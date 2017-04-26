Idaho’s top high school tennis players eye 32-team Capital Invitational title

Capital High coach Tom Campbell has been a staple in the high school tennis scene since he took over the Eagles in 1969.
And he’s turned his own Capital Invitational into one of the state’s largest annual high school tournaments.
The two-day tournament begins Friday at numerous Treasure Valley locations, culminating with championship matches at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Kelly High.
The tournament is in its 37th year and includes teams from all over Idaho, plus Washington and Oregon.
“The coaches really like it, because the kids get to play a lot of tennis,” Campbell said. “We organize it so everyone plays the first day, plus they get at least one match the second day, so they’re guaranteed at least four matches when they come.
“They travel a long way, and that gives the kids a lot of tennis.”
Round-robin matches begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and bracket play at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Boise and Timberline tied for last year’s title with 298 points, and Eagle was third with 297 points, which was the closest finish in the history of the tournament.
MATCH LOCATIONS
No. 1 boys singles: Meridian High
No. 2 boys singles: Sawtooth Middle School, Meridian
No. 3 boys singles: Heritage Middleton School, Meridian
No. 4 boys singles: Centennial High
No. 1 girls singles: Timberline High
No. 2 girls singles: Fort Boise
No. 3 girls singles: Borah High
No. 4 girls singles: East Junior High
No. 1 boys doubles: Eagle High
No. 2 boys doubles: Mountain View High, Meridian
No. 1 girls doubles: Bishop Kelly High
No. 2 girls doubles: Capital High
No. 1 mixed doubles: Rocky Mountain High, Meridian
No. 2 mixed doubles: Lewis & Clark Middle School, Meridian
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments