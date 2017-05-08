Sophomore leads Timberline High to district girls golf title with playoff win

Timberline High sophomore Maddie Cudworth survived a one-hole playoff against Meridian senior Kaitlyn Fleming to win the 5A District Three Tournament individual girls golf title Monday at Shadow Valley Golf Course.
Both golfers shot 4-over 76 through 18 holes, and then tackled the par-4 10th to determine a winner. Cudworth parred the hole, while Fleming ended up with a bogey.
Cudworth’s win led the way for the Wolves, who won their second straight team title and fourth in program history with a 356. Freshman Sydney Catlin (91), senior Jadyn Baumgartner (94) and junior Alex Gordon (95) rounded out the scoring for Timberline.
“Having Maddie be able to shoot that 76 to get us started really helped us,” Timberline coach Todd Simpson said. “She was kind of the ring leader to get us a lead to start, and then our girls came through solid.”
Eagle (363), Centennial (364) and Rocky Mountain (380) also qualified for state, which is May 15-16 at Teton Lake Golf Course in Rexburg.
“We have a lot of really strong players. We just kind of have to rally everyone together and make sure everyone shoots to their potential,” Cudworth said. “It was pretty crazy though, because districts a lot of my team didn’t play up to their potential that I know they can all play to, so it was insane that we still won.
“Knowing that and going into state, we’re all really confident. Hopefully we can pull through and get a state title.”
Individual state qualifiers were Fleming, Columbia’s Ragan McGilvery (84), Boise’s Alyssa Lu (84) and Livvy Nuxoll (88), Rocky Mountain’s Madison Gridley (86) and Heather Kivi (87), and Mountain View’s Jadyn Sutton (87).
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422
