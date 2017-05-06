Saturday’s prep scores & highlights: Ray’s bat, arm lift Columbia into district tourney

HIGLIGHTS
BASEBALL
▪ Columbia’s Brayden Ray ripped a bases-loaded triple to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading the Wildcats to a 4-2 win over Boise in a 5A District Three play-in game. Columbia trailed 2-0 entering the sixth. Ray also earned the win on the mound by throwing four scoreless innings.
SOFTBALL
▪ Macayla Callison hit a grand slam and Hannah Brooke threw a five-hit shutout as Mountain View routed Nampa 15-0 in five innings in the 5A District Three Tournament play-in round.
BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
Play-in round
Columbia 4, Boise 2; Boise (6-17) eliminated
Meridian 11, Nampa 8; Nampa (6-17) eliminated
MONDAY
First round
At Capital
Game 1: No. 10 Timberline (9-15) vs. No. 3 Timberline (16-7), 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Kuna (10-13) vs. No. 6 Eagle (14-10), 7 p.m.
At Centennial
Game 3: No. 9 Columbia (9-15) vs. No. 4 Mountain View (15-10), 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 8 Centennial (10-10-1) vs. No. 5 Borah (15-10), 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-three)
Monday: Capital (17-5) at Rocky Mountain (17-5), 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Rocky Mountain at Capital, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
MERIDIAN 11, NAMPA 8
Nampa
313
000
1
—
8
8
4
Meridian
100
406
x
—
11
11
3
Nampa (6-17) — Hitters: Caleb Carlson 2-4, Jeff Davidson 1-4 (RBI), Alex Bernal 1-2 (2 RBIs), Jonas Plew 1-5 (2 RBIs), Brenden Sayer 2-5 (RBI), Tanner Glascock 1-4 (RBI). Pitchers: Plew 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Carlson (L) 1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Dylan Blass 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Meridian (9-15) — Hitters: Adam Robbins 1-3 (2 RBIs), Trevor Wirz 3-4 (2 RBIs), Jake Saucerman 1-1 (3B, 2 RBIs), Joe Yrazabal 2-3 (3B, 2 RBIs), Conner Higginbotham 2-4, Dillon Mahana 1-3 (RBI), Brandon Macho 1-4 (RBI). Pitchers: Camden Elliott 1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Jared Watts 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Austyn Waynenberg (W) 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Pheonix Hanneman (S) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
COLUMBIA 4, BOISE 2
Boise
002
000
0
—
2
3
1
Columbia
000
004
x
—
4
8
2
Boise (6-17) — Hitters: Imbriani 1-3 (RBI), Mickelson 1-2, Ozuna 1-3. Pitchers: Massie (L) 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.
Columbia (9-15) — Hitters: Garret Turner 1-3 (2B), Colton Makinster 1-1, Brayden Ray 1-3, Adrian Crain 1-3 (3B, 3 RBIs), Bryce Chaffin 1-3 (RBI), Trevor Penrod 1-1, Jordan Forrester 1-3, Hunter Frederikson 1-3. Pitchers: Makinster 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Ray (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Game 1: No. 8 Emmett (4-18) at No. 1 Skyview (20-3), 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Caldwell (8-13) at No. 4 Vallivue (12-11), 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Mountain Home (7-16) at No. 2 Middleton (15-8), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Ridgevue (10-13) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (14-9), 5 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
At Payette
Play-in round
Parma 18, Weiser 2 (7)
TUESDAY
First round
Game 2: Homedale vs. Payette, 2 p.m.
Game 3: Parma vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY
First round
Marsing 8, McCall-Donnelly 7 (9)
SATURDAY
At Melba
First round
New Plymouth 10, Cole Valley Christian 1
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Melba 17, Marsing 6 (6)
New Plymouth 11, Nampa Christian 8
MONDAY
At high seed
Elimination games
Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Cole Valley Christian vs. Marsing, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
At Melba
Third-place game
(Winner to state play-in game)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 3 pm.
Championship
Game 8: Melba vs. New Plymouth, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY
Play-in round
Meridian 13, Columbia 0 (5); Columbia (0-24) eliminated
SATURDAY
Play-in round
Capital 7, Centennial 3; Centennial (3-17) eliminated
Mountain View 15, Nampa 0 (5); Nampa (6-19) eliminated
Timberline 7, Borah 3; Borah (4-18) eliminated
MONDAY
First round
At Boise
Game 1: No. 8 Timberline (10-15) vs. No. 1 Boise (17-5), 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Meridian (17-6) vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain (15-6), 6 p.m.
At Timberline
Game 3: No. 7 Mountain View (12-9) vs. No. 2 Eagle (22-2), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Capital (17-8) vs. No. 3 Kuna (17-5), 6 p.m.
MTN. VIEW 15, NAMPA 0 (5)
Nampa
000
00
—
0
5
2
Mtn. View
393
0x
—
15
12
0
Nampa (6-19) — Hitters: Katherine Tiffany 1-2, Liana Tiffany 2-2, Bianca Pina 1-2, Ynfiniti Sigman 1-2 (2B). Pitchers: Kayleigh Hibbard (L) 1.1 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 0 K; Camille Snead 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Sigman 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Mountain View (12-9) — Hitters: Emily Alandt 2-2 (RBI), Hannah Brooke 2-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Rachel Mehl 1-1 (2 RBIs), Karly Snooks 1-3 (RBI), Macayla Callison 1-3 (GS, 4 RBIs), Madeline Layman 1-2 (2B, RBI), Mari Peralta 2-2 (RBI), Alyssa Millemon 1-1, Rylie Frei 1-3. Pitchers: Brooke (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
TIMBERLINE 7, BORAH 3
Borah
003
000
0
—
3
7
2
Timberline
223
000
x
—
7
9
1
Borah (4-18) — Hitters: Amaya Bentley 1-3, Lily Gregory 2-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), S. Black 2-4 (2B, RBI), Isabel Longoria 1-3, Kate Jacobson 1-1. Pitchers: E. Wilde (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.
Timberline (10-15) — Hitters: Tina Zito 2-4 (3 RBIs), Jesse Tomlinson 2-4, Cassie Schmidt 1-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Carly Kawamura 1-4, Jordan Wallace 1-3, Ryan Tam 2-3. Pitchers: Naomi Butterfield (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.
CAPITAL 7, CENTENNIAL 3
Centennial
120
000
0
—
3
2
2
Capital
000
052
x
—
7
8
3
Centennial (3-17) — Hitters: Kaitlyn Kopke 1-3 (2B, RBI), Harper Piatt 1-3. Pitchers: Alicia Curry (L) 6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Capital (17-8) — Hitters: Devanie Ferguson 1-3 (3B, 2 RBIs), Hanah Hazel 2-3 (RBI), Nicole Powers 1-3, Shelby Ribordy 2-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Cloe Muir 1-3, Tiffany Douglas 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Game 1: No. 8 Skyview (4-19) at No. 1 Middleton (21-3), 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (7-12) at No. 4 Vallivue (15-9), 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (4-19) at No. 2 Ridgevue (16-6-2), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Caldwell (9-12-1) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Elimination games
At high seed
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
At high seed
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Homedale
TUESDAY
Play-in game
Game 1: Weiser vs. Parma, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 2: Payette vs. Fruitland, 3 p.m.
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Elimination game
Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 3 p.m.
Championship
Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 3 p.m. (winner to state)
Second-place game
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 3 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
Game 1: Cole Valley Christian vs. McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Marsing vs. Nampa Christian at Melba, 4 p.m.
Second round
Game 3: Winner 1 at New Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 at Melba, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Falcon Crest
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Monday
Tee off at 8 a.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Tuesday
Tee off at 9 a.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Shadow Valley
Monday
Tee off at 8 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Monday
Tee off at 8 a.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Tuesday
Tee off at 9 a.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
TENNIS
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top nine placers per event to state
Monday
Boys singles at Julia Davis Park, Borah, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, Fort Boise Park, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles, girls doubles, mixed doubles at Timberline, 4 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
All events at Julia Davis, 9 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top five placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Caldwell, 1 p.m.
Girls singles at Vallivue, 2:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Nampa, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.
Girls singles at Vallivue, 8 a.m.
Boys doubles at Caldwell, 9:30 a.m.
Girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.
Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys singles, boys doubles, mixed doubles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.
Championships at Caldwell, 2 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top six placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow
TRACK & FIELD
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Mountain View
Individual events: Top nine to state
Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Thursday
Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.
Friday
Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Ridgevue
Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top three to state
Friday
Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Fruitland
Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Top two to state
Wednesday
Events begin at 3:30 p.m. with boys triple jump, boys discus, boys pole vault, girls triple jump, girls shot put, girls high jump; boys and girls 3,200 at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
1A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
WOOD RIVER 8, CAPITAL 7
Wood River (9-1) — Turner Maza 1 goal, 2 assists; Matt Galgano 1 goal; Alex Daves 1 goal; Bodie Bennett 1 goal, 1 assist; Evan Telford 4 goals, 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Kevin Browder 8 saves.
Capital (5-4) — Andrew Thomas 2 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Beers 2 goals, 2 assists; Grayson Lauer 1 goal; Ammon Bowman 1 goal; Gavin Piva 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Drew Holstein 9 saves.
ROCKY MTN. 11, EAGLE 10
Rocky Mountain — Trevor Manu 3 goals, 1 assist; Tanner Underhill 3 goals; Erik Anderson 2 assists; Carson Plant 3 assists; Tucker Ewing 1 goal; Timmy Berard 3 goals; Chase Underhill 1 assist; Jerrick Latimer 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hunter Jardine 14 saves.
Eagle — Grant Egen 1 goal; Luke Favillo 4 goals, 2 assists; Mason Northcut 1 goal; Henry Surkamer 1 goal; Nik Gillihan 3 goals; Kevin Howard 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Dylon Leming 8 saves.
