
1
Rocky Mtn.
000
110
4
—
6
8
2
Capital (18-10) — Hitters: Hanah Hazel 1-3 (RBI), Sarah Williams 2-3 (2B, RBI), Cloe Muir 2-3 (2B), Tiffany Douglas 1-2. Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (L) 6.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.
Rocky Mountain (17-7) — Hitters: Jaidyn Ahl 2-3 (2 2Bs), Megan Henard 1-3 (HR, RBI), Kaylan Walker 1-2 (RBI), Baylie Murray 1-3, Katelyn Wilfert 1-3 (HR, 3 RBIs), Tommy MacDonald 1-2, Megan Briscoe 1-3. Pitchers: Wilfert (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
KUNA 6, BOISE 5
Kuna
102
100
2
—
6
9
0
Boise
030
020
0
—
5
10
6
Kuna (19-6) — Hitters: Kaci Marshall 2-4 (2 2Bs, RBI), Rylee Newman 2-3 (RBI), Lindsey Jones 1-4, Raryn Vanderwiel 1-4, Bella Hernandez 2-4 (RBI), Natalie Rose 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Not provided.
Boise (18-7) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 1-4, Grace Shimatsu 1-4, Eden Cook 2-4, Ambryn Fortier 1-3, Karsyn Zaragoza 2-4 (2 RBIs), Taiana Round 1-2 (HR, 3 RBIs), Hope Shimatsu 2-2 (2B). Pitchers: Cook (L) 7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
WEDNESDAY
Elimination games
At high seed
Mountain Home 16, Skyview 13; Skyview (4-21) eliminated
Emmett 12, Caldwell 6; Caldwell (9-14-1) eliminated
Semifinals
At high seed
Middleton 6, Vallivue 2; Middleton to state
Bishop Kelly 4, Ridgevue 3; Bishop Kelly to state
FRIDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Elimination games
Game 9: Mountain Home (8-13) vs. Ridgevue (17-7-2), 3 p.m.
Game 10: Emmett (5-20) vs. Vallivue (16-10), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Third place
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
Championship
Game 12: Middleton (23-3) vs. Bishop Kelly (18-6), noon (both to state)
MIDDLETON 6, VALLIVUE 2
Vallivue
000
002
0
—
2
6
3
Middleton
005
001
x
—
6
9
4
Vallivue (16-10) — Hitters: Alyssa Goff 2-4, Lauren Garman 1-3, Emma Longoria 1-3 (RBI), Lindsey Henderson 1-3, Melice Rodriguez 1-3. Pitchers: Lexie Zucker (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Goff 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Middleton (23-3) — Hitters: Sage Huggins 3-4, Tayler Guerra 1-2, Aleah Mendiola 3-4 (2 RBIs), Lainey Lyle 1-2 (2B, RBI), Halley Niemeyer 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Lyle (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K; Reylene Cortes 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
BISHOP KELLY 4, RIDGEVUE 3
Bishop Kelly
000
002
2
—
4
8
1
Ridgevue
003
000
0
—
3
7
0
Bishop Kelly (18-6) — Hitters: Addison Ribordy 3-4, Annie Davidson 1-4 (HR, 2 RBIs), Laura Lockard 1-3, Casey Linder 1-2, Lysette Villegas 1-3, Jessica Ruffing 1-3 (HR, 2 RBIs). Pitchers: Riley Jones 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Jaylynn Stinson (W) 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Ridgevue (17-7-2) — Hitters: Kiley Kendall 2-4 (2B, RBI), Carly Pena 2-4 (3B, RBI), Skylar Morris 2-4, Kendall Pena 1-3. Pitchers: Gracie Walters (L) 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 11 K.
MTN. HOME 16, SKYVIEW 13
Skyview
171
020
2
—
13
20
1
Mtn. Home
146
104
x
—
16
15
2
Skyview (4-21) — Hitters: Kayla VanFossen 1-2, Siolo Church 2-4 (2B), Brooke Torres 2-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Ally Thomas 3-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Jordan Luna 3-5 (2B, 2 RBIs), Karsyn Lund 2-4 (RBI), Olivia Medina 3-5 (2B, RBI), Kristie Neal 1-2 (2 RBIs), Marissa Naylor 1-2, Hana Nato 1-3, Katelyn Melody 1-2. Pitchers: Neal (L) 3 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; VanFossen 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.
Mountain Home (8-13) — Hitters: Paisley Mederios 3-5 (HR, 3 RBIs), Paris Mederios 3-3 (RBI), Ryan Floyd 4-4 (HR, GS, 6 RBIs), Miranda Reaume 1-3, Madison Cote 1-4, Khiann Kaiser 1-3, Jesslyn Kriebs 2-2 (3 RBIs). Pitchers: Jaden Lancaster 1.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Floyd 5.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.
EMMETT 12, CALDWELL 6
Emmett
302
052
0
—
12
12
2
Caldwell
210
030
0
—
6
9
3
Emmett (5-20) — Hitters: M. Goslin 1-5 (RBI), C. Marquez 3-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Z. Himes 1-3 (RBI), M. Crume 1-3, H. Goslin 1-5, K. Schofield 2-4, L. Cymblak 2-2 (RBI), M. Taylor 1-2 (3 RBIs). Pitchers: M. Banister 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Himes (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.
Caldwell (9-14-1) — Hitters: K. Vallejo 2-3 (3B), A. Waters 1-4, C. Worwood 1-2, C. Adame 1-4, I. Mora 1-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), A. Sovis 1-4 (2 RBIs), M. Andersen 2-4 (RBI). Pitchers: M. Andersen (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; E. Rodriguez 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Homedale
THURSDAY
Elimination game
Game 4: Weiser vs. Payette, 3 p.m.
Championship
Game 5: Fruitland vs. Homedale, 3 p.m. (winner to state)
Second-place game
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
At Nampa Christian
Elimination games
Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Nampa Christian, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Marsing vs. Cole Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinal
Game 7: New Plymouth vs. Melba, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
At Nampa Christian
Elimination game
Game 8: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 10 a.m.
Semifinal
Game 9: Winner 8 s. Loser 7, 12:30 p.m. (loser to state play-in game)
Championship
Game 10: Winner 7 vs. Winner 9, 3 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 5:30 p.m.; both to state)
BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
WEDNESDAY
Elimination games
At Centennial
Centennial 7, Eagle 3; Eagle (15-12) eliminated
At Capital
Mountain View 6, Kuna 0; Kuna (11-15) eliminated
THURSDAY
Fifth place
At Centennial
Game 11: Centennial (12-11-1) vs. Mountain View (17-11), 6 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)
Third place
At Capital
Game 12: Timberline (18-7) vs. Columbia (11-15), 6 p.m. (winner to state as 3C, loser to state as 3D)
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-three)
Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1
Tuesday: Rocky Mountain 5, Capital 0; Rocky Mountain (19-5) to state as 3A, Capital (17-7) to state as 3B
MTN. VIEW 6, KUNA 0
Kuna
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
Mtn. View
000
051
x
—
6
6
0
Kuna (11-15) — Hitters: Hayden Gutu 1-2, Parker Miller 1-3. Pitchers: AJ Fraker (L) 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 5 K; Hernandez 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Mountain View (17-11) — Hitters: Charles Alandt 1-3 (2 RBIs), Riley Harrison 1-4 (RBI), Tanner McGrath 1-2 (2 RBIs), Caleb Nielebeck 1-3, Jon Milner 2-3. Pitchers: Brendan Boily (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Carson Smith 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
CENTENNIAL 7, EAGLE 3
Centennial
200
001
4
—
7
7
1
Eagle
200
100
0
—
3
6
3
Centennial (12-11-1) — Hitters: Logan Petet 1-4 (2B), Chad Martin 2-4 (2B, 3B, 2 RBIs), Zach Britt 2-3 (2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Owen Viano 2-4 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Justin Binau (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Eagle (15-12) — Hitters: Max Nichols 2-3 (2 2Bs), Alex Guerrero 1-3 (2B), Reed Harrington 1-3, Parker Schwers 1-3, Tyler Best 1-3. Pitchers: Guerrero 6.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Will Godfrey (L) 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
WEDNESDAY
At high seed
Elimination games
Emmett 4, Caldwell 2; Caldwell (8-15) eliminated
Ridgevue 11, Mountain Home 10; Mountain Home (7-18) eliminated
Semifinals
Skyview 3, Vallivue 0; Skyview to state
Middleton 8, Bishop Kelly 6; Middleton to state
FRIDAY
At Vallivue
Elimination games
Game 9: Emmett (5-19) vs. Bishop Kelly (15-10), 4:30 p.m.
Game 10: Ridgevue (11-14) vs. Vallivue (13-12), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Vallivue
Third-place game
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state)
Championship
Game 12: Skyview (22-3) vs. Middleton (17-8), 1 p.m. (both to state)
MIDDLETON 8, BISHOP KELLY 6
Bishop Kelly
001
311
0
—
6
8
3
Middleton
102
050
x
—
8
9
0
Bishop Kelly (15-10) — Hitters: Connor Callanan 2-5 (RBI), Ben Ranieri 1-2 (RBI), Josh Vaughan 2-3 (2B, RBI), Caden Centers 2-4 (2 RBIs), Connor Butler 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Butler 4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Kyle Adams (L) 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Middleton (17-8) — Hitters: Hayden Smith 1-4, Trevor Lara 2-4 (RBI), Colton McGee 1-4, Henry Tentinger 1-3 (RBI), Darin Post 1-4 (2B, RBI), Jared Baltzer 1-1 (RBI), Blake Chainey 1-3 (RBI), Joe Orrison 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Lara 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Smith 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
SKYVIEW 3, VALLIVUE 0
Vallivue
000
000
0
—
0
6
3
Skyview
002
001
x
—
3
7
1
Vallivue (13-12) — Hitters: Zach Gipson 1-3, Moises Rascon 1-3 (2B), Tyler Mansell 1-3, Jake Daniel 2-3, Lan Larison 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Gipson (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Skyview (22-3) — Hitters: Cody Balle 1-2, Bryson O’Dell 1-2 (RBI), Harris Villanueva 1-3, Bryson Vaughn 2-3, Wade Carpenter 2-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Jayson Hibbard (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
EMMETT 4, CALDWELL 2
Emmett
030
100
0
—
4
6
5
Caldwell
000
020
0
—
2
4
2
Emmett (5-19) — Hitters: Cayden Crume 1-3, Teague Gregory 1-4, Shane Robison 2-3 (3B, 3 RBIs), Connor Gibson 1-2, Riggin Watts 1-2. Pitchers: Gibson (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Caldwell (8-15) — Hitters: Carlos Flores 1-4, Corbin Beets 1-3 (2B), Ryan Reeves 2-3. Pitchers: Beets (L) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Dylan Shields 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
RIDGEVUE 11, MTN. HOME 10
Mtn. Home
014
041
0
—
10
7
3
Ridgevue
100
017
2
—
11
13
2
Mountain Home (7-18) — Hitters: Berry 2-2 (3 RBIs), Bennett 1-3, Wells 1-3, Woodland 2-3 (4 RBIs), Chris Wright 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Berry 5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Woodland (L) 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.
Ridgevue (11-14) — Hitters: Kade Linder 3-3 (2 RBIs), Hayden Tena 3-4 (2 RBIs), Tobey Summers 1-3 (2B, 5 RBIs), Sean Burke 1-4, Ethan Hofhine 1-4 (2B, RBI), Erik Wisenor 1-4, Stran Soward 3-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Tena 5 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; Linder (W) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
WEDNESDAY
Elimination game
Parma 3, Homedale 2
Championship
Fruitland 9, Payette 3; Fruitland (20-3) to state
THURSDAY
Second place
Game 6: Parma vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
WEDNESDAY
At Melba
Third-place game
Nampa Christian 6, Cole Valley Christian 2; Nampa Christian (15-9) to state play-in game vs. St. Maries at 2 p.m. Saturday at Orofino
Championship
New Plymouth 11, Melba 5; both teams to state
OTHER SCORES
Wilder 10, Horseshoe Bend 4
BOYS GOLF
Late Tuesday
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Top two teams and top four individuals to state
Top individuals — 1, Jake O’Neil, Fruitland, 76. 2, Daniel Uranga, Homedale, 82. 3, Ethan Sterling, Parma, 85. 4, Carson Beams, Weiser, 85.
Team scores
Homedale (388) — Daniel Uranga 82, Spencer Fisher 102, Scott Matlock 106, Kaden Henry 98.
Weiser (395) — Carson Beams 85, Rein Laan 91, Nathan Burris 110, Seth Thomas 109.
Payette (428) — Corbin Parsons 97, Larin Chandler 106, Jack Hanigan 107, Blake Reece 118.
Fruitland (430) — Jake O’Neil 76, Anthony Vincent 93, Tyler Teetzen 112, DaPri Weatherall 149.
Parma (INC) — Ethan Sterling 85, Calvin Condie 129.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Top 3 teams, top 7 individuals to state
Top individuals: 1, Jack Curran, Cole Valley Christian, 78. 2, Keegan Spengler, Cole Valley Christian, 84. 3, Landon Powell, Nampa Christian, 86. 4, Tyler Lukesh, Cole Valley Christian, 87. t-5, Mark Blackman, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Tyler Smith, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Pierce Bradshaw, Nampa Christian, 89.
Team scores
Cole Valley Christian (338) — Keegan Spengler 84, Jack Curran 78, Mark Blackman 89, Tyler Lukesh 87.
Nampa Christian (359) — Landon Powell 86, Pierce Bradshaw 89, Logan Swanson 92, Austin Smith 92.
Ambrose (399) — Jonah Phipps 92, Nathan Phipps 101, Jaxon Hughes 99, Nick Brown 107.
Liberty Charter (421) — Michael Corkish 95, Morgan Boyd 94, Kai Garman 102, Ashton Valadez 130.
McCall-Donnelly (445) — Colton Campbell 90, Connor Swift 109, Gage Cooley 124, Quinn Walgren 122.
Victory Charter (468) — Jared Franklin 140, Zak Hill 94, Briston Vahsholtz 113, Andrew Moon 121.
Marsing (534) — Landon Villa 95, Mason Hall 117, Kyle Olson 128, Logan Stansell 194.
GIRLS GOLF
Late Tuesday
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Top team and top three individuals to state
Top individuals —1, Hannah Foss, Fruitland, 101. 2, Emma Davidson, Weiser, 104. 3, Sara Lundberg, Weiser, 106.
Team scores
Weiser (442) — Emma Davidson 104, Sara Lundberg 106, Stella Beams 113, Sydnee Reyes 119.
Parma (509) — Jill Gibson 108, Yakelin Arteaga 135, Sydney Sterling 123, Rylie Beus 143.
Payette (563) — Josi Gray 128, Kendall Exferd 151, Anna Holcomb 132, Harli Jarboe 152.
Fruitland (INC) — Hannah Foss 101.
Homedale (INC) — Shanlee Swallow 134.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Top 2 teams, top 4 individuals to state
Top individuals: 1, Rylie Brown, Cole Valley Christian, 94. 2, Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. 3, Elisa Knudsen, Nampa Christian, 99. t-4, Clara Peterson, Cole Valley Christian, 100. t-4, Elise VanderWoude, Nampa Christian, 100.
Team scores
Cole Valley Christian (412) — Rylie Brown 94, Alexis Gonzales 111, Ellie Blackman 107, Clara Peterson 100.
Nampa Christian (447) — Elise VanderWoude 100, Elisa Knudsen 99, Kenzi Berggren 106, Makayla Turner 142.
Liberty Charter (517) — Taylor Haken 112, Sy Gilliam 133, Anabel Martinez 134, Toni Martinez 138.
Victory Charter (585) — Hailey Wollman 123, Hadassah Gurn 139, Tisha Scarlett 162, Elizabeth Rios 161.
Individuals — Hope Okamura, Notus, 106. Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. Emily Civian, Marsing, 109. Brooke Labit, Marsing, 164. Emma Wilcox, McCall-Donnelly, 141.
TENNIS
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top nine placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third- and fourth-place matches 9 a.m. at Julia Davis
First- and second-place matches 11 a.m. at Julia Davis
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top five placers per event to state
Thursday
Matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue
Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue
Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School
Friday
Matches start at 8 a.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue
Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue
Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School
Saturday
Matches start at 8 a.m.
All championship and consolation matches at Ridgevue High
Finals scheduled for 2 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top six placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow
TRACK & FIELD
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Mountain View
Individual events: Top nine to state
Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Thursday
Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.
Friday
Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Ridgevue
Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top three to state
Friday
Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Fruitland
Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Top two to state
Wednesday
No results reported
Thursday
Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
1A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
ROCKY MTN. 18, BOISE 10
Rocky Mountain — Tanner Underhill 2 goals; Erik Anderson 1 goals, 2 assists; Trevor Manu 4 goals; Carson Plant 6 assists; Timmy Berard 3 goals, 2 assists; Chase Underhill 3 goals; Jerrick Lattimer 1 goal; Tyler Hawes 1 goal, 2 assists; Tucker Ewing 1 goal, 1 assist; Caden Whitt 2 goals.
Boise — Phillip Gisele 3 goals; Jack B. 2 goals, 1 assists; Johnny Hale 1 goal, 1 assist; Jaden Smichger 2 goals; Andrew Meyer 1 goal; Ryan Swarts 1 assist; Zeke Gilbert 1 goal; Charlie Walther 1 assist.
