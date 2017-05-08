Varsity Extra athletes of the week: May 1-6

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
SOFTBALL
Sage Huggins, Middleton: The Vikings secured the 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed at the district tournament with a 13-1, five-inning victory over second-place Ridgevue. Huggins, a senior, went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs in the win.
BASEBALL
Adrian Crain, Columbia: The ninth-seeded Wildcats won a 5A District Three Tournament play-in game over Boise 4-2. Crain, a junior third baseman, spearheaded the victory with his bases-loaded triple to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning that helped Columbia overcome a two-run deficit.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Taylen Langin, Rocky Mountain: The junior and defending 5A state champion in the pole vault cleared her top height this season at the Twilight Invitational at Eagle High. Langin cleared 12 feet, 4 inches, which is 3 inches shy of matching the overall state meet record. It is also the state’s top vault of the season, according to athletic.net.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Jordan Heathcock, Jaymon Barrus, Magnus Hemingway & Caleb Hardy, Mountain View: The quartet already owns the fastest 4x100-meter relay time in the state this season, and they improved on their 4x200 relay time with a victory at the Twilight Invitational at Eagle High. Their time of 1 minute, 28.84 seconds is less than a second shy of the overall state meet record (1:27.85).
GIRLS TENNIS
Ashlyn Mills & Mariah Hilliard, Middleton: The senior girls doubles partners closed out their regular-season schedule unbeaten against 4A Southern Idaho Conference competition. Mills and Hilliard, who are both seniors and four-year lettermen, beat Vallivue 6-0, 6-1, Skyview 6-2, 6-2, and Mountain Home 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Koki Kitada, Emmett: It was a busy week for the Huskies’ No. 1 boys singles player, who competed in three 4A Southern Idaho Conference matches. Kitada defeated Vallivue’s Beau Maimer 6-2, 6-2, Skyview’s Abraham Stucki 6-0, 3-0 (retired), and Ridgevue’s Chance Carlson 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.
GIRLS GOLF
Maddie Cudworth, Timberline: The sophomore won the 13-team Jack Jones Invite at TimberStone Golf Course by one stroke. Cudworth carded a 5-over 77 as the Wolves also collected the team championship by three strokes.
BOYS GOLF
Sam Goodman, Bishop Kelly: The senior won the 15-team Jack Jones Invite at TimberStone Golf Course on a scorecard playoff. Goodman shot an even-par 72 along with Rocky Mountain’s Sam Tidd and Timberline’s Ben Arnzen. The Knights also edged Rocky Mountain by one stroke for the team win.
