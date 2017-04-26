Varsity Extra

April 26, 2017 7:55 PM

Idaho’s top high school tennis players eye 32-team Capital Invitational title

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

BOISE

Capital High coach Tom Campbell has been a staple in the high school tennis scene since he took over the Eagles in 1969.

And he’s turned his own Capital Invitational into one of the state’s largest annual high school tournaments.

The two-day tournament begins Friday at numerous Treasure Valley locations, culminating with championship matches at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Kelly High.

The tournament is in its 37th year and includes teams from all over Idaho, plus Washington and Oregon.

“The coaches really like it, because the kids get to play a lot of tennis,” Campbell said. “We organize it so everyone plays the first day, plus they get at least one match the second day, so they’re guaranteed at least four matches when they come.

“They travel a long way, and that gives the kids a lot of tennis.”

Round-robin matches begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and bracket play at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Boise and Timberline tied for last year’s title with 298 points, and Eagle was third with 297 points, which was the closest finish in the history of the tournament.

MATCH LOCATIONS

No. 1 boys singles: Meridian High

No. 2 boys singles: Sawtooth Middle School, Meridian

No. 3 boys singles: Heritage Middleton School, Meridian

No. 4 boys singles: Centennial High

No. 1 girls singles: Timberline High

No. 2 girls singles: Fort Boise

No. 3 girls singles: Borah High

No. 4 girls singles: East Junior High

No. 1 boys doubles: Eagle High

No. 2 boys doubles: Mountain View High, Meridian

No. 1 girls doubles: Bishop Kelly High

No. 2 girls doubles: Capital High

No. 1 mixed doubles: Rocky Mountain High, Meridian

No. 2 mixed doubles: Lewis & Clark Middle School, Meridian

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day'

Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 2:05

Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day'
Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches 1:35

Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches
Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest 1:05

Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest

View More Video

Sports Videos