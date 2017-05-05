Varsity Extra

May 05, 2017 6:55 PM

Friday’s prep scores & highlights: Meridian softball eliminates Columbia

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

HIGHLIGHTS

SOFTBALL

▪ Meridian won its 5A District Three Tournament play-in game 13-0 in five innings against Columbia. Jordyn Miller tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and allowing only one walk. Abigail Gagnon added a home run and four RBIs, and four Warriors recorded multiple hits.

See district baseball and softball brackets here.

BASEBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY

Play-in round

No. 12 Boise (6-16) at No. 9 Columbia (8-15), 1 p.m.

No. 11 Nampa (6-16) at No. 10 Meridian (8-15), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

First round

At Capital

Game 1: Lowest seed left vs. No. 3 Timberline (16-7), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Kuna (10-13) vs. No. 6 Eagle (14-10), 7 p.m.

At Centennial

Game 3: Highest seed left vs. No. 4 Mountain View (15-10), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 8 Centennial (10-10-1) vs. No. 5 Borah (15-10), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Monday: Capital (17-5) at Rocky Mountain (17-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Rocky Mountain at Capital, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Game 1: No. 8 Emmett (4-18) at No. 1 Skyview (20-3), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Caldwell (8-13) at No. 4 Vallivue (12-11), 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mountain Home (7-16) at No. 2 Middleton (15-8), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Ridgevue (10-13) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (14-9), 5 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY

At Payette

Play-in round

Game 1: Parma vs. Weiser, noon

TUESDAY

First round

Game 2: Homedale vs. Payette, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

First round

Game 1: McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinals

At Melba

(Winners to state)

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Melba, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Nampa Christian, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

Play-in round

Meridian 13, Columbia 0 (5); Columbia (0-24) eliminated

SATURDAY

Play-in round

No. 11 Centennial (3-16) at No. 6 Capital (16-8), 4 p.m.

No. 10 Nampa (6-18) at No. 7 Mountain View (11-9), noon

No. 9 Borah (4-17) at No. 8 Timberline (9-15), noon

MONDAY

First round

At Boise

Game 1: Lowest seed left vs. No. 1 Boise (17-5), 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Meridian (17-6) vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain (15-6), 6 p.m.

At Timberline

Game 3: Second lowest seed left vs. No. 2 Eagle (22-2), 4 p.m.

Game 4: Second highest seed left vs. No. 3 Kuna (17-5), 6 p.m.

MERIDIAN 13, COLUMBIA 0 (5)

Columbia

000

00

0

2

4

Meridian

004

9x

13

12

3

Columbia (0-24) — Hitters: A. Miller 1-3 (3B), C. Campbell 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: J. Bromley (L) 3.2 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; M. Lechuga 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Meridian (17-6) — Hitters: Sam DeSloover 1-4 (2 RBIs), Devon Stapleton 2-3 (2 RBIs), Abigail Gagnon 1-2 (HR, 4 RBIs), Deborah Overby 2-3, Ali Rice 1-2, Holly Brink 2-3 (2 RBIs), Keana Reyes-Burke 3-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Jordyn Miller (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

At high seed

Game 1: No. 8 Skyview (4-19) at No. 1 Middleton (21-3), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (7-12) at No. 4 Vallivue (15-9), 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (4-19) at No. 2 Ridgevue (16-6-2), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Caldwell (9-12-1) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Elimination games

At high seed

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

At high seed

Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Homedale

TUESDAY

Play-in game

Game 1: Weiser vs. Parma, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 2: Payette vs. Fruitland, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Elimination game

Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 3 p.m.

Championship

Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 3 p.m. (winner to state)

Second-place game

Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 3 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY

First round

Game 1: Cole Valley Christian vs. McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Marsing vs. Nampa Christian at Melba, 4 p.m.

Second round

Game 3: Winner 1 at New Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 at Melba, 6 p.m.

 

OTHER SCORES

Horseshoe Bend 9, Notus 4

BOYS GOLF

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Falcon Crest

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Monday

Tee off at 8 a.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Tuesday

Tee off at 9 a.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Shadow Valley

Monday

Tee off at 8 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Monday

Tee off at 8 a.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At TimberStone

Tuesday

Tee off at 9 a.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Meadow Creek, New Meadows

Tuesday

Tee off at 11 a.m.

TENNIS

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top nine placers per event to state

Monday

Boys singles at Julia Davis Park, Borah, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, Fort Boise Park, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles, girls doubles, mixed doubles at Timberline, 4 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

All events at Julia Davis, 9 a.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top five placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Caldwell, 1 p.m.

Girls singles at Vallivue, 2:30 p.m.

Boys doubles at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.

Girls doubles at Nampa, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.

Girls singles at Vallivue, 8 a.m.

Boys doubles at Caldwell, 9:30 a.m.

Girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.

Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 8 a.m.

Saturday

Boys singles, boys doubles, mixed doubles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.

Girls singles, girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.

Championships at Caldwell, 2 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Top six placers per event to state

Thursday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.

Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.

Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.

Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow

TRACK & FIELD

LATE THURSDAY

BOISE CITY MEET

At Bishop Kelly

Girls

Team scores: 1. Bishop Kelly 198.5; 2. Borah 145.5; 3. Boise 130; 4. Timberline 95; 5. Capital 78. 100 meters: 1, Kirtley, Payton, Bishop Kelly, 12.95. 2, Troescher, Rebecca, Bishop Kelly, 13.04. 3, Bowens, Tristin, Capital, 13.04. 200: 1, Troescher, Rebecca, Bishop Kelly, 26.19. 2, Kirtley, Payton, Bishop Kelly, 26.70. 3, McBride, Payton, Borah, 26.73. 400: 1, Corpus, Kiana, Borah, 59.90. 2, McBride, Payton, Borah, 1:00.41. 3, Stillman, Sena, Bishop Kelly, 1:01.29. 800: 1, Roldan, Presley, Timberline, 2:18.52. 2, Crookham-Guy, Grace, Boise, 2:19.31. 3, Taylor, Kari, Capital, 2:22.46. 1,600: 1, Jensen, Eve, Boise, 5:07.98. 2, Liebich, Maggie, Boise, 5:12.46. 3, Delorey, Megan, Timberline, 5:13.13. 3,200: 1, Sudac, Maddie, Timberline, 12:29.90. 2, Park, Tessa, Boise, 12:37.99. 3, Thompson, Hope, Timberline, 12:42.05. 100 hurdles: 1, Schmidt, Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 15.30. 2, Cole, Emma, Capital, 15.79. 3, Carter, Linden, Boise, 16.24. 300 hurdles: 1, Elwer, Lauren, Bishop Kelly, 47.40. 2, Cole, Emma, Capital, 47.91. 3, Nelson, Macie, Borah, 48.08. 4x100 relay: 1, Bishop Kelly 49.51. 2, Borah 50.00. 3, Timberline (Boise) 50.41. 4x200: 1, Borah 1:44.50. 2, Bishop Kelly 1:46.41. 3, Timberline (Boise) 1:46.59. 4x400: 1, Borah 4:03.17. 2, Timberline (Boise) 4:10.65. 3, Capital 4:14.29. High jump: 1, Schmidt, Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 5-4. 2, Carter, Linden, Boise, 5-0. 3, Klinge, Makena, Boise, 4-10. Pole vault: 1, Tekippe, Aly, Bishop Kelly, 11-0. 2, Kiser, Sierra, Boise, 10-6. 3, Maloney, Maya, Boise, 10-6. Long jump: 1, Tekippe, Aly, Bishop Kelly, 18-1.75. 2, Schmidt, Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 17-3.50. 3, Johnson, Olivia, Bishop Kelly, 16-6.75. Triple jump: 1, Elwer, Olivia, Bishop Kelly, 32-0. 2, Delfierro, Gabbie, Timberline, 31-6. 3, Smith, Lucy, Boise, 31-2. Shot put: 1, Camp, Robin, Borah, 36-9. 2, Lawson, Espie, Bishop Kelly, 33-5. 3, Weremecki, Mykala, Borah, 33-0.50. Discus: 1, Weremecki, Mykala, Borah, 112-0. 2, Saum, Jessa, Timberline, 110-3. 3, Camp, Robin, Borah, 94-9.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Borah 166 ; 2. Capital 155.5; 3. Bishop Kelly 142.34; 4. Boise 106.34; 5. Timberline 99.67. 100: 1, Forehand, Khalil, Bishop Kelly, 11.22. 2, Edward, Cedrick, Timberline, 11.55. 3, Foley, Cameron, Bishop Kelly, 11.56. 200: 1, Chapman, Hunter, Borah, 22.93. 2, Balandin, Dmitry, Borah, 23.22. 3, Williams, Delstrom, Borah, 23.61. 400: 1, Chapman, Tanner, Borah, 50.45. 2, Greenlee, Gibson, Borah, 50.52. 3, Gray, Alijah, Capital, 51.10. 800: 1, Stamper, Caleb, Timberline, 1:56.65. 2, Sykes, Jeran, Timberline, 2:01.83. 3, Russell, Nicholas, Bishop Kelly, 2:04.30. 1,600: 1, Matan, Siyad, Borah, 4:25.47. 2, Russell, Nicholas, Bishop Kelly, 4:28.13. 3, Kosche, Reuben, Boise, 4:31.29. 3,200: 1, Kirk, David (Graf), Boise, 10:03.30. 2, Lambert, Ian, Borah, 10:22.26. 3, Fritz, Josh, Boise, 10:27.34. 110 hurdles: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 15.75. 2, Pagan, Alex, Bishop Kelly, 15.78. 3, Lindsey, Reed, Bishop Kelly, 16.53. 300 hurdles: 1, Slattery, William, Boise, 39.38. 2, Pagan, Alex, Bishop Kelly, 39.92. 3, Munch, Oliver, Boise, 40.08. 4x100 relay: 1, Bishop Kelly 42.94. 2, Borah 43.21. 3, Timberline 45.07. 4x200: 1, Borah 1:30.86. 2, Timberline 1:31.12. 3, Boise 1:31.69. 4x400: 1, Borah 3:22.82. 2, Timberline 3:23.47. 3, Capital 3:24.15. 4x800: 1, Borah 11:33.76. High jump: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 6-7. 2, Greenlee, Lucas, Borah, 6-0. 3, Clouthier, Kobe, Capital, 6-0. Pole vault: 1, Nims, Seth, Boise, 14-6. 2, Care, Samuel, Boise, 13-6. 3, Dickenson, Charles, Capital, 13-0. Long jump: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 23-0. 2, Sengelmann, Vince, Bishop Kelly, 21-8.50. 3, Bindner, Alec, Capital, 21-1. Triple jump: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 46-4. 2, Bindner, Alec, Capital, 43-7. 3, Sengelmann, Vince, Bishop Kelly, 42-0. Shot put: 1, Dye, Payton, Capital, 48-2.50. 2, Cantrell, Daniel, Bishop Kelly, 47-8. 3, Hruby, Ben, Bishop Kelly, 46-11. Discus: 1, Hruby, Ben, Bishop Kelly, 158-5. 2, Dye, Payton, Capital, 143-9. 3, Cantrell, Daniel, Bishop Kelly, 142-11.

5A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Mountain View

Individual events: Top nine to state

Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Thursday

Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.

Friday

Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Ridgevue

Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top three to state

Friday

Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At Fruitland

Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Top two to state

Wednesday

Events begin at 3:30 p.m. with boys triple jump, boys discus, boys pole vault, girls triple jump, girls shot put, girls high jump; boys and girls 3,200 at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state

Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

1A DISTRICT THREE MEET

At New Plymouth

Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state

Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state

Friday

Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

LATE THURSDAY

ROCKY MTN. 10, TIMBERLINE 5

Rocky Mountain — Trevor Manu 2 goals; Tanner Underhill 2 goals; Chase Underhill 1 goal, 1 assist; Timmy Berard 3 goals, 2 assists; Erik Anderson 1 assist; Carson Plant 1 goal, 1 assist; Tucker Ewing 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hunter Jardine 10 saves.

Timberline — Keegan Kerkman 2 goals; Nate Taylor 1 goal; Luke Branscomb 1 goal; Ed Osterberger 1 assist; Gordon McGuire 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Fleming 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Connor Duncan 6 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

LATE THURSDAY

EAGLE 20, BISHOP KELLY 4

Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephensen 1 goal; Emma Grant 1 goal; Caroline Nist 1 goal; Julia Smith 1 goal; Adriana Berriochoa 2 assists. Goalkeeper: not provided.

Eagle — Josie Ewing 1 goal; Hannah Victor 2 goals; Meredith Teel 5 goals, 1 assist; Audra Deakins 4 goals; Katelyn Gliege 1 goal; Anya Szentes 4 assists; Maddie Northcut 1 goal; Brookelynn Stone 5 goals, 2 assists; Tayllor Deim 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 11 saves.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Track: Cascade, Council, Garden Valley, Meadows Valley, Salmon River, Tri-Valley at Long Pin Championship at Payette Lakes Middle School, McCall, 10 a.m.

