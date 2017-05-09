Rocky Mountain boys three-peat as 5A district golf champions

Drew Reinke hit the lips of two bunkers on back-to-back holes Tuesday and had to withdraw from the 5A District Three boys golf tournament with a sprained wrist.
Ranger Downs hit from the wrong tee box on No. 17, resulting in a two-stroke penalty.
Neither situation ended up derailing Rocky Mountain.
The Grizzlies won their third consecutive district championship without much trouble, totaling a 4-over-par 292 to finish 30 strokes ahead of second-place Boise (322) at Falcon Crest Golf Club.
“These guys are just such quality players, and it starts with their work ethic,” Rocky Mountain coach Mike McCrady said. “They work their tails off all the time. It’s never ceasing.”
Eagle (326) and Mountain View (328) also qualified for the state tournament next Monday-Tuesday at Teton Lake Golf Course in Rexburg.
Rocky Mountain junior Carson Barry, the defending 5A state champion, claimed district medalist honors with a 5-under 67. Teammate Sam Tidd (69) was second and Downs (76) was third. Freshman Jake Slocum completed the scoring for the Grizzlies with an 80.
Barry, who has committed to Oregon State, lost the district title last season on a playoff hole, and he had to overcome a double bogey in the middle of Tuesday’s round to win by two strokes.
“Carson’s always had that mental toughness that is just unmatched,” McCrady said. “Which is pretty much why he has a full-ride scholarship waiting for him already.”
Meridian’s Casey Winter (79), Kuna’s Wyatt Allen (80) and Timberline’s Ben Arnzen (81) qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
Rocky Mountain is the defending state champion, and the Grizzlies have been focused all season on a return to the top.
“Our main goal and our main focus is always state,” McCrady said.
HOMEDALE BOYS, WEISER GIRLS WIN
The Homedale boys and Weiser girls won 3A District Three golf titles at TimberStone in Caldwell.
The Trojans (388) finished seven shots ahead of second-place Weiser (395). Both teams advance to the state tourney Monday-Tuesday at Idaho Falls Country Club.
Weiser is the only state qualifier on the girls side. The Wolverines shot a 442. Fruitland’s Jake O’Neil (76) and Hannah Foss (101) won the individual titles.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments