Wednesday’s prep scores & highlights: Wilfert’s walk-off home run sends Rocky to state

HIGHLIGHTS
SOFTBALL
▪ Katelyn Wilfert belted a walk-off, three-run home run to center field to clinch Rocky Mountain a 5a state tournament berth with a 6-3 win over Capital. She also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Grizzlies.
BASEBALL
▪ Wilder (7-7) clinched its spot at state as the District Three runner-up with a 10-4 victory over Horseshoe Bend. The 1A WIC does not hold a district tournament and awards state berths based on the regular season standings.
SOFTBALL
See full district tournament brackets here
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
First round
At Boise
Boise 12, Timberline 0 (5)
Meridian 7, Rocky Mountain 5
At Timberline
Eagle 11, Mountain View 3
Capital 6, Kuna 5 (8)
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Timberline
Rocky Mountain 8, Timberline 3; Timberline (10-17) eliminated
Kuna 11, Mountain View 3; Mountain View (12-11) eliminated
Semifinals
At Boise
Meridian 12, Boise 2; Meridian (19-6) to state
Eagle 6, Capital 3; Eagle (24-2) to state
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Boise
Rocky Mountain 6, Capital 3; Rocky Mountain (17-7) to state
At Timberline
Game 10: Kuna (18-6) vs. Boise (18-6), 5 p.m. (winner to state)
THURSDAY
Fifth place
At Timberline
Game 11: Capital (18-10) vs. Loser 10, 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)
Championship
At Boise
Game 12: Meridian (19-6) vs. Eagle (24-2), 6 p.m. (both to state)
ROCKY MTN. 6, CAPITAL 3
Capital
002
100
0
—
3
6
1
Rocky Mtn.
000
110
4
—
6
8
2
Capital (18-10) — Hitters: Hanah Hazel 1-3 (RBI), Sarah Williams 2-3 (2B, RBI), Cloe Muir 2-3 (2B), Tiffany Douglas 1-2. Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (L) 6.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.
Rocky Mountain (17-7) — Hitters: Jaidyn Ahl 2-3 (2 2Bs), Megan Henard 1-3 (HR, RBI), Kaylan Walker 1-2 (RBI), Baylie Murray 1-3, Katelyn Wilfert 1-3 (HR, 3 RBIs), Tommy MacDonald 1-2, Megan Briscoe 1-3. Pitchers: Wilfert (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Middleton 10, Skyview 0 (5)
Vallivue 17, Mountain Home 4 (5)
Ridgevue 7, Emmett 1
Bishop Kelly 12, Caldwell 2
WEDNESDAY
Elimination games
At high seed
Game 5: Skyview (4-20) at Mountain Home (7-13), 5 p.m.
Game 6: Emmett (4-20) at Caldwell (9-13-1), 5 p.m.
Semifinals
At high seed
Middleton 6, Vallivue 2 (Middleton to state)
Game 8: Bishop Kelly (17-6) at Ridgevue (17-6-2), 5 p.m. (winner to state)
FRIDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Elimination games
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Vallivue (16-10), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Third place
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
Championship
Game 12: Middleton (23-3) vs. Winner 8, noon (both to state)
MIDDLETON 6, VALLIVUE 2
Vallivue
000
002
0
—
2
6
3
Middleton
005
001
x
—
6
9
4
Vallivue (16-10) — Hitters: Alyssa Goff 2-4, Lauren Garman 1-3, Emma Longoria 1-3 (RBI), Lindsey Henderson 1-3, Melice Rodriguez 1-3. Pitchers: Lexie Zucker (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Goff 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Middleton (23-3) — Hitters: Sage Huggins 3-4, Tayler Guerra 1-2, Aleah Mendiola 3-4 (2 RBIs), Lainey Lyle 1-2 (2B, RBI), Halley Niemeyer 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Lyle (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K; Reylene Cortes 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Homedale
TUESDAY
Play-in game
Weiser 19, Parma 9
Semifinals
Fruitland 7, Payette 3
Homedale 10, Weiser 3
THURSDAY
Elimination game
Game 4: Weiser vs. Payette, 3 p.m.
Championship
Game 5: Fruitland vs. Homedale, 3 p.m. (winner to state)
Second-place game
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
Cole Valley Christian 18, McCall-Donnelly 7 (6)
Nampa Christian 13, Marsing 3 (5)
Second round
New Plymouth 13, Cole Valley Christian 3 (5)
Melba 6, Nampa Christian 5
THURSDAY
At Nampa Christian
Elimination games
Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Nampa Christian, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Marsing vs. Cole Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinal
Game 7: New Plymouth vs. Melba, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
At Nampa Christian
Elimination game
Game 8: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 10 a.m.
Semifinal
Game 9: Winner 8 s. Loser 7, 12:30 p.m. (loser to state play-in game)
Championship
Game 10: Winner 7 vs. Winner 9, 3 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 5:30 p.m.; both to state)
BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
See full district tournament brackets here
MONDAY
First round
At Capital
Timberline 10, Meridian 0 (5)
Kuna 5, Eagle 3
At Centennial
Columbia 10, Mountain View 5
Centennial 10, Borah 5
TUESDAY
Elimination games
At Mountain View
Eagle 6, Meridian 2; Meridian (9-17) eliminated
Mountain View 3, Borah 2; Borah (15-12) eliminated
Winners’ bracket
At Centennial
Timberline 6, Kuna 4; Timberline (18-7) to state
Columbia 8, Centennial 5; Columbia (11-15) to state
WEDNESDAY
Elimination games
At Centennial
Game 9: Eagle (15-11) vs. Centennial (11-11-1), 6 p.m.
At Capital
Game 10: Mountain View (16-11) vs. Kuna (11-14), 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Fifth place
At Centennial
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)
Third place
At Capital
Game 12: Timberline (18-7) vs. Columbia (11-15), 6 p.m. (winner to state as 3C, loser to state as 3D)
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-three)
Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1
Tuesday: Rocky Mountain 5, Capital 0; Rocky Mountain (19-5) to state as 3A, Capital (17-7) to state as 3B
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Skyview 11, Emmett 4
Vallivue 16, Caldwell 8
Middleton 11, Mountain Home 5
Bishop Kelly 16, Ridgevue 9
WEDNESDAY
At high seed
Elimination games
Emmett 4, Caldwell 2; Caldwell (8-15) eliminated
Game 5: Emmett (4-19) at Caldwell (8-14), 5 p.m.
Game 6: Mountain Home (7-17) at Ridgevue (10-14), 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Vallivue (13-11) at Skyview (21-3), 5 p.m. (winner to state)
Game 8: Bishop Kelly (15-9) at Middleton (16-8), 5 p.m. (winner to state)
FRIDAY
At Vallivue
Elimination games
Game 9: Emmett (5-19) vs. Loser 8, 4:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Vallivue
Third-place game
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state)
Championship
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 1 p.m.
EMMETT 4, CALDWELL 2
Emmett
030
100
0
—
4
6
5
Caldwell
000
020
0
—
2
4
2
Emmett (5-19) — Hitters: Cayden Crume 1-3, Teague Gregory 1-4, Shane Robison 2-3 (3B, 3 RBIs), Connor Gibson 1-2, Riggin Watts 1-2. Pitchers: Gibson (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Caldwell (8-15) — Hitters: Carlos Flores 1-4, Corbin Beets 1-3 (2B), Ryan Reeves 2-3. Pitchers: Beets (L) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Dylan Shields 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
FRIDAY
At Vallivue
Elimination games
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 4:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Vallivue
Third place
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 10 a.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
Championship
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 1 p.m. (both to state)
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
At Payette
First round
Payette 5, Homedale 2
Fruitland 11, Parma 0 (5)
WEDNESDAY
Elimination game
Parma 3, Homedale 2
Championship
Game 5: Payette vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
THURSDAY
Second place
Game 6: Parma vs. Loser 5, 5 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
At high seed
Elimination games
Nampa Christian 8, McCall-Donnelly 0
Cole Valley Christian 6, Marsing 5
WEDNESDAY
At Melba
Third-place game
Nampa Christian 6, Cole Valley Christian 2; Nampa Christian (15-9) to state play-in game vs. St. Maries at 2 p.m. Saturday at Orofino
Championship
Game 8: Melba vs. New Plymouth, 6 p.m. (both to state)
OTHER SCORES
Wilder 10, Horseshoe Bend 4
BOYS GOLF
Late Tuesday
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Top two teams and top four individuals to state
Top individuals — 1, Jake O’Neil, Fruitland, 76. 2, Daniel Uranga, Homedale, 82. 3, Ethan Sterling, Parma, 85. 4, Carson Beams, Weiser, 85.
Team scores
Homedale (388) — Daniel Uranga 82, Spencer Fisher 102, Scott Matlock 106, Kaden Henry 98.
Weiser (395) — Carson Beams 85, Rein Laan 91, Nathan Burris 110, Seth Thomas 109.
Payette (428) — Corbin Parsons 97, Larin Chandler 106, Jack Hanigan 107, Blake Reece 118.
Fruitland (430) — Jake O’Neil 76, Anthony Vincent 93, Tyler Teetzen 112, DaPri Weatherall 149.
Parma (INC) — Ethan Sterling 85, Calvin Condie 129.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Top 3 teams, top 7 individuals to state
Top individuals: 1, Jack Curran, Cole Valley Christian, 78. 2, Keegan Spengler, Cole Valley Christian, 84. 3, Landon Powell, Nampa Christian, 86. 4, Tyler Lukesh, Cole Valley Christian, 87. t-5, Mark Blackman, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Tyler Smith, Cole Valley Christian, 89. t-5, Pierce Bradshaw, Nampa Christian, 89.
Team scores
Cole Valley Christian (338) — Keegan Spengler 84, Jack Curran 78, Mark Blackman 89, Tyler Lukesh 87.
Nampa Christian (359) — Landon Powell 86, Pierce Bradshaw 89, Logan Swanson 92, Austin Smith 92.
Ambrose (399) — Jonah Phipps 92, Nathan Phipps 101, Jaxon Hughes 99, Nick Brown 107.
Liberty Charter (421) — Michael Corkish 95, Morgan Boyd 94, Kai Garman 102, Ashton Valadez 130.
McCall-Donnelly (445) — Colton Campbell 90, Connor Swift 109, Gage Cooley 124, Quinn Walgren 122.
Victory Charter (468) — Jared Franklin 140, Zak Hill 94, Briston Vahsholtz 113, Andrew Moon 121.
Marsing (534) — Landon Villa 95, Mason Hall 117, Kyle Olson 128, Logan Stansell 194.
GIRLS GOLF
Late Tuesday
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Top team and top three individuals to state
Top individuals —1, Hannah Foss, Fruitland, 101. 2, Emma Davidson, Weiser, 104. 3, Sara Lundberg, Weiser, 106.
Team scores
Weiser (442) — Emma Davidson 104, Sara Lundberg 106, Stella Beams 113, Sydnee Reyes 119.
Parma (509) — Jill Gibson 108, Yakelin Arteaga 135, Sydney Sterling 123, Rylie Beus 143.
Payette (563) — Josi Gray 128, Kendall Exferd 151, Anna Holcomb 132, Harli Jarboe 152.
Fruitland (INC) — Hannah Foss 101.
Homedale (INC) — Shanlee Swallow 134.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Top 2 teams, top 4 individuals to state
Top individuals: 1, Rylie Brown, Cole Valley Christian, 94. 2, Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. 3, Elisa Knudsen, Nampa Christian, 99. t-4, Clara Peterson, Cole Valley Christian, 100. t-4, Elise VanderWoude, Nampa Christian, 100.
Team scores
Cole Valley Christian (412) — Rylie Brown 94, Alexis Gonzales 111, Ellie Blackman 107, Clara Peterson 100.
Nampa Christian (447) — Elise VanderWoude 100, Elisa Knudsen 99, Kenzi Berggren 106, Makayla Turner 142.
Liberty Charter (517) — Taylor Haken 112, Sy Gilliam 133, Anabel Martinez 134, Toni Martinez 138.
Victory Charter (585) — Hailey Wollman 123, Hadassah Gurn 139, Tisha Scarlett 162, Elizabeth Rios 161.
Individuals — Hope Okamura, Notus, 106. Bella Huff, Ambrose, 95. Emily Civian, Marsing, 109. Brooke Labit, Marsing, 164. Emma Wilcox, McCall-Donnelly, 141.
TENNIS
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top nine placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third- and fourth-place matches 9 a.m. at Julia Davis
First- and second-place matches 11 a.m. at Julia Davis
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top five placers per event to state
Thursday
Matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue
Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue
Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School
Friday
Matches start at 8 a.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at Vallivue
Boys singles, boys doubles at Ridgevue
Mixed doubles at Sage Valley Middle School
Saturday
Matches start at 8 a.m.
All championship and consolation matches at Ridgevue High
Finals scheduled for 2 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top six placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow
TRACK & FIELD
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Mountain View
Individual events: Top nine to state
Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Thursday
Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.
Friday
Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Ridgevue
Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top three to state
Friday
Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Fruitland
Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Top two to state
Wednesday
No results reported
Thursday
Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
1A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
Comments