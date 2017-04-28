Mountain View High’s Halladay runs blazing mile at Jesuit Twilight Relays

Mountain View High freshman Lexy Halladay is accustomed to finishing first, but her second-place run in the girls elite invitational mile at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays on Friday night wasn’t anything to hang her head about.
Halladay’s time of 4 minutes, 46.35 seconds is the second fastest in the nation this season, according to athletic.net.
Sophomore Taylor Roe of Lake Stevens (Wash.) won the race in a nation-leading 4:45.97.
The top three finishers in the race all surpassed the previous meet record of 4:54.60.
Halladay, the reigning 5A state cross country champion, owns the state’s fastest times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters this season.
