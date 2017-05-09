Varsity Extra

May 09, 2017 8:43 PM

No signs of age — sophomore pitches Rocky Mountain to district baseball title

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Rocky Mountain sophomore Gabe Hughes fired a four-hit shutout Tuesday, leading the Grizzlies to a 5-0 victory over Capital and a sweep of the three-game, 5A District Three championship series.

The Gonzaga commit struck out nine while walking three. The right-hander started the day slowly, but he picked up steam to retire 16 of the final 20 batters he faced.

The win guarantees Rocky Mountain (19-5) the district’s top seed at the 5A state tournament May 18-20 at Borah High. The Grizzlies will face the winner of the state play-in game (second-place team from northern Idaho vs. the fifth-place team from Boise) at 7:15 p.m. May 18.

Capital (17-7) had already clinched its berth at state. It will face Lewiston, the northern Idaho champ, at 1 p.m. May 18 in the first round of the state tournament.

Headed to state

Nine teams have already clinched their berths in next week’s state baseball and softball tournaments.

Baseball

  • 5A: Rocky Mountain, Capital, Timberline, Columbia/Centennial
  • 2A: Melba, New Plymouth
  • 1A: Glenns Ferry

Softball

  • 5A: Meridian, Eagle

