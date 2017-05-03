Varsity Extra

Second 5A SIC baseball team clinches spot at state tournament

By Michael Lycklama

The Capital High baseball team secured a 5A state tournament berth for the third time in four years Wednesday with a 10-1 victory at Mountain View.

With the win, Capital (17-5, 13-3 5A SIC) also advances to the 5A District Three championship series against Rocky Mountain starting Monday. The top two teams in the 5A SIC regular season standings meet in a best-of-three series to determine seeding for the state tournament May 18-20 at Borah High.

