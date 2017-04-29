First team punches ticket to 5A state baseball tournament

The Rocky Mountain High baseball team secured its berth in the 5A state baseball tournament for the seventh time in eight years Saturday with a come-from-behind, 13-5 victory against Mountain View.
The win guarantees the Grizzlies (15-5, 13-1 5A SIC) will finish as one of the top two teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings. The top two teams automatically advance to the district championship series (May 8-10) and the state tournament (May 18-20).
Rocky Mountain trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before scoring nine unanswered runs. Tyler Hollow led the Grizzlies, going 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments