Bishop Kelly boys, Middleton girls win 4A district golf titles

All five of Bishop Kelly’s golfers finished among the top seven as the Knights won the 4A District Three Tournament boys team championship by 36 strokes Monday at TimberStone Golf Course.
BK combined for a 311 for its fourth straight title, while Vallivue (347) and Ridgevue (364) also qualified for next week’s state tournament at Pinecrest Golf Course in Idaho Falls.
The Knights have finished as the state runner-up the past four years.
Senior Brody Bonfilio shot a 1-over 73 for medalist honors, finishing four strokes ahead of teammate Nick Roberts (77) in second place. Sam Goodman (80) was fourth and Alec Dykas (81) fifth to complete the scoring for the Knights.
Mountain Home’s Marcus Egusquiza (78) and Skyview’s Coby Hess (83) qualified for state individually.
MIDDLETON GIRLS WIN BY NARROW MARGIN
The Middleton High girls finished three strokes ahead of Bishop Kelly to win the 4A District Three Tournament team title for the third consecutive year.
Both teams qualify for next week’s state tournament at Pinecrest Golf Course in Idaho Falls.
BK senior Hannah Holloway was the top individual with a 14-over 86, holding off Middleton’s Kathryn Wagoner and Mountain Home’s Leila Ayers, who each shot 90.
Wagoner, Emalie Wood (100), Davis Wagoner (102) and Kali Crawford combined for Middleton’s 407. Bishop Kelly finished at 410.
Ayers, Skyview’s Hannah Gibbs (97) and Ridgevue’s Emily Elliott (100) were individual state qualifiers.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
