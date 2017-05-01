Former Mountain View High star Slocum chooses Oregon State

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' Pause 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 1:24 At Boise State University, therapy dogs are here to cheer you up if finals have got you down 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:50 Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 4:08 Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 3:30 Should Ridge to Rivers schedule busy trails for a single activity or direction of travel? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Maryland women's basketball team was already enjoying a strong second quarter March 19 when Destiny Slocum (Mountain View High) scrambled in position to take a buzzer-beating shot. Squaring up from just outside the opposite arc, she stretched both arms behind her head and let the ball fly. Swish! Slocum’s 70-foot shot capped a pivotal run, and the Terrapins blew past West Virginia 83-56 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. “Why not?” Slocum said. “Just throw it up and see what happens. Watching that thing was crazy. I was in shock. Am still.” The 5-foot-7 freshman was immediately swarmed by her teammates while the fans in Maryland’s home arena stood and cheered. Provided by the University of Maryland via ESPN