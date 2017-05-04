Ex-Caldwell High pitcher a hidden weapon for No. 1 Oregon State baseball

Playing for the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Jordan Britton has to fight his way through a loaded pitching staff for innings.
But the 2015 Caldwell High graduate proved he’s yet another weapon in the Oregon State arsenal Tuesday. The sophomore left-hander made his first start of the season, holding rival Oregon to one run on two hits in a 4-1 nonconference win Tuesday in Corvallis.
“Most people think (Britton) came out of nowhere, but he’s always had the stuff and he finally got his opportunity,” Oregon State outfielder Jack Anderson told the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “I’m excited to see what comes out of that.”
Britton struck out two, walked one and retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced while making his first appearance since throwing one inning out of the bullpen April 1 against Stanford. The Beavers (35-4) had scheduled Britton for midweek starts in April against Gonzaga and Oregon. But both of those games were rained out.
“When you get the opportunity, you’ve got to take it,” Britton told the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “You get what you earn, so coming out today was nice to show them that I’m back and ready to pitch.”
The outing lowers Britton’s ERA to 1.80 in 10 innings this season. As a freshman, he threw 30 ⅓ innings, including three starts, with a 4.75 ERA.
Oregon State wraps up its regular season May 28. The Beavers last made the super regionals and the College World Series in 2013.
