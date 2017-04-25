Highland High career scoring leader to transfer to UC Davis men’s basketball team

Stefan Gonzalez will have to sit out the 2017-18 season per NCAA transfer rules, but the Highland High graduate will have two years of eligibility remaining with the UC Davis men’s basketball program.
Gonzalez spent the past two seasons at Saint Mary’s, where as a sophomore he averaged 2.8 points and 6.2 minutes per game playing in 28 of the Gaels’ 34 games. The 6-foot-2 guard announced his intention to transfer in late March.
“I chose Davis after I took an official visit there this last week. While being there, the coaches and team made me feel right at home,” Gonzalez said. “Davis is a great school academically as well as athletically, and Coach (Jim) Les and his staff have their program moving in the right direction. They have a plan for me, and I can’t wait to get there for summer school in August.”
Gonzalez said he accepted a full-ride offer at UC Davis and estimates he had about 20 programs express interest.
“I narrowed my list down to UC Davis, Seattle University, Eastern Washington, University of Alabama Birmingham, Portland State and UC Santa Barbara before ultimately deciding UC Davis was the best fit for me,” he said.
Gonzalez was named the 2015 All-Idaho and Gatorade player of the year after averaging 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior at Highland. He is the Rams’ career scoring leader with 1,431 points.
With Gonzalez’s transfer, UC Davis will have two Idahoans on its roster. Delveion Jackson, a senior at Centennial High, signed with the Aggies earlier this month.
