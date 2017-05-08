Varsity Extra

May 08, 2017 9:22 PM

Monday’s prep scores & highlights: Timberline girls golf defends district championship

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

HIGHLIGHTS

GIRLS GOLF

▪ Timberline sophomore Maddie Cudworth won the 5A District Three Tournament title on a one-hole playoff with Meridian’s Kaitlyn Fleming. Both girls shot a 4-over 76 at Shadow Valley Golf Course. The Wolves also claimed back-to-back team championships by seven strokes over Eagle.

▪ Middleton won its third straight 4A District Three Tournament championship by three strokes over Bishop Kelly at TimberStone Golf Course. BK senior Hannah Holloway was the top individual with a 14-over 86.

BOYS GOLF

▪ All five of Bishop Kelly’s golfers finished among the top seven as the Knights won the 4A District Three Tournament boys team championship by 36 strokes at TimberStone Golf Course. Knights senior Brody Bonfilio shot a 1-over 73 for medalist honors.

SOFTBALL

▪ Alex Wilson-Jenkins stole third and then scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning to help Capital defeat Kuna 6-5 in the first round of the 5A District Three Tournament. Meridian, Boise and Eagle also won first-round games.

BASEBALL

▪ Ninth-seeded Columbia upset No. 4 Mountain View 10-5 in the first round of the 5A District Three Tournament. Jordan Forrester earned the complete-game win, while Adrian Crain went 2-for-3 at the plate and Bryce Chafin added a double and two RBIs.

▪ Rocky Mountain opened the 5A District Three Tournament championship series with a 9-1 rout of Capital. Nolan Walker went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs, and Ethan Christianson pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win.

BASEBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

First round

At Capital

Timberline 10, Meridian 0 (5)

Kuna 5, Eagle 3

At Centennial

Columbia 10, Mountain View 5

Centennial 10, Borah 5

TUESDAY

Elimination games

At Mountain View

Game 5: Meridian (9-16) vs. Eagle (14-11), 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Mountain View (15-11) vs. Borah (15-11), 7 p.m.

Winners’ bracket

At Centennial

Game 7: Timberline (17-7) vs. Kuna (11-13), 4:30 p.m. (winner to state)

Game 8: Columbia (10-15) vs. Centennial (11-10-1), 7 p.m. (winner to state)

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Monday: Rocky Mountain 9, Capital 1

Tuesday: Rocky Mountain (18-5) at Capital (17-6), 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

ROCKY MTN. 9, CAPITAL 1

Capital

000

001

0

1

3

1

Rocky

402

030

x

9

8

1

Capital (17-6) — Hitters: Tristan Newell 1-2, Grayson Sterling 1-3, Coby Roberts 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Ethan Horner (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; JT Graning 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Rocky Mountain (18-5) — Hitters: Ryan Hansen 1-3, Kaden Hollow 3-3 (2 RBIs), Kase Ogata 1-3 (RBI), Nolan Walker 2-3 (2B, HR, 3 RBIs), Tyler Hollow 1-3 (2 RBIs). Pitchers: Ethan Christianson (W) 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 9 K; Kenny Bradley 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

COLUMBIA 10, MTN. VIEW 5

Columbia

000

513

1

10

9

0

Mtn. View

000

002

3

5

9

6

Columbia (10-15) — Hitters: Garret Turner 1-4 (RBI), Colton Makinster 1-5, Adrian Crain 2-3 (RBI), Bryce Chafin 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Carson Brown 1-4 (2 RBIs), Jordan Forrester 1-4, Hunter Fredrickson 2-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Forrester (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Mountain View (15-11) — Hitters: Carson Smith 3-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Charles Alandt 1-4 (2B, RBI), Riley Harrison 1-3 (2B, RBI), Boden Mills 1-3 (2B, RBI), Tanner McGrath 2-3, Juan Garcia 1-3. Pitchers: Ryan McCormick 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Devon Sharts 0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Jaydon Yancey 2.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Smith 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

KUNA 5, EAGLE 3

Kuna

100

000

4

5

8

3

Eagle

100

011

0

3

7

2

Kuna (11-13) — Hitters: Isaac Haws 2-3 (2B, 3 RBIs), Benjamin Haws 1-3 (RBI), Tyler Gossman 2-4 (RBI), Ty Gustin 2-3, Kyle McPeak 1-3. Pitchers: Summit Nell (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Eagle (14-11) — Hitters: Nicholls 2-4, Padillia 1-3, Guerrero 1-3, Best 1-3 (RBI), Schwers 1-3 (2B), Kennedy 1-3. Pitchers: Nicholls (L) 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Padillia 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

CENTENNIAL 10, BORAH 5

Centennial

141

200

2

10

16

2

Borah

050

000

0

5

1

2

Centennial (11-10-1) — Hitters: Logan Petet 3-4 (2B, 3 RBIs), Grayeson Bloom 2-5, Chad Martin 2-5 (3 RBIs), Alex Salsman 2-5 (RBI), Brock Ducharme 2-5 (2B, RBI), Zach Britt 1-2 (2B), Owen Viano 2-4 (RBI), Tanner Garman 2-4 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Petet (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.

Borah (15-11) — Hitters: Brett Hayes 1-3 (2B, 3 RBIs). Pitchers: Conner Larson (L) 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Brennan Toth 4 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

TIMBERLINE 10, MERIDIAN 0 (5)

Meridian

000

00

0

1

1

Timberline

004

24

10

9

1

Meridian (9-16) — Hitters: Joe Yrazabal 1-1. Pitchers: Carr (L) 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Dillon Mahana 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.

Timberline (17-7) — Hitters: Connor Riddle 1-3, Jonah Hultberg 1-2 (2 RBIs), Tomas Vizgirdas 2-3 (3 RBIs), Layton Wagner 2-2, Matt Stefanic 1-3 (RBI), Ayden Callahan 1-1, Evan Youde 1-1 (RBI). Pitchers: Wagner (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Game 1: No. 8 Emmett (4-18) at No. 1 Skyview (20-3), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Caldwell (8-13) at No. 4 Vallivue (12-11), 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mountain Home (7-16) at No. 2 Middleton (15-8), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Ridgevue (10-13) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (14-9), 5 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

At Payette

First round

Game 2: Homedale vs. Payette, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Parma vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

At high seed

Elimination games

Nampa Christian 8, McCall-Donnelly 0

Game 6: Cole Valley Christian vs. Marsing, no report

WEDNESDAY

At Melba

Third-place game

(Winner to state play-in game)

Game 7: Nampa Christian vs. Winner 6, 3 pm.

Championship

Game 8: Melba vs. New Plymouth, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

First round

At Boise

Boise 12, Timberline 0 (5)

Meridian 7, Rocky Mountain 5

At Timberline

Eagle 11, Mountain View 3

Capital 6, Kuna 5 (8)

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Timberline

Game 5: Timberline (10-16) vs. Rocky Mountain (15-7), 4 p.m.

Game 7: Mountain View (12-10) vs. Kuna (17-6), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

At Boise

Game 7: Boise (18-5) vs. Meridian (18-6), 4 p.m. (winner to state)

Game 8: Eagle (23-2) vs. Capital (18-8), 6 p.m. (winner to state)

WEDNESDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Boise

Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

At Timberline

Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

THURSDAY

Fifth place

At Timberline

Game 11: Loser 9 vs. Loser 10, 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game; loser eliminated)

Championship

At Boise

Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 6 p.m. (both to state)

BOISE 12, TIMBERLINE 0 (5)

Timberline

000

00

0

2

4

Boise

093

0x

12

11

0

Timberline (10-16) — Hitters: Tina Zito 2-3. Pitchers: Naomi Butterfield (L) 4 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Boise (18-5) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 3-3 (2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Eden Cook 1-3 (2 RBIs), Karsyn Zaragoza 2-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Taiana Round 1-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Revi Brown 1-2 (2B), Brittney Balderas 1-2, Hope Shimatsu 2-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Cook (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

MERIDIAN 7, ROCKY MTN. 5

Meridian

300

200

2

7

11

0

Rocky

100

200

2

5

12

1

Meridian (18-6) — Hitters: Sam DeSloover 1-4, Devon Stapleton 3-4 (2B), Lexi Knauss 2-4 (2 2Bs, RBI), Abigail Gagnon 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Deborah Overby 2-4 (2 RBIs), Ali Rice 1-3 (3B, RBI), Keana Reyes-Burke 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Jordyn Miller (W) 7 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Rocky Mountain (15-7) — Hitters: Kaylee Lamont 1-4 (HR, RBI), Megan Henard 4-4 (2B, HR, RBI), Katelyn Wilfert 1-4 (RBI), Kaylan Walker 2-4, Tommy McDonald 1-3 (2B, RBI), Jadyn Ahl 1-3, Megan Brisco 2-3 (3B, RBI). Pitchers: Wilfert (L) 11 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

EAGLE 11, MTN. VIEW 3

Mtn. View

000

300

0

3

8

2

Eagle

380

000

x

11

11

0

Mountain View (12-10) — Hitters: Emily Alandt 1-4, Alyssa Millemon 2-3, Rachel Mehl 2-3, Macayla Callison 1-2 (RBI), Karly Snooks 1-2 (RBI), Rylie Frei 1-3 (2B, RBI). Pitchers: Millemon (L) 6 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.

Eagle (23-2) — Hitters: Kelly Kukla 1-4, Rachel Menlove 1-4 (GS, 4 RBIs), Hailey Fisher 2-3, Autumn Moffat 1-4 (2B, RBI), Ashley O’Connor 3-3 (2B, HR, 4 RBIs), Gabi Peters 1-4, Delayna Waite 2-3 (2B, HR, RBI). Pitchers: Moffat (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

CAPITAL 6, KUNA 5 (8)

Capital

200

030

01

6

10

2

Kuna

002

001

20

5

6

2

Capital (18-8) — Hitters: Devanie Ferguson 1-4, Hanah Hazel 1-4, Sarah Williams 3-4 (2B), Nicole Powers 3-4 (HR, 2 RBIs), Shelby Ribordy 1-2 (2B, RBI), Alex Wilson-Jenkins 1-4 (RBI). Pitchers: Wilson-Jenkins (W) 8 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 6 K.

Kuna (17-6) — Hitters: Ivy Hommel 1-2 (RBI), Kaci Marshall 2-4 (2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Rylee Newman 2-3 (HR, RBI), Mickey Kleffner 1-2. Pitchers: Kleffner (L) 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Newman 2.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Game 1: No. 8 Skyview (4-19) at No. 1 Middleton (21-3), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (7-12) at No. 4 Vallivue (15-9), 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (4-19) at No. 2 Ridgevue (16-6-2), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Caldwell (9-12-1) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Elimination games

At high seed

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

At high seed

Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Homedale

TUESDAY

Play-in game

Game 1: Weiser vs. Parma, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 2: Payette vs. Fruitland, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Elimination game

Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 3 p.m.

Championship

Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 3 p.m. (winner to state)

Second-place game

Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 3 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

Game 1: Cole Valley Christian vs. McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Marsing vs. Nampa Christian at Melba, 4 p.m.

Second round

Game 3: Winner 1 at New Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 at Melba, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Falcon Crest

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Top 3 teams and top 7 individuals to state

Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 311, 2. Vallivue 347, 3. Ridgevue 364 (playoff), 4. Middleton 364, 5. Skyview 377, 6. Mountain Home 383, 7. Emmett 413.

Top individuals — 1. Brody Bonfilio, Bishop Kelly, 73; 2. Nick Roberts, Bishop Kelly, 77; 3. Marcus Egusquiza, Mountain Home, 78; 4. Sam Goodman, Bishop Kelly, 80; 5. Alec Dykas, Bishop Kelly, 81; 6. Coby Hess, Skyview, 83; 7. Spencer Judy, Bishop Kelly, 84.

Bishop Kelly (311) — Brody Bonfilio 73 (medalist), Sam Goodman 80, Nick Roberts 77, Alec Dykas 81.

Vallivue (347) — Lucas Clapp 85, Joey Carignan 92, Drew Clapp 85, Malone Levanger 85.

Ridgevue (364) — Luke Iles 85, Logan Forester 87, Jadon Law 97, Kenny Bonds 95.

Middleton (364) — Slade Weston 91, Tim Barningham 93, Wil Cheney 91, Kenneth Atwood 89.

Skyview (377) — Jack Cook 95, Coby Hess 83, Noah Burns 101, Tanner Ackerman 98.

Mountain Home (383) — Marcus Egusquiza 78, Michael Hoskins 93, Caelin Coggins 106, Tyrus Hansen 106.

Emmett (413) — Kade Heaton 100, Tyler Willis 108, Cael Farmworth 103, Jacob Patterson 102.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Tuesday

Tee off at 9 a.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Shadow Valley

Top 4 teams and top 11 individuals to state

Team scores — 1. Timberline 356, 2. Eagle 363, 3. Centennial 364, 4. Rocky Mountain 380, 5. Mountain View 384, 6. Boise 391, 7. Meridian 412, 8. Kuna 493, 9. Capital 516, 10. Nampa 555, 11. Columbia 587.

Top individuals — 1. Maddie Cudworth, Timberline, 76; 2. Kaitlyn Fleming, Meridian, 76; 3. Tess Cowley, Eagle, 78; 4. Kaitlynn Deeble, Centennial, 80; 5. Ragan McGilvery, Columbia, 84; 6. Alyssa Lu, Boise, 84; 7. Madison Gridley, Rocky Mountain, 86; 8. Heather Kivi, Rocky Mountain, 87; 9. Jadyn Sutton, Mountain View, 87; 10. Caroline Conrad, Eagle, 88; 11. Livvy Nuxoll, Boise, 88.

Timberline (356) — Maddie Cudworth 76 (medalist), Alex Gordon 95, Sydney Catlin 91, Jadyn Baumgartner 94.

Eagle (363) — Tess Cowley 78, Caroline Conrad 88, Drue Carlson 93, Sara Miller 104.

Centennial (364) — Kaitlynn Deeble 80, Carlee Swenson 91, Kelsey Parker 95, Grace Simontan 98.

Rocky Mountain (380) — Heather Kivi 87, Madison Gridley 86, Ashley Hoppe 100, Raegan McCrady 107.

Mountain View (384) — Jadyn Sutton 87, Brooke Orr 104, Mackenzie Robins 100, Mandy Masters 93.

Boise (391) — Livvy Nuxoll 88, Alyssa Lu 84, Claire Whitman 104, Rachel Staley 115.

Meridian (412) — Kaitlyn Fleming 76, Kelsee Fleming 100, Paige Harris 117, Payton Thomas 119.

Kuna (493) — Kolbie Warr 103, Stacey Warr 91, Lauren Telfer 170, Tahya Hughes 129.

Capital (516) — Kayleesa Alwine 103, Afton Berry 131, Alyssa Thomas 121, Emily Garus 161.

Nampa (555) — Kennedy Melad 154, My’a Cabrera 116, Selah Peterson 151, Maddie Glauser 134.

Columbia (587) — Ragan McGilvery 84, Susan Waskosky 128, Amaya Rogers 184, Jaiden Garza 191.

Borah (NS) — Kate Kulchak 171, Bri Willer 124.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Top 2 teams and top 6 individuals to state

Team scores — 1. Middleton 407, 2. Bishop Kelly 410, 3. Vallivue 433, 4. Skyview 452, 5. Ridgevue 497, 6. Mountain Home 503.

Top individuals — 1. Hannah Holloway, Bishop Kelly, 86; 2. Kathryn Wagoner, Middleton, 90; 3. Leila Ayers, Mountain Home, 90; 4. Lizzy Godinho, Bishop Kelly, 96; 5. Hannah Gibbs, Skyview, 97; 6. (tie) Emily Elliott, Ridgevue; Grace Running, Bishop Kelly; Emalie Wood, Middleton, 100.

Middleton (407) — Kathryn Wagoner 90, Emalie Wood 100, Davis Wagoner 102, Kali Crawford 115.

Bishop Kelly (410) — Hannah Holloway 86 (medalist), Lizzy Godhino 96, Grace Running 100, Molly O’Brien 128.

Vallivue (433) — Sidney Johnson 112, Isabelle Gardner 114, Casimira Thomas 102, Emily Massoth 105.

Skyview (452) — Tori Gomez 111, Hannah Gibbs 97, Sadie Miller 125, Emma Miller 119.

Ridgevue (497) — Maya Elliott 108, Emily Elliott 100, Courtney Kearsley 140, Peyten Schreiber 149.

Mountain Home (503) — Leila Ayers 90, Madison Modde 136, Emily Desantis 139, Lauren Arrilaga 138.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Tuesday

Tee off at 9 a.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

TENNIS

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top nine placers per event to state

Tuesday-Thursday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

All events at Julia Davis, 9 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top five placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Caldwell, 1 p.m.

Girls singles at Vallivue, 2:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Nampa, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.

Girls singles at Vallivue, 8 a.m.

Boys doubles at Caldwell, 9:30 a.m.

Girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.

Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 8 a.m.

Saturday

Boys singles, boys doubles, mixed doubles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.

Championships at Caldwell, 2 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top six placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow

 

MONDAY’S SCORES

Girls: Community School 3.5, Fruitland 2.5

Boys: Fruitland 3.5, Community School 2.5

TRACK & FIELD

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Mountain View

Individual events: Top nine to state

Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Thursday

Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.

Friday

Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Ridgevue

Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top three to state

Friday

Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Fruitland

Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Top two to state

Wednesday

Events begin at 3:30 p.m. with boys triple jump, boys discus, boys pole vault, girls triple jump, girls shot put, girls high jump; boys and girls 3,200 at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

1A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

