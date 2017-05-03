Weber State first baseman, Eagle High grad receives national softball honor

Weber State senior first baseman Sara Hingsberger caught fire at the plate in a three-game series sweep of in-state rival Southern Utah last week, garnering Week 12 USA Softball Collegiate National Player of the Week recognition.
Hingsberger, a graduate of Eagle High, hit .700 (7-for-10) at the plate with five runs scored, three RBIs and a 1.100 slugging percentage.
In the series opener, Hingsberger was 3-for-4, scoring two runs with two stolen bases. She scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning as the Wildcats earned a 3-2, walk-off win.
Hingsberger then went 2-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored in a 9-1, five-inning victory. She closed out the series with a 2-for-3 performance, two runs scored, two RBIs, a double and a home run in a 3-0 victory.
“Personally, at the plate, my approach hasn’t changed,” Hingsberger told USA Softball. “I just hit to the situation, and focus on putting a good swing on it. As a team, we are getting better and better every game we play. Our offense is hitting as a team, moving the runners and scoring them.
“We’re playing free out there, and just enjoying every second of it. We’re fighting our way through pitch-by-pitch, and focusing on the now, rather than the future.”
This is Hingsberger’s second career national player of the week honor, as she earned a Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Player of the Week award as a sophomore in 2015.
“It’s a great accomplishment for Sara,” Weber State coach Mary Kay Amicone said in a release. “She is a tremendous player and person who represents us in a great way.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments