Monday’s prep scores & highlights: Timberline girls golf defends district championship

GIRLS GOLF
▪ Timberline sophomore Maddie Cudworth won the 5A District Three Tournament title on a one-hole playoff with Meridian’s Kaitlyn Fleming. Both girls shot a 4-over 76 at Shadow Valley Golf Course. The Wolves also claimed back-to-back team championships by seven strokes over Eagle.
▪ Middleton won its third straight 4A District Three Tournament championship by three strokes over Bishop Kelly at TimberStone Golf Course. BK senior Hannah Holloway was the top individual with a 14-over 86.
BOYS GOLF
▪ All five of Bishop Kelly’s golfers finished among the top seven as the Knights won the 4A District Three Tournament boys team championship by 36 strokes at TimberStone Golf Course. Knights senior Brody Bonfilio shot a 1-over 73 for medalist honors.
SOFTBALL
▪ Alex Wilson-Jenkins stole third and then scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning to help Capital defeat Kuna 6-5 in the first round of the 5A District Three Tournament. Meridian, Boise and Eagle also won first-round games.
BASEBALL
▪ Ninth-seeded Columbia upset No. 4 Mountain View 10-5 in the first round of the 5A District Three Tournament. Jordan Forrester earned the complete-game win, while Adrian Crain went 2-for-3 at the plate and Bryce Chafin added a double and two RBIs.
▪ Rocky Mountain opened the 5A District Three Tournament championship series with a 9-1 rout of Capital. Nolan Walker went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs, and Ethan Christianson pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win.
BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
First round
At Capital
Timberline 10, Meridian 0 (5)
Kuna 5, Eagle 3
At Centennial
Columbia 10, Mountain View 5
Centennial 10, Borah 5
TUESDAY
Elimination games
At Mountain View
Game 5: Meridian (9-16) vs. Eagle (14-11), 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: Mountain View (15-11) vs. Borah (15-11), 7 p.m.
Winners’ bracket
At Centennial
Game 7: Timberline (17-7) vs. Kuna (11-13), 4:30 p.m. (winner to state)
Game 8: Columbia (10-15) vs. Centennial (11-10-1), 7 p.m. (winner to state)
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-three)
Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1
Tuesday: Rocky Mountain (18-5) at Capital (17-6), 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
ROCKY MTN. 9, CAPITAL 1
Capital
000
001
0
—
1
3
1
Rocky
402
030
x
—
9
8
1
Capital (17-6) — Hitters: Tristan Newell 1-2, Grayson Sterling 1-3, Coby Roberts 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Ethan Horner (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; JT Graning 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Rocky Mountain (18-5) — Hitters: Ryan Hansen 1-3, Kaden Hollow 3-3 (2 RBIs), Kase Ogata 1-3 (RBI), Nolan Walker 2-3 (2B, HR, 3 RBIs), Tyler Hollow 1-3 (2 RBIs). Pitchers: Ethan Christianson (W) 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 9 K; Kenny Bradley 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
COLUMBIA 10, MTN. VIEW 5
Columbia
000
513
1
—
10
9
0
Mtn. View
000
002
3
—
5
9
6
Columbia (10-15) — Hitters: Garret Turner 1-4 (RBI), Colton Makinster 1-5, Adrian Crain 2-3 (RBI), Bryce Chafin 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Carson Brown 1-4 (2 RBIs), Jordan Forrester 1-4, Hunter Fredrickson 2-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Forrester (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Mountain View (15-11) — Hitters: Carson Smith 3-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Charles Alandt 1-4 (2B, RBI), Riley Harrison 1-3 (2B, RBI), Boden Mills 1-3 (2B, RBI), Tanner McGrath 2-3, Juan Garcia 1-3. Pitchers: Ryan McCormick 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Devon Sharts 0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Jaydon Yancey 2.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Smith 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
KUNA 5, EAGLE 3
Kuna
100
000
4
—
5
8
3
Eagle
100
011
0
—
3
7
2
Kuna (11-13) — Hitters: Isaac Haws 2-3 (2B, 3 RBIs), Benjamin Haws 1-3 (RBI), Tyler Gossman 2-4 (RBI), Ty Gustin 2-3, Kyle McPeak 1-3. Pitchers: Summit Nell (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Eagle (14-11) — Hitters: Nicholls 2-4, Padillia 1-3, Guerrero 1-3, Best 1-3 (RBI), Schwers 1-3 (2B), Kennedy 1-3. Pitchers: Nicholls (L) 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Padillia 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
CENTENNIAL 10, BORAH 5
Centennial
141
200
2
—
10
16
2
Borah
050
000
0
—
5
1
2
Centennial (11-10-1) — Hitters: Logan Petet 3-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Grayeson Bloom 2-5, Chad Martin 2-5 (3 RBIs), Alex Salsman 2-5 (RBI), Brock Ducharme 2-5 (2B, RBI), Zach Britt 1-2 (2B), Owen Viano 2-4 (RBI), Tanner Garman 2-4 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Petet (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.
Borah (15-11) — Hitters: Brett Hayes 1-3 (2B, 3 RBIs). Pitchers: Conner Larson (L) 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Brennan Toth 4 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
TIMBERLINE 10, MERIDIAN 0 (5)
Meridian
000
00
—
0
1
1
Timberline
004
24
—
10
9
1
Meridian (9-16) — Hitters: Joe Yrazabal 1-1. Pitchers: Carr (L) 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Dillon Mahana 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.
Timberline (17-7) — Hitters: Connor Riddle 1-3, Jonah Hultberg 1-2 (2 RBIs), Tomas Vizgirdas 2-3 (3 RBIs), Layton Wagner 2-2, Matt Stefanic 1-3 (RBI), Ayden Callahan 1-1, Evan Youde 1-1 (RBI). Pitchers: Wagner (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Game 1: No. 8 Emmett (4-18) at No. 1 Skyview (20-3), 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Caldwell (8-13) at No. 4 Vallivue (12-11), 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Mountain Home (7-16) at No. 2 Middleton (15-8), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Ridgevue (10-13) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (14-9), 5 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
At Payette
First round
Game 2: Homedale vs. Payette, 2 p.m.
Game 3: Parma vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
At high seed
Elimination games
Nampa Christian 8, McCall-Donnelly 0
Game 6: Cole Valley Christian vs. Marsing, no report
WEDNESDAY
At Melba
Third-place game
(Winner to state play-in game)
Game 7: Nampa Christian vs. Winner 6, 3 pm.
Championship
Game 8: Melba vs. New Plymouth, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
First round
At Boise
Boise 12, Timberline 0 (5)
Meridian 7, Rocky Mountain 5
At Timberline
Eagle 11, Mountain View 3
Capital 6, Kuna 5 (8)
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Timberline
Game 5: Timberline (10-16) vs. Rocky Mountain (15-7), 4 p.m.
Game 7: Mountain View (12-10) vs. Kuna (17-6), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
At Boise
Game 7: Boise (18-5) vs. Meridian (18-6), 4 p.m. (winner to state)
Game 8: Eagle (23-2) vs. Capital (18-8), 6 p.m. (winner to state)
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Boise
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
At Timberline
Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
THURSDAY
Fifth place
At Timberline
Game 11: Loser 9 vs. Loser 10, 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)
Championship
At Boise
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 6 p.m. (both to state)
BOISE 12, TIMBERLINE 0 (5)
Timberline
000
00
—
0
2
4
Boise
093
0x
—
12
11
0
Timberline (10-16) — Hitters: Tina Zito 2-3. Pitchers: Naomi Butterfield (L) 4 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Boise (18-5) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 3-3 (2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Eden Cook 1-3 (2 RBIs), Karsyn Zaragoza 2-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Taiana Round 1-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Revi Brown 1-2 (2B), Brittney Balderas 1-2, Hope Shimatsu 2-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Cook (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.
MERIDIAN 7, ROCKY MTN. 5
Meridian
300
200
2
—
7
11
0
Rocky
100
200
2
—
5
12
1
Meridian (18-6) — Hitters: Sam DeSloover 1-4, Devon Stapleton 3-4 (2B), Lexi Knauss 2-4 (2 2Bs, RBI), Abigail Gagnon 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Deborah Overby 2-4 (2 RBIs), Ali Rice 1-3 (3B, RBI), Keana Reyes-Burke 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Jordyn Miller (W) 7 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Rocky Mountain (15-7) — Hitters: Kaylee Lamont 1-4 (HR, RBI), Megan Henard 4-4 (2B, HR, RBI), Katelyn Wilfert 1-4 (RBI), Kaylan Walker 2-4, Tommy McDonald 1-3 (2B, RBI), Jadyn Ahl 1-3, Megan Brisco 2-3 (3B, RBI). Pitchers: Wilfert (L) 11 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
EAGLE 11, MTN. VIEW 3
Mtn. View
000
300
0
—
3
8
2
Eagle
380
000
x
—
11
11
0
Mountain View (12-10) — Hitters: Emily Alandt 1-4, Alyssa Millemon 2-3, Rachel Mehl 2-3, Macayla Callison 1-2 (RBI), Karly Snooks 1-2 (RBI), Rylie Frei 1-3 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Millemon (L) 6 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.
Eagle (23-2) — Hitters: Kelly Kukla 1-4, Rachel Menlove 1-4 (GS, 4 RBIs), Hailey Fisher 2-3, Autumn Moffat 1-4 (2B, RBI), Ashley O’Connor 3-3 (2B, HR, 4 RBIs), Gabi Peters 1-4, Delayna Waite 2-3 (2B, HR, RBI). Pitchers: Moffat (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
CAPITAL 6, KUNA 5 (8)
Capital
200
030
01
—
6
10
2
Kuna
002
001
20
—
5
6
2
Capital (18-8) — Hitters: Devanie Ferguson 1-4, Hanah Hazel 1-4, Sarah Williams 3-4 (2B), Nicole Powers 3-4 (HR, 2 RBIs), Shelby Ribordy 1-2 (2B, RBI), Alex Wilson-Jenkins 1-4 (RBI). Pitchers: Wilson-Jenkins (W) 8 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 6 K.
Kuna (17-6) — Hitters: Ivy Hommel 1-2 (RBI), Kaci Marshall 2-4 (2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Rylee Newman 2-3 (HR, RBI), Mickey Kleffner 1-2. Pitchers: Kleffner (L) 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Newman 2.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Game 1: No. 8 Skyview (4-19) at No. 1 Middleton (21-3), 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (7-12) at No. 4 Vallivue (15-9), 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (4-19) at No. 2 Ridgevue (16-6-2), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Caldwell (9-12-1) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Elimination games
At high seed
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
At high seed
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Homedale
TUESDAY
Play-in game
Game 1: Weiser vs. Parma, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 2: Payette vs. Fruitland, 3 p.m.
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Elimination game
Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 3 p.m.
Championship
Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 3 p.m. (winner to state)
Second-place game
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 3 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
Game 1: Cole Valley Christian vs. McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Marsing vs. Nampa Christian at Melba, 4 p.m.
Second round
Game 3: Winner 1 at New Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 at Melba, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Falcon Crest
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Top 3 teams and top 7 individuals to state
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 311, 2. Vallivue 347, 3. Ridgevue 364 (playoff), 4. Middleton 364, 5. Skyview 377, 6. Mountain Home 383, 7. Emmett 413.
Top individuals — 1. Brody Bonfilio, Bishop Kelly, 73; 2. Nick Roberts, Bishop Kelly, 77; 3. Marcus Egusquiza, Mountain Home, 78; 4. Sam Goodman, Bishop Kelly, 80; 5. Alec Dykas, Bishop Kelly, 81; 6. Coby Hess, Skyview, 83; 7. Spencer Judy, Bishop Kelly, 84.
Bishop Kelly (311) — Brody Bonfilio 73 (medalist), Sam Goodman 80, Nick Roberts 77, Alec Dykas 81.
Vallivue (347) — Lucas Clapp 85, Joey Carignan 92, Drew Clapp 85, Malone Levanger 85.
Ridgevue (364) — Luke Iles 85, Logan Forester 87, Jadon Law 97, Kenny Bonds 95.
Middleton (364) — Slade Weston 91, Tim Barningham 93, Wil Cheney 91, Kenneth Atwood 89.
Skyview (377) — Jack Cook 95, Coby Hess 83, Noah Burns 101, Tanner Ackerman 98.
Mountain Home (383) — Marcus Egusquiza 78, Michael Hoskins 93, Caelin Coggins 106, Tyrus Hansen 106.
Emmett (413) — Kade Heaton 100, Tyler Willis 108, Cael Farmworth 103, Jacob Patterson 102.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Tuesday
Tee off at 9 a.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Shadow Valley
Top 4 teams and top 11 individuals to state
Team scores — 1. Timberline 356, 2. Eagle 363, 3. Centennial 364, 4. Rocky Mountain 380, 5. Mountain View 384, 6. Boise 391, 7. Meridian 412, 8. Kuna 493, 9. Capital 516, 10. Nampa 555, 11. Columbia 587.
Top individuals — 1. Maddie Cudworth, Timberline, 76; 2. Kaitlyn Fleming, Meridian, 76; 3. Tess Cowley, Eagle, 78; 4. Kaitlynn Deeble, Centennial, 80; 5. Ragan McGilvery, Columbia, 84; 6. Alyssa Lu, Boise, 84; 7. Madison Gridley, Rocky Mountain, 86; 8. Heather Kivi, Rocky Mountain, 87; 9. Jadyn Sutton, Mountain View, 87; 10. Caroline Conrad, Eagle, 88; 11. Livvy Nuxoll, Boise, 88.
Timberline (356) — Maddie Cudworth 76 (medalist), Alex Gordon 95, Sydney Catlin 91, Jadyn Baumgartner 94.
Eagle (363) — Tess Cowley 78, Caroline Conrad 88, Drue Carlson 93, Sara Miller 104.
Centennial (364) — Kaitlynn Deeble 80, Carlee Swenson 91, Kelsey Parker 95, Grace Simontan 98.
Rocky Mountain (380) — Heather Kivi 87, Madison Gridley 86, Ashley Hoppe 100, Raegan McCrady 107.
Mountain View (384) — Jadyn Sutton 87, Brooke Orr 104, Mackenzie Robins 100, Mandy Masters 93.
Boise (391) — Livvy Nuxoll 88, Alyssa Lu 84, Claire Whitman 104, Rachel Staley 115.
Meridian (412) — Kaitlyn Fleming 76, Kelsee Fleming 100, Paige Harris 117, Payton Thomas 119.
Kuna (493) — Kolbie Warr 103, Stacey Warr 91, Lauren Telfer 170, Tahya Hughes 129.
Capital (516) — Kayleesa Alwine 103, Afton Berry 131, Alyssa Thomas 121, Emily Garus 161.
Nampa (555) — Kennedy Melad 154, My’a Cabrera 116, Selah Peterson 151, Maddie Glauser 134.
Columbia (587) — Ragan McGilvery 84, Susan Waskosky 128, Amaya Rogers 184, Jaiden Garza 191.
Borah (NS) — Kate Kulchak 171, Bri Willer 124.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Top 2 teams and top 6 individuals to state
Team scores — 1. Middleton 407, 2. Bishop Kelly 410, 3. Vallivue 433, 4. Skyview 452, 5. Ridgevue 497, 6. Mountain Home 503.
Top individuals — 1. Hannah Holloway, Bishop Kelly, 86; 2. Kathryn Wagoner, Middleton, 90; 3. Leila Ayers, Mountain Home, 90; 4. Lizzy Godinho, Bishop Kelly, 96; 5. Hannah Gibbs, Skyview, 97; 6. (tie) Emily Elliott, Ridgevue; Grace Running, Bishop Kelly; Emalie Wood, Middleton, 100.
Middleton (407) — Kathryn Wagoner 90, Emalie Wood 100, Davis Wagoner 102, Kali Crawford 115.
Bishop Kelly (410) — Hannah Holloway 86 (medalist), Lizzy Godhino 96, Grace Running 100, Molly O’Brien 128.
Vallivue (433) — Sidney Johnson 112, Isabelle Gardner 114, Casimira Thomas 102, Emily Massoth 105.
Skyview (452) — Tori Gomez 111, Hannah Gibbs 97, Sadie Miller 125, Emma Miller 119.
Ridgevue (497) — Maya Elliott 108, Emily Elliott 100, Courtney Kearsley 140, Peyten Schreiber 149.
Mountain Home (503) — Leila Ayers 90, Madison Modde 136, Emily Desantis 139, Lauren Arrilaga 138.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Tuesday
Tee off at 9 a.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
TENNIS
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top nine placers per event to state
Tuesday-Thursday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
All events at Julia Davis, 9 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top five placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Caldwell, 1 p.m.
Girls singles at Vallivue, 2:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Nampa, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.
Girls singles at Vallivue, 8 a.m.
Boys doubles at Caldwell, 9:30 a.m.
Girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.
Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys singles, boys doubles, mixed doubles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.
Championships at Caldwell, 2 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top six placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow
MONDAY’S SCORES
Girls: Community School 3.5, Fruitland 2.5
Boys: Fruitland 3.5, Community School 2.5
TRACK & FIELD
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Mountain View
Individual events: Top nine to state
Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Thursday
Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.
Friday
Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Ridgevue
Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top three to state
Friday
Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Fruitland
Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Top two to state
Wednesday
Events begin at 3:30 p.m. with boys triple jump, boys discus, boys pole vault, girls triple jump, girls shot put, girls high jump; boys and girls 3,200 at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
1A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
