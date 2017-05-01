Varsity Extra athletes of the week: April 24-29

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
SOFTBALL
Kelly Kukla, Eagle: The Mustangs won a key 5A Southern Idaho Conference matchup, edging Boise 2-1 to hand the Braves their first conference loss of the season. Kukla, a senior, hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to erase a one-run deficit. Kukla has signed with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
BASEBALL
Drew Zmuda, Capital: The Eagles moved a step closer to wrapping up the No. 2 seed in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference — and an automatic state tournament berth — with a 5-0 win against Mountain View. Zmuda, a senior and Grand Canyon signee, earned the complete-game, three-hit shutout against the Mavericks, striking out five without allowing a walk.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The freshman distance standout had another performance that resonated on the national stage. She finished second in the mile at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays to Lake Stevens (Wash.) sophomore Taylor Roe. Both girls broke the previous meet record and ran the two fastest times in the event this season, according to athletic.net. Roe crossed in 4:45.97 and Halladay in 4:46.35.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Seth Nims, Boise: The junior cleared a personal best of 15 feet in the pole vault at a meet at Borah High. Nims, the state runner-up in 2016, is the first pole vaulter to clear the 15-foot mark in the event this season, taking over the top ranking in the state, according to athletic.net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Kennidi Amorebieta, Eagle: With her partner Kaden Williams, the Mustangs won the No. 1 mixed doubles championship at the 32-team Capital Invitational over the weekend. Amorebieta and Williams defeated Rocky Mountain’s Jacob Sessions and Rachel Hall 7-5, 4-6, 7-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Kaden Williams, Eagle: With his partner Kennidi Amorebieta, the Mustangs won the No. 1 mixed doubles championship at the 32-team Capital Invitational over the weekend. Williams and Amorebieta defeated Rocky Mountain’s Jacob Sessions and Rachel Hall 7-5, 4-6, 7-2.
GIRLS GOLF
Hannah Holloway, Bishop Kelly: The senior led the Knights to a team win at a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa. Holloway shot a 39 to win the individual title by three strokes as the Knights beat Middleton by nine strokes.
BOYS GOLF
Marcus Egusquiza, Mountain Home: The senior had the best nine-hole round among 4A Southern Idaho Conference golfers at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa. Egusquiza shot a 37 to win by one stroke.
