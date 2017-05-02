Coeur d’Alene forfeits win after violating Idaho’s new baseball pitch count rule

The Coeur d’Alene baseball team forfeited its 9-3 victory over Post Falls on April 15 after self-reporting a violation of Idaho’s new pitch count rule.
A Coeur d’Alene pitcher threw 70 pitches on April 13, then pitched against Post Falls two days later, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported. Any pitcher throwing more than 61 pitches must have two days of rest.
The is the first widely reported violation of the rule put into effect this season. But research by the Idaho Statesman last month showed 35 percent of the games in the Treasure Valley had missing or incomplete pitch count data.
Coeur d’Alene also forfeited a district title in 2015 for violating the previous innings rule.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments