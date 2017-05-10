Varsity Extra

May 10, 2017 7:46 PM

Wednesday’s prep scores & highlights: Wilfert’s walk-off home run sends Rocky to state

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

HIGHLIGHTS

SOFTBALL

▪  Katelyn Wilfert belted a walk-off, three-run home run to center field to clinch Rocky Mountain a 5a state tournament berth with a 6-3 win over Capital. She also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Grizzlies.

BASEBALL

▪  Wilder (7-7) clinched its spot at state as the District Three runner-up with a 10-4 victory over Horseshoe Bend. The 1A WIC does not hold a district tournament and awards state berths based on the regular season standings.

SOFTBALL

See full district tournament brackets here

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

First round

At Boise

Boise 12, Timberline 0 (5)

Meridian 7, Rocky Mountain 5

At Timberline

Eagle 11, Mountain View 3

Capital 6, Kuna 5 (8)

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Timberline

Rocky Mountain 8, Timberline 3; Timberline (10-17) eliminated

Kuna 11, Mountain View 3; Mountain View (12-11) eliminated

Semifinals

At Boise

Meridian 12, Boise 2; Meridian (19-6) to state

Eagle 6, Capital 3; Eagle (24-2) to state

WEDNESDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Boise

Rocky Mountain 6, Capital 3; Rocky Mountain (17-7) to state

At Timberline

Game 10: Kuna (18-6) vs. Boise (18-6), 5 p.m. (winner to state)

THURSDAY

Fifth place

At Timberline

Game 11: Capital (18-10) vs. Loser 10, 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)

Championship

At Boise

Game 12: Meridian (19-6) vs. Eagle (24-2), 6 p.m. (both to state)

ROCKY MTN. 6, CAPITAL 3

Capital

002

100

0

3

6

1

Rocky Mtn.

000

110

4

6

8

2

Capital (18-10) — Hitters: Hanah Hazel 1-3 (RBI), Sarah Williams 2-3 (2B, RBI), Cloe Muir 2-3 (2B), Tiffany Douglas 1-2. Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (L) 6.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.

Rocky Mountain (17-7) — Hitters: Jaidyn Ahl 2-3 (2 2Bs), Megan Henard 1-3 (HR, RBI), Kaylan Walker 1-2 (RBI), Baylie Murray 1-3, Katelyn Wilfert 1-3 (HR, 3 RBIs), Tommy MacDonald 1-2, Megan Briscoe 1-3. Pitchers: Wilfert (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Middleton 10, Skyview 0 (5)

Vallivue 17, Mountain Home 4 (5)

Ridgevue 7, Emmett 1

Bishop Kelly 12, Caldwell 2

WEDNESDAY

Elimination games

At high seed

Game 5: Skyview (4-20) at Mountain Home (7-13), 5 p.m.

Game 6: Emmett (4-20) at Caldwell (9-13-1), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

At high seed

Middleton 6, Vallivue 2 (Middleton to state)

Game 8: Bishop Kelly (17-6) at Ridgevue (17-6-2), 5 p.m. (winner to state)

FRIDAY

At Bishop Kelly

Elimination games

Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Vallivue (16-10), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Bishop Kelly

Third place

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

Championship

Game 12: Middleton (23-3) vs. Winner 8, noon (both to state)

MIDDLETON 6, VALLIVUE 2

Vallivue

000

002

0

2

6

3

Middleton

005

001

x

6

9

4

Vallivue (16-10) — Hitters: Alyssa Goff 2-4, Lauren Garman 1-3, Emma Longoria 1-3 (RBI), Lindsey Henderson 1-3, Melice Rodriguez 1-3. Pitchers: Lexie Zucker (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Goff 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Middleton (23-3) — Hitters: Sage Huggins 3-4, Tayler Guerra 1-2, Aleah Mendiola 3-4 (2 RBIs), Lainey Lyle 1-2 (2B, RBI), Halley Niemeyer 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Lyle (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K; Reylene Cortes 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Homedale

TUESDAY

Play-in game

Weiser 19, Parma 9

Semifinals

Fruitland 7, Payette 3

Homedale 10, Weiser 3

THURSDAY

Elimination game

Game 4: Weiser vs. Payette, 3 p.m.

Championship

Game 5: Fruitland vs. Homedale, 3 p.m. (winner to state)

Second-place game

Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

Cole Valley Christian 18, McCall-Donnelly 7 (6)

Nampa Christian 13, Marsing 3 (5)

Second round

New Plymouth 13, Cole Valley Christian 3 (5)

Melba 6, Nampa Christian 5

THURSDAY

At Nampa Christian

Elimination games

Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Nampa Christian, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Marsing vs. Cole Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal

Game 7: New Plymouth vs. Melba, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

At Nampa Christian

Elimination game

Game 8: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 10 a.m.

Semifinal

Game 9: Winner 8 s. Loser 7, 12:30 p.m. (loser to state play-in game)

Championship

Game 10: Winner 7 vs. Winner 9, 3 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 5:30 p.m.; both to state)

BASEBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

See full district tournament brackets here

MONDAY

First round

At Capital

Timberline 10, Meridian 0 (5)

Kuna 5, Eagle 3

At Centennial

Columbia 10, Mountain View 5

Centennial 10, Borah 5

TUESDAY

Elimination games

At Mountain View

Eagle 6, Meridian 2; Meridian (9-17) eliminated

Mountain View 3, Borah 2; Borah (15-12) eliminated

Winners’ bracket

At Centennial

Timberline 6, Kuna 4; Timberline (18-7) to state

Columbia 8, Centennial 5; Columbia (11-15) to state

WEDNESDAY

Elimination games

At Centennial

Game 9: Eagle (15-11) vs. Centennial (11-11-1), 6 p.m.

At Capital

Game 10: Mountain View (16-11) vs. Kuna (11-14), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Fifth place

At Centennial

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)

Third place

At Capital

Game 12: Timberline (18-7) vs. Columbia (11-15), 6 p.m. (winner to state as 3C, loser to state as 3D)

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1

Tuesday: Rocky Mountain 5, Capital 0; Rocky Mountain (19-5) to state as 3A, Capital (17-7) to state as 3B

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Skyview 11, Emmett 4

Vallivue 16, Caldwell 8

Middleton 11, Mountain Home 5

Bishop Kelly 16, Ridgevue 9

WEDNESDAY

At high seed

Elimination games

Emmett 4, Caldwell 2; Caldwell (8-15) eliminated

Game 5: Emmett (4-19) at Caldwell (8-14), 5 p.m.

Game 6: Mountain Home (7-17) at Ridgevue (10-14), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Vallivue (13-11) at Skyview (21-3), 5 p.m. (winner to state)

Game 8: Bishop Kelly (15-9) at Middleton (16-8), 5 p.m. (winner to state)

FRIDAY

At Vallivue

Elimination games

Game 9: Emmett (5-19) vs. Loser 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Vallivue

Third-place game

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state)

Championship

Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 1 p.m.

EMMETT 4, CALDWELL 2

Emmett

030

100

0

4

6

5

Caldwell

000

020

0

2

4

2

Emmett (5-19) — Hitters: Cayden Crume 1-3, Teague Gregory 1-4, Shane Robison 2-3 (3B, 3 RBIs), Connor Gibson 1-2, Riggin Watts 1-2. Pitchers: Gibson (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Caldwell (8-15) — Hitters: Carlos Flores 1-4, Corbin Beets 1-3 (2B), Ryan Reeves 2-3. Pitchers: Beets (L) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Dylan Shields 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

FRIDAY

At Vallivue

Elimination games

Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Vallivue

Third place

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

Championship

Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 1 p.m. (both to state)

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

At Payette

First round

Payette 5, Homedale 2

Fruitland 11, Parma 0 (5)

WEDNESDAY

Elimination game

Parma 3, Homedale 2

Championship

Game 5: Payette vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

THURSDAY

Second place

Game 6: Parma vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

At high seed

Elimination games

Nampa Christian 8, McCall-Donnelly 0

Cole Valley Christian 6, Marsing 5

WEDNESDAY

At Melba

Third-place game

Nampa Christian 6, Cole Valley Christian 2; Nampa Christian (15-9) to state play-in game vs. St. Maries at 2 p.m. Saturday at Orofino

Championship

Game 8: Melba vs. New Plymouth, 6 p.m. (both to state)

 

OTHER SCORES

Wilder 10, Horseshoe Bend 4

BOYS GOLF

Late Tuesday

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Top two teams and top four individuals to state

Top individuals — 1, Jake O’Neil, Fruitland, 76. 2, Daniel Uranga, Homedale, 82. 3, Ethan Sterling, Parma, 85. 4, Carson Beams, Weiser, 85.

Team scores

Homedale (388) — Daniel Uranga 82, Spencer Fisher 102, Scott Matlock 106, Kaden Henry 98.

Weiser (395) — Carson Beams 85, Rein Laan 91, Nathan Burris 110, Seth Thomas 109.

Payette (428) — Corbin Parsons 97, Larin Chandler 106, Jack Hanigan 107, Blake Reece 118.

Fruitland (430) — Jake O’Neil 76, Anthony Vincent 93, Tyler Teetzen 112, DaPri Weatherall 149.

Parma (INC) — Ethan Sterling 85, Calvin Condie 129.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Top 3 teams, top 7 individuals to state

Top individuals: 1, Jack Curran, Cole Valley Christian, 78. 2, Keegan Spengler, Cole Valley Christian, 84. 3, Landon Powell, Nampa Christian, 86. 4, Tyler Lukesh, Cole Valley Christian, 87. t-5, Mark Blackman, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Tyler Smith, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Pierce Bradshaw, Nampa Christian, 89.

Team scores

Cole Valley Christian (338) — Keegan Spengler 84, Jack Curran 78, Mark Blackman 89, Tyler Lukesh 87.

Nampa Christian (359) — Landon Powell 86, Pierce Bradshaw 89, Logan Swanson 92, Austin Smith 92.

Ambrose (399) — Jonah Phipps 92, Nathan Phipps 101, Jaxon Hughes 99, Nick Brown 107.

Liberty Charter (421) — Michael Corkish 95, Morgan Boyd 94, Kai Garman 102, Ashton Valadez 130.

McCall-Donnelly (445) — Colton Campbell 90, Connor Swift 109, Gage Cooley 124, Quinn Walgren 122.

Victory Charter (468) — Jared Franklin 140, Zak Hill 94, Briston Vahsholtz 113, Andrew Moon 121.

Marsing (534) — Landon Villa 95, Mason Hall 117, Kyle Olson 128, Logan Stansell 194.

GIRLS GOLF

Late Tuesday

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Top team and top three individuals to state

Top individuals —1, Hannah Foss, Fruitland, 101. 2, Emma Davidson, Weiser, 104. 3, Sara Lundberg, Weiser, 106.

Team scores

Weiser (442) — Emma Davidson 104, Sara Lundberg 106, Stella Beams 113, Sydnee Reyes 119.

Parma (509) — Jill Gibson 108, Yakelin Arteaga 135, Sydney Sterling 123, Rylie Beus 143.

Payette (563) — Josi Gray 128, Kendall Exferd 151, Anna Holcomb 132, Harli Jarboe 152.

Fruitland (INC) — Hannah Foss 101.

Homedale (INC) — Shanlee Swallow 134.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Top 2 teams, top 4 individuals to state

Top individuals: 1, Rylie Brown, Cole Valley Christian, 94. 2, Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. 3, Elisa Knudsen, Nampa Christian, 99. t-4, Clara Peterson, Cole Valley Christian, 100. t-4, Elise VanderWoude, Nampa Christian, 100.

Team scores

Cole Valley Christian (412) — Rylie Brown 94, Alexis Gonzales 111, Ellie Blackman 107, Clara Peterson 100.

Nampa Christian (447) — Elise VanderWoude 100, Elisa Knudsen 99, Kenzi Berggren 106, Makayla Turner 142.

Liberty Charter (517) — Taylor Haken 112, Sy Gilliam 133, Anabel Martinez 134, Toni Martinez 138.

Victory Charter (585) — Hailey Wollman 123, Hadassah Gurn 139, Tisha Scarlett 162, Elizabeth Rios 161.

Individuals — Hope Okamura, Notus, 106. Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. Emily Civian, Marsing, 109. Brooke Labit, Marsing, 164. Emma Wilcox, McCall-Donnelly, 141.

TENNIS

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top nine placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third- and fourth-place matches 9 a.m. at Julia Davis

First- and second-place matches 11 a.m. at Julia Davis

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top five placers per event to state

Thursday

Matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue

Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue

Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School

Friday

Matches start at 8 a.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue

Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue

Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School

Saturday

Matches start at 8 a.m.

All championship and consolation matches at Ridgevue High

Finals scheduled for 2 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top six placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow

TRACK & FIELD

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Mountain View

Individual events: Top nine to state

Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Thursday

Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.

Friday

Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Ridgevue

Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top three to state

Friday

Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Fruitland

Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Top two to state

Wednesday

No results reported

Thursday

Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

1A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

