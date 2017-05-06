Varsity Extra

May 06, 2017 7:54 PM

Saturday’s prep scores & highlights: Ray’s bat, arm lift Columbia into district tourney

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

HIGLIGHTS

BASEBALL

▪  Columbia’s Brayden Ray ripped a bases-loaded triple to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading the Wildcats to a 4-2 win over Boise in a 5A District Three play-in game. Columbia trailed 2-0 entering the sixth. Ray also earned the win on the mound by throwing four scoreless innings.

SOFTBALL

▪  Macayla Callison hit a grand slam and Hannah Brooke threw a five-hit shutout as Mountain View routed Nampa 15-0 in five innings in the 5A District Three Tournament play-in round.

RELATED: See full district baseball and softball brackets here.

BASEBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY

Play-in round

Columbia 4, Boise 2; Boise (6-17) eliminated

Meridian 11, Nampa 8; Nampa (6-17) eliminated

MONDAY

First round

At Capital

Game 1: No. 10 Timberline (9-15) vs. No. 3 Timberline (16-7), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Kuna (10-13) vs. No. 6 Eagle (14-10), 7 p.m.

At Centennial

Game 3: No. 9 Columbia (9-15) vs. No. 4 Mountain View (15-10), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 8 Centennial (10-10-1) vs. No. 5 Borah (15-10), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Monday: Capital (17-5) at Rocky Mountain (17-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Rocky Mountain at Capital, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

MERIDIAN 11, NAMPA 8

Nampa

313

000

1

8

8

4

Meridian

100

406

x

11

11

3

Nampa (6-17) — Hitters: Caleb Carlson 2-4, Jeff Davidson 1-4 (RBI), Alex Bernal 1-2 (2 RBIs), Jonas Plew 1-5 (2 RBIs), Brenden Sayer 2-5 (RBI), Tanner Glascock 1-4 (RBI). Pitchers: Plew 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Carlson (L) 1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Dylan Blass 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Meridian (9-15) — Hitters: Adam Robbins 1-3 (2 RBIs), Trevor Wirz 3-4 (2 RBIs), Jake Saucerman 1-1 (3B, 2 RBIs), Joe Yrazabal 2-3 (3B, 2 RBIs), Conner Higginbotham 2-4, Dillon Mahana 1-3 (RBI), Brandon Macho 1-4 (RBI). Pitchers: Camden Elliott 1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Jared Watts 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Austyn Waynenberg (W) 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Pheonix Hanneman (S) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

COLUMBIA 4, BOISE 2

Boise

002

000

0

2

3

1

Columbia

000

004

x

4

8

2

Boise (6-17) — Hitters: Imbriani 1-3 (RBI), Mickelson 1-2, Ozuna 1-3. Pitchers: Massie (L) 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.

Columbia (9-15) — Hitters: Garret Turner 1-3 (2B), Colton Makinster 1-1, Brayden Ray 1-3, Adrian Crain 1-3 (3B, 3 RBIs), Bryce Chaffin 1-3 (RBI), Trevor Penrod 1-1, Jordan Forrester 1-3, Hunter Frederikson 1-3. Pitchers: Makinster 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Ray (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Game 1: No. 8 Emmett (4-18) at No. 1 Skyview (20-3), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Caldwell (8-13) at No. 4 Vallivue (12-11), 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mountain Home (7-16) at No. 2 Middleton (15-8), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Ridgevue (10-13) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (14-9), 5 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY

At Payette

Play-in round

Parma 18, Weiser 2 (7)

TUESDAY

First round

Game 2: Homedale vs. Payette, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Parma vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

First round

Marsing 8, McCall-Donnelly 7 (9)

SATURDAY

At Melba

First round

New Plymouth 10, Cole Valley Christian 1

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Melba 17, Marsing 6 (6)

New Plymouth 11, Nampa Christian 8

MONDAY

At high seed

Elimination games

Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Cole Valley Christian vs. Marsing, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

At Melba

Third-place game

(Winner to state play-in game)

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 3 pm.

Championship

Game 8: Melba vs. New Plymouth, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

Play-in round

Meridian 13, Columbia 0 (5); Columbia (0-24) eliminated

SATURDAY

Play-in round

Capital 7, Centennial 3; Centennial (3-17) eliminated

Mountain View 15, Nampa 0 (5); Nampa (6-19) eliminated

Timberline 7, Borah 3; Borah (4-18) eliminated

MONDAY

First round

At Boise

Game 1: No. 8 Timberline (10-15) vs. No. 1 Boise (17-5), 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Meridian (17-6) vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain (15-6), 6 p.m.

At Timberline

Game 3: No. 7 Mountain View (12-9) vs. No. 2 Eagle (22-2), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Capital (17-8) vs. No. 3 Kuna (17-5), 6 p.m.

MTN. VIEW 15, NAMPA 0 (5)

Nampa

000

00

0

5

2

Mtn. View

393

0x

15

12

0

Nampa (6-19) — Hitters: Katherine Tiffany 1-2, Liana Tiffany 2-2, Bianca Pina 1-2, Ynfiniti Sigman 1-2 (2B). Pitchers: Kayleigh Hibbard (L) 1.1 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 0 K; Camille Snead 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Sigman 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Mountain View (12-9) — Hitters: Emily Alandt 2-2 (RBI), Hannah Brooke 2-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Rachel Mehl 1-1 (2 RBIs), Karly Snooks 1-3 (RBI), Macayla Callison 1-3 (GS, 4 RBIs), Madeline Layman 1-2 (2B, RBI), Mari Peralta 2-2 (RBI), Alyssa Millemon 1-1, Rylie Frei 1-3. Pitchers: Brooke (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

TIMBERLINE 7, BORAH 3

Borah

003

000

0

3

7

2

Timberline

223

000

x

7

9

1

Borah (4-18) — Hitters: Amaya Bentley 1-3, Lily Gregory 2-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), S. Black 2-4 (2B, RBI), Isabel Longoria 1-3, Kate Jacobson 1-1. Pitchers: E. Wilde (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.

Timberline (10-15) — Hitters: Tina Zito 2-4 (3 RBIs), Jesse Tomlinson 2-4, Cassie Schmidt 1-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Carly Kawamura 1-4, Jordan Wallace 1-3, Ryan Tam 2-3. Pitchers: Naomi Butterfield (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

CAPITAL 7, CENTENNIAL 3

Centennial

120

000

0

3

2

2

Capital

000

052

x

7

8

3

Centennial (3-17) — Hitters: Kaitlyn Kopke 1-3 (2B, RBI), Harper Piatt 1-3. Pitchers: Alicia Curry (L) 6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

Capital (17-8) — Hitters: Devanie Ferguson 1-3 (3B, 2 RBIs), Hanah Hazel 2-3 (RBI), Nicole Powers 1-3, Shelby Ribordy 2-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Cloe Muir 1-3, Tiffany Douglas 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Alex Wilson-Jenkins (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Game 1: No. 8 Skyview (4-19) at No. 1 Middleton (21-3), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (7-12) at No. 4 Vallivue (15-9), 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (4-19) at No. 2 Ridgevue (16-6-2), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Caldwell (9-12-1) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Elimination games

At high seed

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

At high seed

Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Homedale

TUESDAY

Play-in game

Game 1: Weiser vs. Parma, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 2: Payette vs. Fruitland, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Elimination game

Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 3 p.m.

Championship

Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 3 p.m. (winner to state)

Second-place game

Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 3 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

Game 1: Cole Valley Christian vs. McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Marsing vs. Nampa Christian at Melba, 4 p.m.

Second round

Game 3: Winner 1 at New Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 at Melba, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Falcon Crest

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Monday

Tee off at 8 a.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Tuesday

Tee off at 9 a.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Shadow Valley

Monday

Tee off at 8 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Monday

Tee off at 8 a.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Tuesday

Tee off at 9 a.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

TENNIS

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top nine placers per event to state

Monday

Boys singles at Julia Davis Park, Borah, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, Fort Boise Park, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles, girls doubles, mixed doubles at Timberline, 4 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

All events at Julia Davis, 9 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top five placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Caldwell, 1 p.m.

Girls singles at Vallivue, 2:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Nampa, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.

Girls singles at Vallivue, 8 a.m.

Boys doubles at Caldwell, 9:30 a.m.

Girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.

Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 8 a.m.

Saturday

Boys singles, boys doubles, mixed doubles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.

Championships at Caldwell, 2 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top six placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow

TRACK & FIELD

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Mountain View

Individual events: Top nine to state

Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Thursday

Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.

Friday

Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Ridgevue

Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top three to state

Friday

Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Fruitland

Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Top two to state

Wednesday

Events begin at 3:30 p.m. with boys triple jump, boys discus, boys pole vault, girls triple jump, girls shot put, girls high jump; boys and girls 3,200 at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

1A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

WOOD RIVER 8, CAPITAL 7

Wood River (9-1) — Turner Maza 1 goal, 2 assists; Matt Galgano 1 goal; Alex Daves 1 goal; Bodie Bennett 1 goal, 1 assist; Evan Telford 4 goals, 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Kevin Browder 8 saves.

Capital (5-4) — Andrew Thomas 2 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Beers 2 goals, 2 assists; Grayson Lauer 1 goal; Ammon Bowman 1 goal; Gavin Piva 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Drew Holstein 9 saves.

ROCKY MTN. 11, EAGLE 10

Rocky Mountain — Trevor Manu 3 goals, 1 assist; Tanner Underhill 3 goals; Erik Anderson 2 assists; Carson Plant 3 assists; Tucker Ewing 1 goal; Timmy Berard 3 goals; Chase Underhill 1 assist; Jerrick Latimer 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hunter Jardine 14 saves.

Eagle — Grant Egen 1 goal; Luke Favillo 4 goals, 2 assists; Mason Northcut 1 goal; Henry Surkamer 1 goal; Nik Gillihan 3 goals; Kevin Howard 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Dylon Leming 8 saves.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Borah's Binder family, tennis go hand in hand

Borah's Binder family, tennis go hand in hand 1:01

Borah's Binder family, tennis go hand in hand
Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 2:05

Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day'
Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches 1:35

Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches

View More Video

Sports Videos