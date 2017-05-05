Friday’s prep scores & highlights: Meridian softball eliminates Columbia

HIGHLIGHTS
SOFTBALL
▪ Meridian won its 5A District Three Tournament play-in game 13-0 in five innings against Columbia. Jordyn Miller tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and allowing only one walk. Abigail Gagnon added a home run and four RBIs, and four Warriors recorded multiple hits.
See district baseball and softball brackets here.
BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
Play-in round
No. 12 Boise (6-16) at No. 9 Columbia (8-15), 1 p.m.
No. 11 Nampa (6-16) at No. 10 Meridian (8-15), 1 p.m.
MONDAY
First round
At Capital
Game 1: Lowest seed left vs. No. 3 Timberline (16-7), 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Kuna (10-13) vs. No. 6 Eagle (14-10), 7 p.m.
At Centennial
Game 3: Highest seed left vs. No. 4 Mountain View (15-10), 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 8 Centennial (10-10-1) vs. No. 5 Borah (15-10), 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-three)
Monday: Capital (17-5) at Rocky Mountain (17-5), 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Rocky Mountain at Capital, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Game 1: No. 8 Emmett (4-18) at No. 1 Skyview (20-3), 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Caldwell (8-13) at No. 4 Vallivue (12-11), 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Mountain Home (7-16) at No. 2 Middleton (15-8), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Ridgevue (10-13) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (14-9), 5 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
At Payette
Play-in round
Game 1: Parma vs. Weiser, noon
TUESDAY
First round
Game 2: Homedale vs. Payette, 2 p.m.
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY
First round
Game 1: McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 5 p.m.
Game 2: Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Semifinals
At Melba
(Winners to state)
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Melba, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Nampa Christian, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY
Play-in round
Meridian 13, Columbia 0 (5); Columbia (0-24) eliminated
SATURDAY
Play-in round
No. 11 Centennial (3-16) at No. 6 Capital (16-8), 4 p.m.
No. 10 Nampa (6-18) at No. 7 Mountain View (11-9), noon
No. 9 Borah (4-17) at No. 8 Timberline (9-15), noon
MONDAY
First round
At Boise
Game 1: Lowest seed left vs. No. 1 Boise (17-5), 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Meridian (17-6) vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain (15-6), 6 p.m.
At Timberline
Game 3: Second lowest seed left vs. No. 2 Eagle (22-2), 4 p.m.
Game 4: Second highest seed left vs. No. 3 Kuna (17-5), 6 p.m.
MERIDIAN 13, COLUMBIA 0 (5)
Columbia
000
00
—
0
2
4
Meridian
004
9x
—
13
12
3
Columbia (0-24) — Hitters: A. Miller 1-3 (3B), C. Campbell 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: J. Bromley (L) 3.2 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; M. Lechuga 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Meridian (17-6) — Hitters: Sam DeSloover 1-4 (2 RBIs), Devon Stapleton 2-3 (2 RBIs), Abigail Gagnon 1-2 (HR, 4 RBIs), Deborah Overby 2-3, Ali Rice 1-2, Holly Brink 2-3 (2 RBIs), Keana Reyes-Burke 3-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Jordyn Miller (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
At high seed
Game 1: No. 8 Skyview (4-19) at No. 1 Middleton (21-3), 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (7-12) at No. 4 Vallivue (15-9), 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (4-19) at No. 2 Ridgevue (16-6-2), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Caldwell (9-12-1) at No. 3 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Elimination games
At high seed
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
At high seed
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 5 p.m. (winner to state)
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Homedale
TUESDAY
Play-in game
Game 1: Weiser vs. Parma, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 2: Payette vs. Fruitland, 3 p.m.
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Elimination game
Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 3 p.m.
Championship
Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 3 p.m. (winner to state)
Second-place game
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 3 p.m. (winner to state; runner-up to state play-in game)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY
First round
Game 1: Cole Valley Christian vs. McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Marsing vs. Nampa Christian at Melba, 4 p.m.
Second round
Game 3: Winner 1 at New Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 at Melba, 6 p.m.
OTHER SCORES
Horseshoe Bend 9, Notus 4
BOYS GOLF
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Falcon Crest
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Monday
Tee off at 8 a.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Tuesday
Tee off at 9 a.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Shadow Valley
Monday
Tee off at 8 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Monday
Tee off at 8 a.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At TimberStone
Tuesday
Tee off at 9 a.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Meadow Creek, New Meadows
Tuesday
Tee off at 11 a.m.
TENNIS
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top nine placers per event to state
Monday
Boys singles at Julia Davis Park, Borah, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, Fort Boise Park, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles, girls doubles, mixed doubles at Timberline, 4 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.
Girls singles at Capital, 4:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Julia Davis Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Fort Boise, 4:30 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Borah, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
All events at Julia Davis, 9 a.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top five placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Caldwell, 1 p.m.
Girls singles at Vallivue, 2:30 p.m.
Boys doubles at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.
Girls doubles at Nampa, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.
Girls singles at Vallivue, 8 a.m.
Boys doubles at Caldwell, 9:30 a.m.
Girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.
Mixed doubles at Jefferson Middle School, 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys singles, boys doubles, mixed doubles at Caldwell, 8 a.m.
Girls singles, girls doubles at College of Idaho, 8 a.m.
Championships at Caldwell, 2 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Top six placers per event to state
Thursday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys singles at Parma, 4 p.m.
Girls singles at Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Boys doubles at Payette Primary, 4 p.m.
Girls doubles at McCain Middle School, Payette, 4 p.m.
Mixed doubles at Mesa Park, Fruitland, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place matches at Fruitland, 9 a.m.; championship matches to follow
TRACK & FIELD
LATE THURSDAY
BOISE CITY MEET
At Bishop Kelly
Girls
Team scores: 1. Bishop Kelly 198.5; 2. Borah 145.5; 3. Boise 130; 4. Timberline 95; 5. Capital 78. 100 meters: 1, Kirtley, Payton, Bishop Kelly, 12.95. 2, Troescher, Rebecca, Bishop Kelly, 13.04. 3, Bowens, Tristin, Capital, 13.04. 200: 1, Troescher, Rebecca, Bishop Kelly, 26.19. 2, Kirtley, Payton, Bishop Kelly, 26.70. 3, McBride, Payton, Borah, 26.73. 400: 1, Corpus, Kiana, Borah, 59.90. 2, McBride, Payton, Borah, 1:00.41. 3, Stillman, Sena, Bishop Kelly, 1:01.29. 800: 1, Roldan, Presley, Timberline, 2:18.52. 2, Crookham-Guy, Grace, Boise, 2:19.31. 3, Taylor, Kari, Capital, 2:22.46. 1,600: 1, Jensen, Eve, Boise, 5:07.98. 2, Liebich, Maggie, Boise, 5:12.46. 3, Delorey, Megan, Timberline, 5:13.13. 3,200: 1, Sudac, Maddie, Timberline, 12:29.90. 2, Park, Tessa, Boise, 12:37.99. 3, Thompson, Hope, Timberline, 12:42.05. 100 hurdles: 1, Schmidt, Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 15.30. 2, Cole, Emma, Capital, 15.79. 3, Carter, Linden, Boise, 16.24. 300 hurdles: 1, Elwer, Lauren, Bishop Kelly, 47.40. 2, Cole, Emma, Capital, 47.91. 3, Nelson, Macie, Borah, 48.08. 4x100 relay: 1, Bishop Kelly 49.51. 2, Borah 50.00. 3, Timberline (Boise) 50.41. 4x200: 1, Borah 1:44.50. 2, Bishop Kelly 1:46.41. 3, Timberline (Boise) 1:46.59. 4x400: 1, Borah 4:03.17. 2, Timberline (Boise) 4:10.65. 3, Capital 4:14.29. High jump: 1, Schmidt, Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 5-4. 2, Carter, Linden, Boise, 5-0. 3, Klinge, Makena, Boise, 4-10. Pole vault: 1, Tekippe, Aly, Bishop Kelly, 11-0. 2, Kiser, Sierra, Boise, 10-6. 3, Maloney, Maya, Boise, 10-6. Long jump: 1, Tekippe, Aly, Bishop Kelly, 18-1.75. 2, Schmidt, Lindsey, Bishop Kelly, 17-3.50. 3, Johnson, Olivia, Bishop Kelly, 16-6.75. Triple jump: 1, Elwer, Olivia, Bishop Kelly, 32-0. 2, Delfierro, Gabbie, Timberline, 31-6. 3, Smith, Lucy, Boise, 31-2. Shot put: 1, Camp, Robin, Borah, 36-9. 2, Lawson, Espie, Bishop Kelly, 33-5. 3, Weremecki, Mykala, Borah, 33-0.50. Discus: 1, Weremecki, Mykala, Borah, 112-0. 2, Saum, Jessa, Timberline, 110-3. 3, Camp, Robin, Borah, 94-9.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Borah 166 ; 2. Capital 155.5; 3. Bishop Kelly 142.34; 4. Boise 106.34; 5. Timberline 99.67. 100: 1, Forehand, Khalil, Bishop Kelly, 11.22. 2, Edward, Cedrick, Timberline, 11.55. 3, Foley, Cameron, Bishop Kelly, 11.56. 200: 1, Chapman, Hunter, Borah, 22.93. 2, Balandin, Dmitry, Borah, 23.22. 3, Williams, Delstrom, Borah, 23.61. 400: 1, Chapman, Tanner, Borah, 50.45. 2, Greenlee, Gibson, Borah, 50.52. 3, Gray, Alijah, Capital, 51.10. 800: 1, Stamper, Caleb, Timberline, 1:56.65. 2, Sykes, Jeran, Timberline, 2:01.83. 3, Russell, Nicholas, Bishop Kelly, 2:04.30. 1,600: 1, Matan, Siyad, Borah, 4:25.47. 2, Russell, Nicholas, Bishop Kelly, 4:28.13. 3, Kosche, Reuben, Boise, 4:31.29. 3,200: 1, Kirk, David (Graf), Boise, 10:03.30. 2, Lambert, Ian, Borah, 10:22.26. 3, Fritz, Josh, Boise, 10:27.34. 110 hurdles: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 15.75. 2, Pagan, Alex, Bishop Kelly, 15.78. 3, Lindsey, Reed, Bishop Kelly, 16.53. 300 hurdles: 1, Slattery, William, Boise, 39.38. 2, Pagan, Alex, Bishop Kelly, 39.92. 3, Munch, Oliver, Boise, 40.08. 4x100 relay: 1, Bishop Kelly 42.94. 2, Borah 43.21. 3, Timberline 45.07. 4x200: 1, Borah 1:30.86. 2, Timberline 1:31.12. 3, Boise 1:31.69. 4x400: 1, Borah 3:22.82. 2, Timberline 3:23.47. 3, Capital 3:24.15. 4x800: 1, Borah 11:33.76. High jump: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 6-7. 2, Greenlee, Lucas, Borah, 6-0. 3, Clouthier, Kobe, Capital, 6-0. Pole vault: 1, Nims, Seth, Boise, 14-6. 2, Care, Samuel, Boise, 13-6. 3, Dickenson, Charles, Capital, 13-0. Long jump: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 23-0. 2, Sengelmann, Vince, Bishop Kelly, 21-8.50. 3, Bindner, Alec, Capital, 21-1. Triple jump: 1, Ipsen, Britt, Capital, 46-4. 2, Bindner, Alec, Capital, 43-7. 3, Sengelmann, Vince, Bishop Kelly, 42-0. Shot put: 1, Dye, Payton, Capital, 48-2.50. 2, Cantrell, Daniel, Bishop Kelly, 47-8. 3, Hruby, Ben, Bishop Kelly, 46-11. Discus: 1, Hruby, Ben, Bishop Kelly, 158-5. 2, Dye, Payton, Capital, 143-9. 3, Cantrell, Daniel, Bishop Kelly, 142-11.
5A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Mountain View
Individual events: Top nine to state
Relays: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Thursday
Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with finals of boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls triple jump, boys and girls 3,200.
Friday
Remaining field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with running finals at 6 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Ridgevue
Individual events: Top five (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top three to state
Friday
Events begin at 3 p.m. with finals of boys triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, girls pole vault, boys and girls medley relay and 3,200.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with running finals at 1 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Fruitland
Individual events: Top three (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Top two to state
Wednesday
Events begin at 3:30 p.m. with boys triple jump, boys discus, boys pole vault, girls triple jump, girls shot put, girls high jump; boys and girls 3,200 at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Remaining field events begin at 3:30 p.m. with running finals at 5:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus two at-large berths) to state
Relays: Winner (plus three at-large berths) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys long jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, girls discus, girls high jump, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
1A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At New Plymouth
Individual events: Top four (plus one at-large berth) to state
Relays: Top two (plus one at-large berth) to state
Friday
Events begin at 2 p.m. with boys shot put, boys pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, girls discus, girls pole vault; boys and girls 3,200 at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Remaining field events begin at 9 a.m. with running finals at 11:45 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
LATE THURSDAY
ROCKY MTN. 10, TIMBERLINE 5
Rocky Mountain — Trevor Manu 2 goals; Tanner Underhill 2 goals; Chase Underhill 1 goal, 1 assist; Timmy Berard 3 goals, 2 assists; Erik Anderson 1 assist; Carson Plant 1 goal, 1 assist; Tucker Ewing 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hunter Jardine 10 saves.
Timberline — Keegan Kerkman 2 goals; Nate Taylor 1 goal; Luke Branscomb 1 goal; Ed Osterberger 1 assist; Gordon McGuire 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Fleming 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Connor Duncan 6 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
LATE THURSDAY
EAGLE 20, BISHOP KELLY 4
Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephensen 1 goal; Emma Grant 1 goal; Caroline Nist 1 goal; Julia Smith 1 goal; Adriana Berriochoa 2 assists. Goalkeeper: not provided.
Eagle — Josie Ewing 1 goal; Hannah Victor 2 goals; Meredith Teel 5 goals, 1 assist; Audra Deakins 4 goals; Katelyn Gliege 1 goal; Anya Szentes 4 assists; Maddie Northcut 1 goal; Brookelynn Stone 5 goals, 2 assists; Tayllor Deim 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 11 saves.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Track: Cascade, Council, Garden Valley, Meadows Valley, Salmon River, Tri-Valley at Long Pin Championship at Payette Lakes Middle School, McCall, 10 a.m.
