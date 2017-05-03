Varsity Extra

Two Treasure Valley natives in MLB with Bishop Kelly grad’s promotion

By Michael Lycklama

After starting the season in Triple-A, Bishop Kelly High grad Josh Osich (2007) joined the San Francisco Giants on their Major League roster Tuesday and threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Dodgers.

The left-handed reliever was the Giants’ last cut out of spring training. He made his MLB debut in 2015, and the 28-year-old has a career 3.55 ERA over 95 appearances.

Osich gives the Giants a second left-handed reliever to combat the Dodgers’ left-handed heavy lineup.

Osich and Houston reliever James Hoyt, a Boise High grad, are the only two Treasure Valley natives in the majors. Hoyt struck out five in two scoreless innings Tuesday to keep his ERA at 0.00 in three appearances this season.

