Notebook: Former Timberline High punter transferring (slightly) closer to home

Timberline High grad Zach Charme (2015) has left the Washington State football program and plans to transfer to Idaho this summer, former Timberline coach Kirk Copeland confirmed.
Charme started at punter for the Cougars as a freshman in 2015, averaging 39.6 yards a kick. But the two-time, first-team 5A All-Idaho punter recorded only eight punts last fall as Washington State utilized receiver Kyle Sweet as a rugby punter.
Idaho lost record-setting kicker/punter Austin Rehkow to graduation. Vandals coach Paul Petrino said before spring practice started that redshirt freshman Cade Coffey (Lakeland High) was the front-runner to replace Rehkow at both positions.
TOP GYMNASTS IN BOISE THIS WEEKEND
Six Treasure Valley gymnasts qualified for the 2017 Women’s Junior Olympic Level 9 USA Western Championships this Friday through Sunday at CenturyLink Arena.
The event features the nation’s top Level 9 gymnasts from Regions 1-4, which represent 24 states.
Local qualifiers include Eagle’s Brooke Bonnell (North Star Charter), Homedale’s Rylee Erickson (Caldwell High), and Boise residents Samantha Jamison (River Glen), Callie Rice (River Glen), and twins Madeline and Grace Kuhn (home schooled).
All six gymnasts are scheduled to compete Saturday.
BROTHER TAKES OVER CAPITAL BOYS SOCCER
Capital hired first-time head coach Benis Omercevic, the younger brother of former Eagles coach Zo Omercevic, to head its soccer program.
Benis Omercevic is a 2009 Capital grad and was an assistant the past four years under his brother, who led Capital for six seasons.
Capital, which went 4-10-3 last season, last qualified for the state tournament in 2002.
