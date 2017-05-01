Former Mountain View star Destiny Slocum transferring to West Coast program

Former Mountain View High girls basketball star Destiny Slocum announced on Twitter Monday she has committed to Oregon State.
Slocum played for Maryland last season and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 assists with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0 as the Terps won a Big Ten championship and advanced to the Sweet 16.
Oregon State was a No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Beavers reached the Sweet 16, finished 31-5 and were No. 8 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.
Slocum will have to sit out the upcoming season, per NCAA transfer rules, but she will have three years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2018-19 season.
Slocum also was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association freshman of the year, setting a Maryland freshman record for assists with 204. She led the Big Ten in assists during conference play with 7.5 per game, tallying 112 assists with 48 turnovers in Big Ten action.
The 2016 Mountain View graduate is a two-time Gatorade and All-Idaho player of the year. She led the Mavericks to back-to-back 5A state championships.
Blessed #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/eO1s385JHK— Destiny Slocum (@DestinySlocum24) May 1, 2017
Comments