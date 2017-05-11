Varsity Extra

Wednesday’s prep scores & highlights: Wilfert’s walk-off home run sends Rocky to state

HIGHLIGHTS

SOFTBALL

▪  Katelyn Wilfert belted a walk-off, three-run home run to center field to clinch Rocky Mountain a 5a state tournament berth with a 6-3 win over Capital. She also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Grizzlies.

▪  Rylee Newman scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning on a Boise error as Kuna rallied for a 6-5 win that clinched its spot at the state tournament. Kuna trailed 5-4 entering the seventh.

▪  Sage Huggins and Aleah Mendiola each went 3-for-4 as Middleton clinched its spot at the 4A state tournament with a 6-2 win over Vallivue. The Vikings take on Bishop Kelly for the 4A District Three title Saturday.

▪  Jessica Ruffing ripped a two-run home run to left field in the top of the seventh inning to guarantee Bishop Kelly a state tournament berth with a come-from-behind, 4-3 win at Ridgevue.

See the full softball district tournament brackets here.

BASEBALL

▪  Chad Martin’s two-run triple broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning as Centennial pulled out a 7-3 win over Eagle to extend its season. Zach Britt followed with a two-run double later in the inning.

▪  Jayson Hibbard fired a six-hit shutout and struck out four to lead Skyview back to the state tournament with a 3-0 win over Vallivue. Skyview takes on Middleton for the district championship on Saturday.

▪  Defending state champ Middleton broke out for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally for an 8-6 win over Bishop Kelly and clinch its spot at state.

▪  Wilder (7-7) clinched its spot at state as the District Three runner-up with a 10-4 victory over Horseshoe Bend. The 1A WIC does not hold a district tournament and awards state berths based on the regular season standings.

See the full baseball district tournament brackets here.

SOFTBALL

See full district tournament brackets here

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Boise

Rocky Mountain 6, Capital 3; Rocky Mountain (17-7) to state as 3D

At Timberline

Kuna 6, Boise 5; Kuna (19-6) to state as 3C

THURSDAY

Fifth place

At Timberline

Game 11: Capital (18-10) vs. Boise (18-7), 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)

Championship

At Boise

Game 12: Meridian (19-6) vs. Eagle (24-2), 6 p.m. (both to state)

ROCKY MTN. 6, CAPITAL 3

Capital

002

100

0

3

6

1

Rocky Mtn.

000

110

4

6

8

2

Capital (18-10) — Hitters: Hanah Hazel 1-3 (RBI), Sarah Williams 2-3 (2B, RBI), Cloe Muir 2-3 (2B), Tiffany Douglas 1-2. Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (L) 6.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.

Rocky Mountain (17-7) — Hitters: Jaidyn Ahl 2-3 (2 2Bs), Megan Henard 1-3 (HR, RBI), Kaylan Walker 1-2 (RBI), Baylie Murray 1-3, Katelyn Wilfert 1-3 (HR, 3 RBIs), Tommy MacDonald 1-2, Megan Briscoe 1-3. Pitchers: Wilfert (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

KUNA 6, BOISE 5

Kuna

102

100

2

6

9

0

Boise

030

020

0

5

10

6

Kuna (19-6) — Hitters: Kaci Marshall 2-4 (2 2Bs, RBI), Rylee Newman 2-3 (RBI), Lindsey Jones 1-4, Raryn Vanderwiel 1-4, Bella Hernandez 2-4 (RBI), Natalie Rose 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Not provided.

Boise (18-7) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 1-4, Grace Shimatsu 1-4, Eden Cook 2-4, Ambryn Fortier 1-3, Karsyn Zaragoza 2-4 (2 RBIs), Taiana Round 1-2 (HR, 3 RBIs), Hope Shimatsu 2-2 (2B). Pitchers: Cook (L) 7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY

Elimination games

At high seed

Mountain Home 16, Skyview 13; Skyview (4-21) eliminated

Emmett 12, Caldwell 6; Caldwell (9-14-1) eliminated

Semifinals

At high seed

Middleton 6, Vallivue 2; Middleton to state

Bishop Kelly 4, Ridgevue 3; Bishop Kelly to state

FRIDAY

At Bishop Kelly

Elimination games

Game 9: Mountain Home (8-13) vs. Ridgevue (17-7-2), 3 p.m.

Game 10: Emmett (5-20) vs. Vallivue (16-10), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Bishop Kelly

Third place

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

Championship

Game 12: Middleton (23-3) vs. Bishop Kelly (18-6), noon (both to state)

MIDDLETON 6, VALLIVUE 2

Vallivue

000

002

0

2

6

3

Middleton

005

001

x

6

9

4

Vallivue (16-10) — Hitters: Alyssa Goff 2-4, Lauren Garman 1-3, Emma Longoria 1-3 (RBI), Lindsey Henderson 1-3, Melice Rodriguez 1-3. Pitchers: Lexie Zucker (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Goff 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Middleton (23-3) — Hitters: Sage Huggins 3-4, Tayler Guerra 1-2, Aleah Mendiola 3-4 (2 RBIs), Lainey Lyle 1-2 (2B, RBI), Halley Niemeyer 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Lyle (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K; Reylene Cortes 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

BISHOP KELLY 4, RIDGEVUE 3

Bishop Kelly

000

002

2

4

8

1

Ridgevue

003

000

0

3

7

0

Bishop Kelly (18-6) — Hitters: Addison Ribordy 3-4, Annie Davidson 1-4 (HR, 2 RBIs), Laura Lockard 1-3, Casey Linder 1-2, Lysette Villegas 1-3, Jessica Ruffing 1-3 (HR, 2 RBIs). Pitchers: Riley Jones 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Jaylynn Stinson (W) 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Ridgevue (17-7-2) — Hitters: Kiley Kendall 2-4 (2B, RBI), Carly Pena 2-4 (3B, RBI), Skylar Morris 2-4, Kendall Pena 1-3. Pitchers: Gracie Walters (L) 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 11 K.

MTN. HOME 16, SKYVIEW 13

Skyview

171

020

2

13

20

1

Mtn. Home

146

104

x

16

15

2

Skyview (4-21) — Hitters: Kayla VanFossen 1-2, Siolo Church 2-4 (2B), Brooke Torres 2-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Ally Thomas 3-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Jordan Luna 3-5 (2B, 2 RBIs), Karsyn Lund 2-4 (RBI), Olivia Medina 3-5 (2B, RBI), Kristie Neal 1-2 (2 RBIs), Marissa Naylor 1-2, Hana Nato 1-3, Katelyn Melody 1-2. Pitchers: Neal (L) 3 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; VanFossen 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

Mountain Home (8-13) — Hitters: Paisley Mederios 3-5 (HR, 3 RBIs), Paris Mederios 3-3 (RBI), Ryan Floyd 4-4 (HR, GS, 6 RBIs), Miranda Reaume 1-3, Madison Cote 1-4, Khiann Kaiser 1-3, Jesslyn Kriebs 2-2 (3 RBIs). Pitchers: Jaden Lancaster 1.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Floyd 5.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

EMMETT 12, CALDWELL 6

Emmett

302

052

0

12

12

2

Caldwell

210

030

0

6

9

3

Emmett (5-20) — Hitters: M. Goslin 1-5 (RBI), C. Marquez 3-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Z. Himes 1-3 (RBI), M. Crume 1-3, H. Goslin 1-5, K. Schofield 2-4, L. Cymblak 2-2 (RBI), M. Taylor 1-2 (3 RBIs). Pitchers: M. Banister 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Himes (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.

Caldwell (9-14-1) — Hitters: K. Vallejo 2-3 (3B), A. Waters 1-4, C. Worwood 1-2, C. Adame 1-4, I. Mora 1-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), A. Sovis 1-4 (2 RBIs), M. Andersen 2-4 (RBI). Pitchers: M. Andersen (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; E. Rodriguez 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Homedale

THURSDAY

Elimination game

Game 4: Weiser vs. Payette, 3 p.m.

Championship

Game 5: Fruitland vs. Homedale, 3 p.m. (winner to state)

Second-place game

Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

At Nampa Christian

Elimination games

Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Nampa Christian, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Marsing vs. Cole Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal

Game 7: New Plymouth vs. Melba, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

At Nampa Christian

Elimination game

Game 8: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 10 a.m.

Semifinal

Game 9: Winner 8 s. Loser 7, 12:30 p.m. (loser to state play-in game)

Championship

Game 10: Winner 7 vs. Winner 9, 3 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 5:30 p.m.; both to state)

BASEBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

See full district tournament brackets here

WEDNESDAY

Elimination games

At Centennial

Centennial 7, Eagle 3; Eagle (15-12) eliminated

At Capital

Mountain View 6, Kuna 0; Kuna (11-15) eliminated

THURSDAY

Fifth place

At Centennial

Game 11: Centennial (12-11-1) vs. Mountain View (17-11), 6 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)

Third place

At Capital

Game 12: Timberline (18-7) vs. Columbia (11-15), 6 p.m. (winner to state as 3C, loser to state as 3D)

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1

Tuesday: Rocky Mountain 5, Capital 0; Rocky Mountain (19-5) to state as 3A, Capital (17-7) to state as 3B

MTN. VIEW 6, KUNA 0

Kuna

000

000

0

0

2

1

Mtn. View

000

051

x

6

6

0

Kuna (11-15) — Hitters: Hayden Gutu 1-2, Parker Miller 1-3. Pitchers: AJ Fraker (L) 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 5 K; Hernandez 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Mountain View (17-11) — Hitters: Charles Alandt 1-3 (2 RBIs), Riley Harrison 1-4 (RBI), Tanner McGrath 1-2 (2 RBIs), Caleb Nielebeck 1-3, Jon Milner 2-3. Pitchers: Brendan Boily (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Carson Smith 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

CENTENNIAL 7, EAGLE 3

Centennial

200

001

4

7

7

1

Eagle

200

100

0

3

6

3

Centennial (12-11-1) — Hitters: Logan Petet 1-4 (2B), Chad Martin 2-4 (2B, 3B, 2 RBIs), Zach Britt 2-3 (2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Owen Viano 2-4 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Justin Binau (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Eagle (15-12) — Hitters: Max Nichols 2-3 (2 2Bs), Alex Guerrero 1-3 (2B), Reed Harrington 1-3, Parker Schwers 1-3, Tyler Best 1-3. Pitchers: Guerrero 6.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Will Godfrey (L) 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY

At high seed

Elimination games

Emmett 4, Caldwell 2; Caldwell (8-15) eliminated

Ridgevue 11, Mountain Home 10; Mountain Home (7-18) eliminated

Semifinals

Skyview 3, Vallivue 0; Skyview to state

Middleton 8, Bishop Kelly 6; Middleton to state

FRIDAY

At Vallivue

Elimination games

Game 9: Emmett (5-19) vs. Bishop Kelly (15-10), 4:30 p.m.

Game 10: Ridgevue (11-14) vs. Vallivue (13-12), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Vallivue

Third-place game

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state)

Championship

Game 12: Skyview (22-3) vs. Middleton (17-8), 1 p.m. (both to state)

MIDDLETON 8, BISHOP KELLY 6

Bishop Kelly

001

311

0

6

8

3

Middleton

102

050

x

8

9

0

Bishop Kelly (15-10) — Hitters: Connor Callanan 2-5 (RBI), Ben Ranieri 1-2 (RBI), Josh Vaughan 2-3 (2B, RBI), Caden Centers 2-4 (2 RBIs), Connor Butler 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Butler 4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Kyle Adams (L) 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Middleton (17-8) — Hitters: Hayden Smith 1-4, Trevor Lara 2-4 (RBI), Colton McGee 1-4, Henry Tentinger 1-3 (RBI), Darin Post 1-4 (2B, RBI), Jared Baltzer 1-1 (RBI), Blake Chainey 1-3 (RBI), Joe Orrison 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Lara 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Smith 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

SKYVIEW 3, VALLIVUE 0

Vallivue

000

000

0

0

6

3

Skyview

002

001

x

3

7

1

Vallivue (13-12) — Hitters: Zach Gipson 1-3, Moises Rascon 1-3 (2B), Tyler Mansell 1-3, Jake Daniel 2-3, Lan Larison 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Gipson (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

Skyview (22-3) — Hitters: Cody Balle 1-2, Bryson O’Dell 1-2 (RBI), Harris Villanueva 1-3, Bryson Vaughn 2-3, Wade Carpenter 2-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Jayson Hibbard (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

EMMETT 4, CALDWELL 2

Emmett

030

100

0

4

6

5

Caldwell

000

020

0

2

4

2

Emmett (5-19) — Hitters: Cayden Crume 1-3, Teague Gregory 1-4, Shane Robison 2-3 (3B, 3 RBIs), Connor Gibson 1-2, Riggin Watts 1-2. Pitchers: Gibson (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Caldwell (8-15) — Hitters: Carlos Flores 1-4, Corbin Beets 1-3 (2B), Ryan Reeves 2-3. Pitchers: Beets (L) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Dylan Shields 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

RIDGEVUE 11, MTN. HOME 10

Mtn. Home

014

041

0

10

7

3

Ridgevue

100

017

2

11

13

2

Mountain Home (7-18) — Hitters: Berry 2-2 (3 RBIs), Bennett 1-3, Wells 1-3, Woodland 2-3 (4 RBIs), Chris Wright 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Berry 5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Woodland (L) 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

Ridgevue (11-14) — Hitters: Kade Linder 3-3 (2 RBIs), Hayden Tena 3-4 (2 RBIs), Tobey Summers 1-3 (2B, 5 RBIs), Sean Burke 1-4, Ethan Hofhine 1-4 (2B, RBI), Erik Wisenor 1-4, Stran Soward 3-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Tena 5 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; Linder (W) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY

Elimination game

Parma 3, Homedale 2

Championship

Fruitland 9, Payette 3; Fruitland (20-3) to state

THURSDAY

Second place

Game 6: Parma vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY

At Melba

Third-place game

Nampa Christian 6, Cole Valley Christian 2; Nampa Christian (15-9) to state play-in game vs. St. Maries at 2 p.m. Saturday at Orofino

Championship

New Plymouth 11, Melba 5; both teams to state

 

OTHER SCORES

Wilder 10, Horseshoe Bend 4

BOYS GOLF

Late Tuesday

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Top two teams and top four individuals to state

Top individuals — 1, Jake O’Neil, Fruitland, 76. 2, Daniel Uranga, Homedale, 82. 3, Ethan Sterling, Parma, 85. 4, Carson Beams, Weiser, 85.

Team scores

Homedale (388) — Daniel Uranga 82, Spencer Fisher 102, Scott Matlock 106, Kaden Henry 98.

Weiser (395) — Carson Beams 85, Rein Laan 91, Nathan Burris 110, Seth Thomas 109.

Payette (428) — Corbin Parsons 97, Larin Chandler 106, Jack Hanigan 107, Blake Reece 118.

Fruitland (430) — Jake O’Neil 76, Anthony Vincent 93, Tyler Teetzen 112, DaPri Weatherall 149.

Parma (INC) — Ethan Sterling 85, Calvin Condie 129.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Top 3 teams, top 7 individuals to state

Top individuals: 1, Jack Curran, Cole Valley Christian, 78. 2, Keegan Spengler, Cole Valley Christian, 84. 3, Landon Powell, Nampa Christian, 86. 4, Tyler Lukesh, Cole Valley Christian, 87. t-5, Mark Blackman, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Tyler Smith, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Pierce Bradshaw, Nampa Christian, 89.

Team scores

Cole Valley Christian (338) — Keegan Spengler 84, Jack Curran 78, Mark Blackman 89, Tyler Lukesh 87.

Nampa Christian (359) — Landon Powell 86, Pierce Bradshaw 89, Logan Swanson 92, Austin Smith 92.

Ambrose (399) — Jonah Phipps 92, Nathan Phipps 101, Jaxon Hughes 99, Nick Brown 107.

Liberty Charter (421) — Michael Corkish 95, Morgan Boyd 94, Kai Garman 102, Ashton Valadez 130.

McCall-Donnelly (445) — Colton Campbell 90, Connor Swift 109, Gage Cooley 124, Quinn Walgren 122.

Victory Charter (468) — Jared Franklin 140, Zak Hill 94, Briston Vahsholtz 113, Andrew Moon 121.

Marsing (534) — Landon Villa 95, Mason Hall 117, Kyle Olson 128, Logan Stansell 194.

GIRLS GOLF

Late Tuesday

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Top team and top three individuals to state

Top individuals —1, Hannah Foss, Fruitland, 101. 2, Emma Davidson, Weiser, 104. 3, Sara Lundberg, Weiser, 106.

Team scores

Weiser (442) — Emma Davidson 104, Sara Lundberg 106, Stella Beams 113, Sydnee Reyes 119.

Parma (509) — Jill Gibson 108, Yakelin Arteaga 135, Sydney Sterling 123, Rylie Beus 143.

Payette (563) — Josi Gray 128, Kendall Exferd 151, Anna Holcomb 132, Harli Jarboe 152.

Fruitland (INC) — Hannah Foss 101.

Homedale (INC) — Shanlee Swallow 134.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Top 2 teams, top 4 individuals to state

Top individuals: 1, Rylie Brown, Cole Valley Christian, 94. 2, Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. 3, Elisa Knudsen, Nampa Christian, 99. t-4, Clara Peterson, Cole Valley Christian, 100. t-4, Elise VanderWoude, Nampa Christian, 100.

Team scores

Cole Valley Christian (412) — Rylie Brown 94, Alexis Gonzales 111, Ellie Blackman 107, Clara Peterson 100.

Nampa Christian (447) — Elise VanderWoude 100, Elisa Knudsen 99, Kenzi Berggren 106, Makayla Turner 142.

Liberty Charter (517) — Taylor Haken 112, Sy Gilliam 133, Anabel Martinez 134, Toni Martinez 138.

Victory Charter (585) — Hailey Wollman 123, Hadassah Gurn 139, Tisha Scarlett 162, Elizabeth Rios 161.

Individuals — Hope Okamura, Notus, 106. Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. Emily Civian, Marsing, 109. Brooke Labit, Marsing, 164. Emma Wilcox, McCall-Donnelly, 141.

TENNIS

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top nine placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third- and fourth-place matches 9 a.m. at Julia Davis

First- and second-place matches 11 a.m. at Julia Davis

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top five placers per event to state

Thursday

Matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue

Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue

Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School

Friday

Matches start at 8 a.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue

Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue

Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School

Saturday

Matches start at 8 a.m.

All championship and consolation matches at Ridgevue High

Finals scheduled for 2 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top six placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow

TRACK & FIELD

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Mountain View

Individual events: Top nine to state

Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Thursday

Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.

Friday

Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Ridgevue

Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top three to state

Friday

Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Fruitland

Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Top two to state

Wednesday

No results reported

Thursday

Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

1A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

ROCKY MTN. 18, BOISE 10

Rocky Mountain — Tanner Underhill 2 goals; Erik Anderson 1 goals, 2 assists; Trevor Manu 4 goals; Carson Plant 6 assists; Timmy Berard 3 goals, 2 assists; Chase Underhill 3 goals; Jerrick Lattimer 1 goal; Tyler Hawes 1 goal, 2 assists; Tucker Ewing 1 goal, 1 assist; Caden Whitt 2 goals.

Boise — Phillip Gisele 3 goals; Jack B. 2 goals, 1 assists; Johnny Hale 1 goal, 1 assist; Jaden Smichger 2 goals; Andrew Meyer 1 goal; Ryan Swarts 1 assist; Zeke Gilbert 1 goal; Charlie Walther 1 assist.

